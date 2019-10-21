There were 178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,696 in the last 365 days.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

  • Total Assets increased to a record $999.9 million up 6% from the prior quarter and 33% year-over-year.
  • Net loans increased to $813.1 million up 3% for the quarter and 41% year-over-year.
  • Deposits increased to $824 million up 13% for the quarter and 50% year-over-year.
  • Record net interest income for the quarter was $11.0 million, up 9% for the quarter and 47% year-over-year.
  • Earnings were impacted by the $9.5 million charge-off detailed in the press release dated September 16, 2019. The after-tax impact of charge ($6.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share) is reflected in net income reported for the quarter and year to date.

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM) (“Company”), parent company of CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.1million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter results include a charge-off of $9.5 million ($6.7 million after taxes) or $1.19 per diluted share.

Tom Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM and CEO of the Bank said, “PBAM continues to execute on our organic growth strategy. The third quarter results reflect the efforts of our team members producing record levels of revenue, assets, loans and deposits.

Rick Sowers, President of the Bank, added, “Despite the unfortunate credit loss we recorded in the quarter, the Bank continues to execute on our three year growth plan. The team continues to build lasting relationships with our customers and communities, enhancing shareholder value.”

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $11 million compared with $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased $1.1 million, or 9.2% from the prior quarter due to increases in average loan balances. Total interest expense increased $177 thousand or 8.5% from the prior quarter due to increased deposit costs and borrowing balances. Net interest margin was 4.67% for the third quarter of 2019 compared with 4.70% in the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, adjusted for interest reversed from the loan charge-off, was 4.73% for the third quarter compared with 4.70% in the second quarter of 2019.

The provision for loan loss expense was $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increased provision expense for the quarter was due a specific charge-off of $9.5 million and growth in the loan portfolio. The Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $7.9 million or 0.96% of total loans. 

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $584 thousand compared with $606 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The third quarter included $125 thousand in gains from the sale of investment securities and $163 thousand in gains from SBA loan sales.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million compared with $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-interest expense increased due to increases in salaries and benefits, and increased professional fees, related to legal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other expense. “We are pleased with growth in all of our geographic locations. Our clients continue to support us throughout our Southern California coastal footprint. Our team members remain committed to providing best in class solutions and service to our clients. We remain committed to providing our shareholders with solid long-term returns.” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM and the Bank.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank, as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas V. Wornham
President/CEO
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
(858) 875-6900

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

 
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Dollar change Percentage change   September 30, 2018   Dollar change Percentage change
Assets                      
                       
Cash and due from banks $ 29,480     $ 25,737     $ 3,743   14.5 %   $ 24,273     $ 5,207   21.5 %
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   58,373       17,346       41,027   236.5 %     33,061       25,312   76.6 %
Total cash and due from banks   87,853       43,083       44,770   103.9 %     57,334       30,519   53.2 %
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   2,255       2,254       1   0.0 %     2,749       (494 ) -18.0 %
Investment securities available for sale   73,209       84,752       (11,543 ) -13.6 %     99,217       (26,008 ) -26.2 %
Loans   820,989       795,345       25,644   3.2 %     582,292       238,697   41.0 %
Allowance for loan losses   (7,893 )     (7,637 )     (256 ) 3.4 %     (5,389 )     (2,504 ) 46.5 %
Net loans   813,096       787,708       25,388   3.2 %     576,903       236,193   40.9 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,060       4,060       -   0.0 %     2,889       1,171   40.5 %
Right of use asset   6,877       7,271       (394 ) -5.4 %     -       6,877   NM  
Premises and equipment, net   2,947       2,669       278   10.4 %     2,067       880   42.6 %
Other intangible assets   978       904       74   8.2 %     789       189   24.0 %
Deferred tax asset   4,576       4,409       167   3.8 %     4,852       (276 ) -5.7 %
Accrued interest receivable   2,569       2,731       (162 ) -5.9 %     851       1,718   201.9 %
Other assets   1,565       706       859   121.7 %     2,311       (746 ) -32.3 %
Total assets $ 999,985     $ 940,547     $ 59,438   6.3 %   $ 749,962     $ 250,023   33.3 %
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing $ 266,205     $ 247,153     $ 19,052   7.7 %   $ 180,657     $ 85,548   47.4 %
Interest Bearing   557,800       485,011       72,789   15.0 %     368,462       189,338   51.4 %
Total deposits   824,005       732,164       91,841   12.5 %     549,119       274,886   50.1 %
FHLB borrowings   55,000       82,000       (27,000 ) -32.9 %     107,000       (52,000 ) -48.6 %
Other borrowings   17,930       17,929       1   0.0 %     7,906       10,024   126.8 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   9,779       10,599       (820 ) -7.7 %     4,046       5,733   141.7 %
Total liabilities   906,714       842,692       64,022   7.6 %     668,071       238,643   35.7 %
                       
