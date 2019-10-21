Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Total Assets increased to a record $999.9 million up 6% from the prior quarter and 33% year-over-year.

Net loans increased to $813.1 million up 3% for the quarter and 41% year-over-year.

Deposits increased to $824 million up 13% for the quarter and 50% year-over-year.

Record net interest income for the quarter was $11.0 million, up 9% for the quarter and 47% year-over-year.

Earnings were impacted by the $9.5 million charge-off detailed in the press release dated September 16, 2019. The after-tax impact of charge ($6.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share) is reflected in net income reported for the quarter and year to date.

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM) (“Company”), parent company of CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.1million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter results include a charge-off of $9.5 million ($6.7 million after taxes) or $1.19 per diluted share.

Tom Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM and CEO of the Bank said, “PBAM continues to execute on our organic growth strategy. The third quarter results reflect the efforts of our team members producing record levels of revenue, assets, loans and deposits.

Rick Sowers, President of the Bank, added, “Despite the unfortunate credit loss we recorded in the quarter, the Bank continues to execute on our three year growth plan. The team continues to build lasting relationships with our customers and communities, enhancing shareholder value.”

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $11 million compared with $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased $1.1 million, or 9.2% from the prior quarter due to increases in average loan balances. Total interest expense increased $177 thousand or 8.5% from the prior quarter due to increased deposit costs and borrowing balances. Net interest margin was 4.67% for the third quarter of 2019 compared with 4.70% in the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, adjusted for interest reversed from the loan charge-off, was 4.73% for the third quarter compared with 4.70% in the second quarter of 2019.

