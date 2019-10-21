Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results
- Total Assets increased to a record $999.9 million up 6% from the prior quarter and 33% year-over-year.
- Net loans increased to $813.1 million up 3% for the quarter and 41% year-over-year.
- Deposits increased to $824 million up 13% for the quarter and 50% year-over-year.
- Record net interest income for the quarter was $11.0 million, up 9% for the quarter and 47% year-over-year.
- Earnings were impacted by the $9.5 million charge-off detailed in the press release dated September 16, 2019. The after-tax impact of charge ($6.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share) is reflected in net income reported for the quarter and year to date.
/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM) (“Company”), parent company of CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.1million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter results include a charge-off of $9.5 million ($6.7 million after taxes) or $1.19 per diluted share.
Tom Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM and CEO of the Bank said, “PBAM continues to execute on our organic growth strategy. The third quarter results reflect the efforts of our team members producing record levels of revenue, assets, loans and deposits.
Rick Sowers, President of the Bank, added, “Despite the unfortunate credit loss we recorded in the quarter, the Bank continues to execute on our three year growth plan. The team continues to build lasting relationships with our customers and communities, enhancing shareholder value.”
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $11 million compared with $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased $1.1 million, or 9.2% from the prior quarter due to increases in average loan balances. Total interest expense increased $177 thousand or 8.5% from the prior quarter due to increased deposit costs and borrowing balances. Net interest margin was 4.67% for the third quarter of 2019 compared with 4.70% in the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, adjusted for interest reversed from the loan charge-off, was 4.73% for the third quarter compared with 4.70% in the second quarter of 2019.
The provision for loan loss expense was $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increased provision expense for the quarter was due a specific charge-off of $9.5 million and growth in the loan portfolio. The Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $7.9 million or 0.96% of total loans.
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $584 thousand compared with $606 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The third quarter included $125 thousand in gains from the sale of investment securities and $163 thousand in gains from SBA loan sales.
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million compared with $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-interest expense increased due to increases in salaries and benefits, and increased professional fees, related to legal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other expense. “We are pleased with growth in all of our geographic locations. Our clients continue to support us throughout our Southern California coastal footprint. Our team members remain committed to providing best in class solutions and service to our clients. We remain committed to providing our shareholders with solid long-term returns.” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM and the Bank.
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank, as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Thomas V. Wornham
President/CEO
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
(858) 875-6900
Safe Harbor Paragraph
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Dollar change
|Percentage change
|September 30, 2018
|Dollar change
|Percentage change
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|29,480
|$
|25,737
|$
|3,743
|14.5
|%
|$
|24,273
|$
|5,207
|21.5
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