Shareholders' equity                      
Common stock   68,804       68,740       64   0.1 %     58,242       10,562   18.1 %
Additional paid-in capital   2,997       2,823       174   6.2 %     2,791       206   7.4 %
Retained earnings   20,917       25,997       (5,080 ) -19.5 %     22,318       (1,401 ) -6.3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   553       295       258   87.5 %     (1,460 )     2,013   -137.9 %
Total stockholders' equity   93,271       97,855       (4,584 ) -4.7 %     81,891       11,380   13.9 %
                       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 999,985     $ 940,547     $ 59,438   6.3 %   $ 749,962     $ 250,023   33.3 %


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  For the three months ended
  September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   Dollar change Percentage change   September 30, 2018   Dollar change Percentage change
Interest Income                      
Loans $ 12,497     $ 11,442     $ 1,055   9.2 %   $ 7,772     $ 4,725   60.8 %
Investment securities   544       601       (57 ) -9.5 %     698       (154 ) -22.1 %
Deposits in other financial institutions   181       126       55   43.7 %     174       7   4.0 %
Total interest income   13,222       12,169       1,053   8.7 %     8,644       4,578   53.0 %
                       
Interest Expense                      
Deposits   1,605       1,340       265   19.8 %     592       1,013   171.1 %
Borrowings   648       736       (88 ) -12.0 %     582       66   11.3 %
Total interest expense   2,253       2,076       177   8.5 %     1,174       1,079   91.9 %
                       
Net interest income   10,969       10,093       876   8.7 %     7,470       3,499   46.8 %
Provision for credit losses   9,737       996       8,741   877.6 %     496       9,241   1863.1 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   1,232       9,097       (7,865 ) -86.5 %     6,974       (5,742 ) -82.3 %
                       
Noninterest income:                      
Service charges on deposit accounts   137       117       20   17.1 %     90       47   52.2 %
Net gain on sale of loans   163       307       (144 ) -46.9 %     749       (586 ) -78.2 %
Gain on sale of investment securities   125       4       121   3025.0 %     (6 )     131   -2183.3 %
Other noninterest income   159       178       (19 ) -10.7 %     83       76   91.6 %
Total noninterest income   584       606       (22 ) -3.6 %     916       (332 ) -36.2 %
                       
Noninterest expense:                      
Salary and employee benefits   6,341       5,892       449   7.6 %     4,269       2,072   48.5 %
Occupancy and equipment   793       641       152   23.7 %     610       183   30.0 %
Data processing   588       490       98   20.0 %     487       101   20.7 %
Professional services   639       364       275   75.5 %     288       351   121.9 %
Other expenses   570       854       (284 ) -33.3 %     703       (133 ) -18.9 %
Total noninterest expense   8,931       8,241       690   8.4 %     6,357       2,574   40.5 %
                       
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   (7,115 )     1,462       (8,577 ) -586.7 %     1,533       (8,648 ) -564.1 %
Provision for income taxes   (2,081 )     411       (2,492 ) -606.3 %     435       (2,516 ) -578.4 %
Net income (loss) $ (5,034 )   $ 1,051     $ (6,085 ) -579.0 %   $ 1,098     $ (6,132 ) -558.5 %
Net income available to common shareholders $ (4,950 )   $ 1,031     $ (5,981 ) -580.1 %   $ 1,081     $ (6,031 ) -557.9 %
                       
Earnings per share                      
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.91 )   $ 0.21     $ (1.11 ) -541.7 %   $ 0.22     $ (1.12 ) -516.2 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.89 )   $ 0.20     $ (1.09 ) -543.0 %   $ 0.21     $ (1.10 ) -518.7 %
                       
Average shares outstanding   5,465,278       5,027,437       437,841   8.7 %     4,967,905       497,373   10.0 %
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,563,931       5,133,305       430,626   8.4 %     5,087,829       476,102   9.4 %


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
             
  For the nine months ended
  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018   Dollar change Percentage change
Interest Income            
Loans $ 34,449     $ 20,760     $ 13,689   65.9 %
Investment securities   1,818       1,952       (134 ) -6.9 %
Deposits in other financial institutions   440       577       (137 ) -23.7 %
Total interest income   36,707       23,289       13,418   57.6 %
             
Interest Expense            
Deposits   4,152       1,545       2,607   168.7 %
Borrowings   1,863       1,257       606   48.2 %
Total interest expense   6,015       2,802       3,213   114.7 %
             
Net interest income   30,692       20,487       10,205   49.8 %
Provision for credit losses   11,122       868       10,254   1181.3 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   19,570       19,619       (49 ) -0.2 %
             
Noninterest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts   347       276       71   25.7 %
Net gain on sale of loans   817       1,261       (444 ) -35.2 %
Gain on sale of investment securities   150       -       150   NM  
Other noninterest income   428       217       211   97.2 %
Total noninterest income   1,742       1,754       (12 ) -0.7 %
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salary and employee benefits   17,462       11,202       6,260   55.9 %
Occupancy and equipment   2,109       1,690       419   24.8 %
Data processing   1,602       1,361       241   17.7 %
Professional services   1,395       898       497   55.3 %
Other expenses   2,153       1,894       259   13.7 %
Total noninterest expense   24,721       17,045       7,676   45.0 %
             
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   (3,409 )     4,328       (7,737 ) -178.8 %
Provision for income tax   (1,014 )     1,238       (2,252 ) -181.9 %
Net income (loss) $ (2,395 )   $ 3,090     $ (5,485 ) -177.5 %
Net income available to common shareholders $ (2,351 )   $ 3,042     $ (5,393 ) -177.3 %
             
Earnings per share            
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.46 )   $ 0.61     $ (1.07 ) -174.6 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.45 )   $ 0.60     $ (1.05 ) -174.5 %
             
Average shares outstanding   5,163,512       4,955,683       207,829   4.2 %
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,262,165       5,033,425       228,740   4.5 %


  Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  For the three months ended
  September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $ 35,658   $ 181   2.01 %   $ 23,651   $ 126   2.14 %   $ 36,585   $ 174   1.89 %
Investment securities   79,842     544   2.73 %     89,102     601   2.70 %     103,618     698   2.67 %
Loans   816,281     12,497   6.07 %     748,846     11,442   6.13 %     541,049     7,772   5.70 %
Total interest-earning assets   931,781     13,222   5.63 %     861,599     12,169   5.67 %     681,252     8,644   5.03 %
Noninterest-earning assets   39,083             35,521             24,817        
Total Assets $ 970,864           $ 897,120           $ 706,069        
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 37,644   $ 69   0.73 %   $ 33,191   $ 66   0.80 %   $ 15,649   $ 8   0.20 %
Money market   372,008     959   1.02 %     320,310     720   0.90 %     277,216     394   0.56 %
Savings deposits   7,099     5   0.28 %     6,779     5   0.30 %     5,580     4   0.28 %
Certificates of deposit   100,705     572   2.25 %     98,004     549   2.25 %     56,743     186   1.30 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   517,456     1,605   1.23 %     458,284     1,340   1.17 %     355,188     592   0.66 %
                                   