|58,373
|17,346
|41,027
|236.5
|%
|33,061
|25,312
|76.6
|%
|Total cash and due from banks
|87,853
|43,083
|44,770
|103.9
|%
|57,334
|30,519
|53.2
|%
|Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
|2,255
|2,254
|1
|0.0
|%
|2,749
|(494
|)
|-18.0
|%
|Investment securities available for sale
|73,209
|84,752
|(11,543
|)
|-13.6
|%
|99,217
|(26,008
|)
|-26.2
|%
|Loans
|820,989
|795,345
|25,644
|3.2
|%
|582,292
|238,697
|41.0
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(7,893
|)
|(7,637
|)
|(256
|)
|3.4
|%
|(5,389
|)
|(2,504
|)
|46.5
|%
|Net loans
|813,096
|787,708
|25,388
|3.2
|%
|576,903
|236,193
|40.9
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|4,060
|4,060
|-
|0.0
|%
|2,889
|1,171
|40.5
|%
|Right of use asset
|6,877
|7,271
|(394
|)
|-5.4
|%
|-
|6,877
|NM
|Premises and equipment, net
|2,947
|2,669
|278
|10.4
|%
|2,067
|880
|42.6
|%
|Other intangible assets
|978
|904
|74
|8.2
|%
|789
|189
|24.0
|%
|Deferred tax asset
|4,576
|4,409
|167
|3.8
|%
|4,852
|(276
|)
|-5.7
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|2,569
|2,731
|(162
|)
|-5.9
|%
|851
|1,718
|201.9
|%
|Other assets
|1,565
|706
|859
|121.7
|%
|2,311
|(746
|)
|-32.3
|%
|Total assets
|$
|999,985
|$
|940,547
|$
|59,438
|6.3
|%
|$
|749,962
|$
|250,023
|33.3
|%
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|266,205
|$
|247,153
|$
|19,052
|7.7
|%
|$
|180,657
|$
|85,548
|47.4
|%
|Interest Bearing
|557,800
|485,011
|72,789
|15.0
|%
|368,462
|189,338
|51.4
|%
|Total deposits
|824,005
|732,164
|91,841
|12.5
|%
|549,119
|274,886
|50.1
|%
|FHLB borrowings
|55,000
|82,000
|(27,000
|)
|-32.9
|%
|107,000
|(52,000
|)
|-48.6
|%
|Other borrowings
|17,930
|17,929
|1
|0.0
|%
|7,906
|10,024
|126.8
|%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|9,779
|10,599
|(820
|)
|-7.7
|%
|4,046
|5,733
|141.7
|%
|Total liabilities
|906,714
|842,692
|64,022
|7.6
|%
|668,071
|238,643
|35.7
|%
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|68,804
|68,740
|64
|0.1
|%
|58,242
|10,562
|18.1
|%
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,997
|2,823
|174
|6.2
|%
|2,791
|206
|7.4
|%
|Retained earnings
|20,917
|25,997
|(5,080
|)
|-19.5
|%
|22,318
|(1,401
|)
|-6.3
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|553
|295
|258
|87.5
|%
|(1,460
|)
|2,013
|-137.9
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|93,271
|97,855
|(4,584
|)
|-4.7
|%
|81,891
|11,380
|13.9
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|999,985
|$
|940,547
|$
|59,438
|6.3
|%
|$
|749,962
|$
|250,023
|33.3
|%
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Dollar change
|Percentage change
|September 30, 2018
|Dollar change
|Percentage change
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|12,497
|$
|11,442
|$
|1,055
|9.2
|%
|$
|7,772
|$
|4,725
|60.8
|%
|Investment securities
|544
|601
|(57
|)
|-9.5
|%
|698
|(154
|)
|-22.1
|%
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|181
|126
|55
|43.7
|%
|174
|7
|4.0
|%
|Total interest income
|13,222
|12,169
|1,053
|8.7
|%
|8,644
|4,578
|53.0
|%
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|1,605
|1,340
|265
|19.8
|%
|592
|1,013
|171.1
|%
|Borrowings
|648
|736
|(88
|)
|-12.0
|%
|582
|66
|11.3
|%
|Total interest expense
|2,253
|2,076
|177
|8.5
|%
|1,174
|1,079
|91.9
|%
|Net interest income
|10,969
|10,093
|876
|8.7
|%
|7,470
|3,499
|46.8
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|9,737
|996
|8,741
|877.6
|%
|496
|9,241
|1863.1
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|1,232
|9,097
|(7,865
|)
|-86.5
|%
|6,974
|(5,742
|)
|-82.3
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|137
|117
|20
|17.1
|%
|90
|47
|52.2
|%
|Net gain on sale of loans
|163
|307
|(144
|)
|-46.9
|%
|749
|(586
|)
|-78.2
|%
|Gain on sale of investment securities
|125
|4
|121
|3025.0
|%
|(6
|)
|131
|-2183.3
|%
|Other noninterest income
|159
|178
|(19
|)
|-10.7
|%
|83
|76
|91.6
|%
|Total noninterest income
|584
|606
|(22
|)
|-3.6
|%
|916
|(332
|)
|-36.2
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|6,341
|5,892
|449
|7.6
|%
|4,269
|2,072
|48.5
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|793
|641
|152
|23.7
|%
|610
|183
|30.0
|%
|Data processing
|588
|490
|98
|20.0
|%
|487
|101
|20.7
|%
|Professional services
|639
|364
|275
|75.5
|%
|288
|351
|121.9
|%
|Other expenses
|570
|854
|(284
|)
|-33.3
|%
|703
|(133
|)
|-18.9
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|8,931
|8,241
|690
|8.4
|%
|6,357
|2,574
|40.5
|%
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(7,115
|)
|1,462
|(8,577
|)
|-586.7
|%
|1,533
|(8,648
|)
|-564.1
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|(2,081
|)
|411
|(2,492
|)
|-606.3
|%
|435
|(2,516
|)
|-578.4
|%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,034
|)
|$
|1,051
|$
|(6,085
|)
|-579.0
|%
|$
|1,098
|$
|(6,132
|)
|-558.5
|%
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|(4,950
|)
|$
|1,031
|$
|(5,981
|)
|-580.1
|%
|$
|1,081
|$
|(6,031
|)
|-557.9
|%
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|(1.11
|)
|-541.7
|%
|$
|0.22
|$
|(1.12
|)
|-516.2
|%
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.89
|)
|$
|0.20
|$
|(1.09
|)
|-543.0
|%
|$
|0.21
|$
|(1.10
|)
|-518.7
|%
|Average shares outstanding
|5,465,278
|5,027,437
|437,841
|8.7
|%
|4,967,905
|497,373
|10.0
|%
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|5,563,931
|5,133,305
|430,626
|8.4
|%
|5,087,829
|476,102
|9.4
|%
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the nine months ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Dollar change
|Percentage change
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|34,449
|$
|20,760
|$
|13,689
|65.9
|%
|Investment securities
|1,818
|1,952
|(134
|)
|-6.9
|%
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|440
|577
|(137
|)
|-23.7
|%
|Total interest income
|36,707
|23,289
|13,418
|57.6
|%
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|4,152
|1,545
|2,607
|168.7
|%
|Borrowings
|1,863
|1,257
|606
|48.2
|%
|Total interest expense
|6,015
|2,802
|3,213
|114.7
|%
|Net interest income
|30,692
|20,487
|10,205
|49.8
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|11,122
|868
|10,254
|1181.3
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|19,570
|19,619
|(49
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|347
|276
|71
|25.7
|%
|Net gain on sale of loans
|817
|1,261
|(444
|)
|-35.2
|%
|Gain on sale of investment securities
|150
|-
|150
|NM
|Other noninterest income
|428
|217
|211
|97.2
|%
|Total noninterest income
|1,742
|1,754
|(12
|)
|-0.7
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|17,462
|11,202
|6,260
|55.9
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,109
|1,690
|419
|24.8
|%
|Data processing
|1,602
|1,361
|241
|17.7
|%
|Professional services
|1,395
|898
|497
|55.3
|%
|Other expenses
|2,153
|1,894
|259
|13.7
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|24,721
|17,045
|7,676
|45.0
|%
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(3,409
|)
|4,328
|(7,737
|)
|-178.8
|%
|Provision for income tax
|(1,014
|)
|1,238
|(2,252
|)
|-181.9
|%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,395
|)
|$
|3,090
|$
|(5,485
|)
|-177.5
|%
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|(2,351
|)
|$
|3,042
|$
|(5,393
|)
|-177.3
|%
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|0.61
|$
|(1.07
|)
|-174.6
|%
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|0.60
|$
|(1.05
|)
|-174.5
|%
|Average shares outstanding
|5,163,512
|4,955,683
|207,829
|4.2
|%
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|5,262,165
|5,033,425
|228,740
|4.5
|%
|Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Interest-Earnings Assets:
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|$
|35,658
|$
|181
|2.01
|%
|$
|23,651
|$
|126
|2.14
|%
|$
|36,585
|$
|174
|1.89
|%
|Investment securities
|79,842
|544
|2.73
|%
|89,102
|601
|2.70
|%
|103,618
|698
|2.67
|%
|Loans
|816,281
|12,497
|6.07
|%
|748,846
|11,442
|6.13
|%
|541,049
|7,772
|5.70
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|931,781
|13,222
|5.63
|%
|861,599
|12,169
|5.67
|%
|681,252
|8,644
|5.03
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|39,083
|35,521
|24,817
|Total Assets
|$
|970,864
|$
|897,120
|$
|706,069
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|37,644
|$
|69
|0.73
|%
|$
|33,191
|$
|66
|0.80
|%