FHLB advances   63,301     376   2.36 %     65,797     423   2.58 %     83,978     478   2.26 %
Other borrowings   17,929     272   6.07 %     14,711     313   8.29 %     7,904     104   5.22 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   81,230     648   3.16 %     80,508     736   3.67 %     91,882     582   2.51 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits   261,365             260,295             173,335        
Total Funding Sources   860,051     2,253   1.04 %     799,087     2,076   1.04 %     620,405     1,174   0.75 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   12,422             11,069             4,300        
                                   
Shareholders' equity   98,391             86,964             81,364        
                                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 970,864           $ 897,120           $ 706,069        
                                   
Net interest spread         4.59 %           4.62 %           4.28 %
                                   
Net interest income     $ 10,969           $ 10,093           $ 7,470    
Net interest margin         4.67 %           4.70 %           4.35 %


  Condensed Balance Sheets
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018   Sep 30, 2018
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 90,108     $ 45,337     $ 37,998     $ 45,855     $ 60,083  
Investment securities   73,209       84,752       85,852       98,170       99,217  
Loans   820,989       795,345       713,408       694,531       582,292  
Allowance for loan losses   (7,893 )     (7,637 )     (6,641 )     (6,252 )     (5,389 )
Net loans   813,096       787,708       706,767       688,279       576,903  
Right of use asset   6,877       7,271       6,951       -       -  
Premises and equipment, net   2,947       2,669       2,416       2,223       2,067  
Other assets and interest receivable   13,748   -   12,810   -   12,554   -   12,637   -   11,692  
Total assets $ 999,985     $ 940,547     $ 852,538     $ 847,164     $ 749,962  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
                   
Liabilities                  
Noninterest Bearing $ 266,205     $ 247,153     $ 263,255     $ 226,119     $ 180,657  
Interest Bearing   557,800       485,011       443,572       470,344       368,462  
Total Deposits   824,005       732,164       706,827       696,463       549,119  
Borrowings   72,930       99,929       47,832       62,909       114,906  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   9,779       10,599       11,777       4,241       4,046  
Total liabilities   906,714       842,692       766,436       763,613       668,071  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   68,804       68,740       58,576       58,373       58,242  
Additional paid-in capital   2,997       2,823       3,062       3,083       2,791  
Retained earnings   20,917       25,997       24,952       23,364       22,318  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   553       295       (488 )     (1,269 )     (1,460 )
Total shareholders' equity   93,271       97,855       86,102       83,551       81,891  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 999,985     $ 940,547     $ 852,538     $ 847,164     $ 749,962  
                   
Book value per common share $ 16.84     $ 17.60     $ 16.90     $ 16.41     $ 16.23  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.66     $ 17.44     $ 16.72     $ 16.23     $ 16.07  
                   
                   
  Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1
  Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018   Sep 30, 2018
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.54 %     10.69 %     9.97 %     10.39 %     11.51 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.24 %     11.10 %     11.10 %     11.36 %     13.01 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio   10.24 %     11.10 %     11.10 %     11.36 %     13.01 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.09 %     14.10 %     12.01 %     12.25 %     13.90 %
Tangible equity / tangible assets   9.24 %     10.32 %     10.00 %     9.74 %     10.83 %
                   
1 Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2019
                


  Condensed Statements of Income
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018   Sep 30, 2018
Interest income $ 13,222     $ 12,169     $ 11,317     $ 10,333     $ 8,644  
Interest expense   2,253       2,076       1,686       1,570       1,174  
Net interest income   10,969       10,093       9,631       8,763       7,470  
Provision for credit losses   9,737       996       389       863       496  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   1,232       9,097       9,242       7,900       6,974  
                   
Noninterest income   584       606       552       561       916  
                   
Salary and employee benefits   6,341       5,892       5,229       4,741       4,269  
Occupancy and equipment   793       641       674       620       610  
Data processing   588       490       524       541       487  
Professional services   639       364       392       350       288  
Other expenses   570       854       730       688       703  
Total noninterest expense   8,931       8,241       7,549       6,940       6,357  
                   