|$
|15,649
|$
|8
|0.20
|%
|Money market
|372,008
|959
|1.02
|%
|320,310
|720
|0.90
|%
|277,216
|394
|0.56
|%
|Savings deposits
|7,099
|5
|0.28
|%
|6,779
|5
|0.30
|%
|5,580
|4
|0.28
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|100,705
|572
|2.25
|%
|98,004
|549
|2.25
|%
|56,743
|186
|1.30
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|517,456
|1,605
|1.23
|%
|458,284
|1,340
|1.17
|%
|355,188
|592
|0.66
|%
|FHLB advances
|63,301
|376
|2.36
|%
|65,797
|423
|2.58
|%
|83,978
|478
|2.26
|%
|Other borrowings
|17,929
|272
|6.07
|%
|14,711
|313
|8.29
|%
|7,904
|104
|5.22
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|81,230
|648
|3.16
|%
|80,508
|736
|3.67
|%
|91,882
|582
|2.51
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|261,365
|260,295
|173,335
|Total Funding Sources
|860,051
|2,253
|1.04
|%
|799,087
|2,076
|1.04
|%
|620,405
|1,174
|0.75
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|12,422
|11,069
|4,300
|Shareholders' equity
|98,391
|86,964
|81,364
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|970,864
|$
|897,120
|$
|706,069
|Net interest spread
|4.59
|%
|4.62
|%
|4.28
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|10,969
|$
|10,093
|$
|7,470
|Net interest margin
|4.67
|%
|4.70
|%
|4.35
|%
|Condensed Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|90,108
|$
|45,337
|$
|37,998
|$
|45,855
|$
|60,083
|Investment securities
|73,209
|84,752
|85,852
|98,170
|99,217
|Loans
|820,989
|795,345
|713,408
|694,531
|582,292
|Allowance for loan losses
|(7,893
|)
|(7,637
|)
|(6,641
|)
|(6,252
|)
|(5,389
|)
|Net loans
|813,096
|787,708
|706,767
|688,279
|576,903
|Right of use asset
|6,877
|7,271
|6,951
|-
|-
|Premises and equipment, net
|2,947
|2,669
|2,416
|2,223
|2,067
|Other assets and interest receivable
|13,748
|-
|12,810
|-
|12,554
|-
|12,637
|-
|11,692
|Total assets
|$
|999,985
|$
|940,547
|$
|852,538
|$
|847,164
|$
|749,962
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Noninterest Bearing
|$
|266,205
|$
|247,153
|$
|263,255
|$
|226,119
|$
|180,657
|Interest Bearing
|557,800
|485,011
|443,572
|470,344
|368,462
|Total Deposits
|824,005
|732,164
|706,827
|696,463
|549,119
|Borrowings
|72,930
|99,929
|47,832
|62,909
|114,906
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|9,779
|10,599
|11,777
|4,241
|4,046
|Total liabilities
|906,714
|842,692
|766,436
|763,613
|668,071
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|68,804
|68,740
|58,576
|58,373
|58,242
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,997
|2,823
|3,062
|3,083
|2,791
|Retained earnings
|20,917
|25,997
|24,952
|23,364
|22,318
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|553
|295
|(488
|)
|(1,269
|)
|(1,460
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|93,271
|97,855
|86,102
|83,551
|81,891
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|999,985
|$
|940,547
|$
|852,538
|$
|847,164
|$
|749,962
|Book value per common share
|$
|16.84
|$
|17.60
|$
|16.90
|$
|16.41
|$
|16.23
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|16.66
|$
|17.44
|$
|16.72
|$
|16.23
|$
|16.07
|Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.54
|%
|10.69
|%
|9.97
|%
|10.39
|%
|11.51
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.24
|%
|11.10
|%
|11.10
|%
|11.36
|%
|13.01
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 ratio
|10.24
|%
|11.10
|%
|11.10
|%
|11.36
|%
|13.01
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|13.09
|%
|14.10
|%
|12.01
|%
|12.25
|%
|13.90
|%
|Tangible equity / tangible assets
|9.24
|%
|10.32
|%
|10.00
|%
|9.74
|%
|10.83
|%
|1 Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2019
|Condensed Statements of Income
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Interest income
|$
|13,222
|$
|12,169
|$
|11,317
|$
|10,333
|$
|8,644
|Interest expense
|2,253
|2,076
|1,686
|1,570
|1,174
|Net interest income
|10,969
|10,093
|9,631
|8,763
|7,470
|Provision for credit losses
|9,737
|996
|389
|863
|496
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|1,232
|9,097
|9,242
|7,900
|6,974
|Noninterest income
|584
|606
|552
|561
|916
|Salary and employee benefits
|6,341
|5,892
|5,229
|4,741
|4,269
|Occupancy and equipment
|793
|641
|674
|620
|610
|Data processing
|588
|490
|524
|541
|487
|Professional services
|639
|364
|392
|350
|288
|Other expenses
|570
|854
|730
|688
|703
|Total noninterest expense
|8,931
|8,241
|7,549
|6,940
|6,357
|Income before provision for income taxes
|(7,115
|)
|1,462
|2,245
|1,521
|1,533
|Income taxes
|(2,081
|)
|411
|656
|474
|435
|Net income
|$
|(5,034
|)
|$
|1,051
|$
|1,589
|$
|1,047
|$
|1,098
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|(4,950
|)
|$
|1,031
|$
|1,559
|$
|1,025
|$
|1,081
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|(0.91
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.22
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|(0.89
|)
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.21
|Average shares outstanding
|5,465,278
|5,027,437
|4,996,811
|5,042,921
|4,967,905
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|5,563,931
|5,133,305
|5,114,096
|5,160,206
|5,087,829
|Performance Ratios
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|ROAA
|-2.06
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.62
|%
|ROAE
|-20.30
|%
|4.85
|%
|7.60
|%
|5.03
|%
|5.35
|%
|ROTE
|-20.50
|%
|4.90
|%
|7.72
|%
|5.09
|%
|5.38
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.67
|%
|4.70
|%
|4.77
|%
|4.52
|%
|4.35
|%
|Net interest spread
|4.59
|%
|4.62
|%
|4.71
|%
|4.45
|%
|4.28
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|77.30
|%
|77.03
|%
|74.13
|%
|74.43
|%
|75.80
|%
|Noninterest expense / average assets
|3.65
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.57
|%
|Average Balances
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Total assets
|$
|970,864
|$
|897,120
|$
|847,900
|$
|793,271
|$
|706,069
|Earning assets
|$
|931,781
|$
|861,599
|$
|818,630
|$
|768,519
|$
|681,252
|Total loans
|$
|816,281
|$
|748,846
|$
|701,715
|$
|640,963
|$
|541,049
|Total deposits
|$
|778,821
|$
|718,579
|$
|690,384
|$
|600,640
|$
|528,523
|Total equity
|$
|98,391
|$
|86,964
|$
|84,827
|$
|82,606
|$
|81,364
|Loan Balances by Type
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Real estate - investor owned
|$
|247,953
|$
|245,068
|$
|235,185
|$
|234,540
|$
|213,139
|Real estate - owner occupied
|192,739
|175,112
|136,484
|122,258
|86,216
|Real estate - multifamily
|68,536
|67,839
|69,083
|62,388
|62,811
|Real estate - single family
|59,782
|56,783
|58,334
|59,685
|63,906
|Commercial business
|204,166
|201,892
|173,027
|180,602
|124,770
|Land and construction
|37,918
|37,966
|32,987
|24,679
|22,640
|Consumer
|5,585
|7,035
|5,107
|5,255
|5,967
|Total loans held for investment
|816,679
|791,695
|710,207
|689,407
|579,449
|Loans held for sale
|4,310
|3,650
|3,201
|5,124
|2,843
|Total loans, including loans held for sale
|820,989
|795,345
|713,408
|694,531
|582,292
|Allowance for loan losses
|(7,893
|)
|(7,637
|)
|(6,641
|)
|(6,252
|)
|(5,389
|)
|Net loans
|$
|813,096
|$
|787,708
|$
|706,767
|$
|688,279
|$
|576,903
|Deposits by Type
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Non interest bearing DDA
|$
|266,205
|$
|247,153
|$
|263,255
|$
|226,119
|$
|180,657
|Interest bearing DDA
|47,805
|29,583
|23,195
|21,079
|16,481
|Savings & MMA
|394,128
|363,803
|325,880
|344,776
|294,600
|Retail CD
|7,132
|7,025
|4,135
|7,651
|6,461
|Jumbo CD
|108,735
|84,600
|90,362
|96,838
|50,920
|Total deposits
|$
|824,005
|$
|732,164
|$
|706,827
|$
|696,463
|$
|549,119
|Asset Quality
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|Mar 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Sep 30, 2018
|Total Loans
|$
|820,989
|$
|795,345
|$
|713,408
|$
|694,531
|$
|582,292
|30-89 day past due loans
|$
|-
|$
|155
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|90+ day past due loans
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|NPAs / Assets
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|NPLs / loans & OREO
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Net chargeoffs
|$
|9,481
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)
|4.65
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to loans
|0.96
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.93
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