Income before provision for income taxes   (7,115 )     1,462       2,245       1,521       1,533  
Income taxes   (2,081 )     411       656       474       435  
Net income $ (5,034 )   $ 1,051     $ 1,589     $ 1,047     $ 1,098  
Net income available to common shareholders $ (4,950 )   $ 1,031     $ 1,559     $ 1,025     $ 1,081  
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic earnings per share $ (0.91 )   $ 0.21     $ 0.31     $ 0.21     $ 0.22  
Diluted earnings per share $ (0.89 )   $ 0.20     $ 0.30     $ 0.20     $ 0.21  
                   
Average shares outstanding   5,465,278       5,027,437       4,996,811       5,042,921       4,967,905  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,563,931       5,133,305       5,114,096       5,160,206       5,087,829  
                   
                   
  Performance Ratios
  Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018   Sep 30, 2018
ROAA   -2.06 %     0.47 %     0.76 %     0.52 %     0.62 %
ROAE   -20.30 %     4.85 %     7.60 %     5.03 %     5.35 %
ROTE   -20.50 %     4.90 %     7.72 %     5.09 %     5.38 %
Net interest margin   4.67 %     4.70 %     4.77 %     4.52 %     4.35 %
Net interest spread   4.59 %     4.62 %     4.71 %     4.45 %     4.28 %
Efficiency ratio   77.30 %     77.03 %     74.13 %     74.43 %     75.80 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   3.65 %     3.68 %     3.61 %     3.47 %     3.57 %


  Average Balances
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018   Sep 30, 2018
Total assets $ 970,864     $ 897,120     $ 847,900     $ 793,271     $ 706,069  
Earning assets $ 931,781     $ 861,599     $ 818,630     $ 768,519     $ 681,252  
Total loans $ 816,281     $ 748,846     $ 701,715     $ 640,963     $ 541,049  
Total deposits $ 778,821     $ 718,579     $ 690,384     $ 600,640     $ 528,523  
Total equity $ 98,391     $ 86,964     $ 84,827     $ 82,606     $ 81,364  
                   
                   
  Loan Balances by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018   Sep 30, 2018
Real estate - investor owned $ 247,953     $ 245,068     $ 235,185     $ 234,540     $ 213,139  
Real estate - owner occupied   192,739       175,112       136,484       122,258       86,216  
Real estate - multifamily   68,536       67,839       69,083       62,388       62,811  
Real estate - single family   59,782       56,783       58,334       59,685       63,906  
Commercial business   204,166       201,892       173,027       180,602       124,770  
Land and construction   37,918       37,966       32,987       24,679       22,640  
Consumer   5,585       7,035       5,107       5,255       5,967  
Total loans held for investment   816,679       791,695       710,207       689,407       579,449  
Loans held for sale   4,310       3,650       3,201       5,124       2,843  
Total loans, including loans held for sale   820,989       795,345       713,408       694,531       582,292  
Allowance for loan losses   (7,893 )     (7,637 )     (6,641 )     (6,252 )     (5,389 )
Net loans $ 813,096     $ 787,708     $ 706,767     $ 688,279     $ 576,903  
                   
                   
  Deposits by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018   Sep 30, 2018
Non interest bearing DDA $ 266,205     $ 247,153     $ 263,255     $ 226,119     $ 180,657  
Interest bearing DDA   47,805       29,583       23,195       21,079       16,481  
Savings & MMA   394,128       363,803       325,880       344,776       294,600  
Retail CD   7,132       7,025       4,135       7,651       6,461  
Jumbo CD   108,735       84,600       90,362       96,838       50,920  
Total deposits $ 824,005     $ 732,164     $ 706,827     $ 696,463     $ 549,119  
                   
                   
  Asset Quality
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018   Sep 30, 2018
Total Loans $ 820,989     $ 795,345     $ 713,408     $ 694,531     $ 582,292  
30-89 day past due loans $ -     $ 155     $ -     $ -     $ -  
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonaccrual loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
                   
NPAs / Assets   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
NPLs / loans & OREO   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Net chargeoffs $ 9,481     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)   4.65 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans   0.96 %     0.96 %     0.93 %     0.90 %     0.93 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   NM       NM       NM       NM       NM  
                   

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.