The provision for loan loss expense was $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increased provision expense for the quarter was due a specific charge-off of $9.5 million and growth in the loan portfolio. The Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $7.9 million or 0.96% of total loans.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $584 thousand compared with $606 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The third quarter included $125 thousand in gains from the sale of investment securities and $163 thousand in gains from SBA loan sales.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million compared with $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-interest expense increased due to increases in salaries and benefits, and increased professional fees, related to legal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other expense. “We are pleased with growth in all of our geographic locations. Our clients continue to support us throughout our Southern California coastal footprint. Our team members remain committed to providing best in class solutions and service to our clients. We remain committed to providing our shareholders with solid long-term returns.” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM and the Bank.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank, as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Dollar change Percentage change September 30, 2018 Dollar change Percentage change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 29,480 $ 25,737 $ 3,743 14.5 % $ 24,273 $ 5,207 21.5 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 58,373 17,346 41,027 236.5 % 33,061 25,312 76.6 % Total cash and due from banks 87,853 43,083 44,770 103.9 % 57,334 30,519 53.2 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 2,255 2,254 1 0.0 % 2,749 (494 ) -18.0 % Investment securities available for sale 73,209 84,752 (11,543 ) -13.6 % 99,217 (26,008 ) -26.2 % Loans 820,989 795,345 25,644 3.2 % 582,292 238,697 41.0 % Allowance for loan losses (7,893 ) (7,637 ) (256 ) 3.4 % (5,389 ) (2,504 ) 46.5 % Net loans 813,096 787,708 25,388 3.2 % 576,903 236,193 40.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,060 4,060 - 0.0 % 2,889 1,171 40.5 % Right of use asset 6,877 7,271 (394 ) -5.4 % - 6,877 NM Premises and equipment, net 2,947 2,669 278 10.4 % 2,067 880 42.6 % Other intangible assets 978 904 74 8.2 % 789 189 24.0 % Deferred tax asset 4,576 4,409 167 3.8 % 4,852 (276 ) -5.7 % Accrued interest receivable 2,569 2,731 (162 ) -5.9 % 851 1,718 201.9 % Other assets 1,565 706 859 121.7 % 2,311 (746 ) -32.3 % Total assets $ 999,985 $ 940,547 $ 59,438 6.3 % $ 749,962 $ 250,023 33.3 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 266,205 $ 247,153 $ 19,052 7.7 % $ 180,657 $ 85,548 47.4 % Interest Bearing 557,800 485,011 72,789 15.0 % 368,462 189,338 51.4 % Total deposits 824,005 732,164 91,841 12.5 % 549,119 274,886 50.1 % FHLB borrowings 55,000 82,000 (27,000 ) -32.9 % 107,000 (52,000 ) -48.6 % Other borrowings 17,930 17,929 1 0.0 % 7,906 10,024 126.8 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,779 10,599 (820 ) -7.7 % 4,046 5,733 141.7 % Total liabilities 906,714 842,692 64,022 7.6 % 668,071 238,643 35.7 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 68,804 68,740 64 0.1 % 58,242 10,562 18.1 % Additional paid-in capital 2,997 2,823 174 6.2 % 2,791 206 7.4 % Retained earnings 20,917 25,997 (5,080 ) -19.5 % 22,318 (1,401 ) -6.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 553 295 258 87.5 % (1,460 ) 2,013 -137.9 % Total stockholders' equity 93,271 97,855 (4,584 ) -4.7 % 81,891 11,380 13.9 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 999,985 $ 940,547 $ 59,438 6.3 % $ 749,962 $ 250,023 33.3 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Dollar change Percentage change September 30, 2018 Dollar change Percentage change Interest Income Loans $ 12,497 $ 11,442 $ 1,055 9.2 % $ 7,772 $ 4,725 60.8 % Investment securities 544 601 (57 ) -9.5 % 698 (154 ) -22.1 % Deposits in other financial institutions 181 126 55 43.7 % 174 7 4.0 % Total interest income 13,222 12,169 1,053 8.7 % 8,644 4,578 53.0 % Interest Expense Deposits 1,605 1,340 265 19.8 % 592 1,013 171.1 % Borrowings 648 736 (88 ) -12.0 % 582 66 11.3 % Total interest expense 2,253 2,076 177 8.5 % 1,174 1,079 91.9 % Net interest income 10,969 10,093 876 8.7 % 7,470 3,499 46.8 % Provision for credit losses 9,737 996 8,741 877.6 % 496 9,241 1863.1 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,232 9,097 (7,865 ) -86.5 % 6,974 (5,742 ) -82.3 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 137 117 20 17.1 % 90 47 52.2 % Net gain on sale of loans 163 307 (144 ) -46.9 % 749 (586 ) -78.2 % Gain on sale of investment securities 125 4 121 3025.0 % (6 ) 131 -2183.3 % Other noninterest income 159 178 (19 ) -10.7 % 83 76 91.6 % Total noninterest income 584 606 (22 ) -3.6 % 916 (332 ) -36.2 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 6,341 5,892 449 7.6 % 4,269 2,072 48.5 % Occupancy and equipment 793 641 152 23.7 % 610 183 30.0 % Data processing 588 490 98 20.0 % 487 101 20.7 % Professional services 639 364 275 75.5 % 288 351 121.9 % Other expenses 570 854 (284 ) -33.3 % 703 (133 ) -18.9 % Total noninterest expense 8,931 8,241 690 8.4 % 6,357 2,574 40.5 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (7,115 ) 1,462 (8,577 ) -586.7 % 1,533 (8,648 ) -564.1 % Provision for income taxes (2,081 ) 411 (2,492 ) -606.3 % 435 (2,516 ) -578.4 % Net income (loss) $ (5,034 ) $ 1,051 $ (6,085 ) -579.0 % $ 1,098 $ (6,132 ) -558.5 % Net income available to common shareholders $ (4,950 ) $ 1,031 $ (5,981 ) -580.1 % $ 1,081 $ (6,031 ) -557.9 % Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.91 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.11 ) -541.7 % $ 0.22 $ (1.12 ) -516.2 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.89 ) $ 0.20 $ (1.09 ) -543.0 % $ 0.21 $ (1.10 ) -518.7 % Average shares outstanding 5,465,278 5,027,437 437,841 8.7 % 4,967,905 497,373 10.0 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,563,931 5,133,305 430,626 8.4 % 5,087,829 476,102 9.4 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Dollar change Percentage change Interest Income Loans $ 34,449 $ 20,760 $ 13,689 65.9 % Investment securities 1,818 1,952 (134 ) -6.9 % Deposits in other financial institutions 440 577 (137 ) -23.7 % Total interest income 36,707 23,289 13,418 57.6 % Interest Expense Deposits 4,152 1,545 2,607 168.7 % Borrowings 1,863 1,257 606 48.2 % Total interest expense 6,015 2,802 3,213 114.7 % Net interest income 30,692 20,487 10,205 49.8 % Provision for credit losses 11,122 868 10,254 1181.3 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,570 19,619 (49 ) -0.2 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 347 276 71 25.7 % Net gain on sale of loans 817 1,261 (444 ) -35.2 % Gain on sale of investment securities 150 - 150 NM Other noninterest income 428 217 211 97.2 % Total noninterest income 1,742 1,754 (12 ) -0.7 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 17,462 11,202 6,260 55.9 % Occupancy and equipment 2,109 1,690 419 24.8 % Data processing 1,602 1,361 241 17.7 % Professional services 1,395 898 497 55.3 % Other expenses 2,153 1,894 259 13.7 % Total noninterest expense 24,721 17,045 7,676 45.0 % Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (3,409 ) 4,328 (7,737 ) -178.8 % Provision for income tax (1,014 ) 1,238 (2,252 ) -181.9 % Net income (loss) $ (2,395 ) $ 3,090 $ (5,485 ) -177.5 % Net income available to common shareholders $ (2,351 ) $ 3,042 $ (5,393 ) -177.3 % Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.46 ) $ 0.61 $ (1.07 ) -174.6 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.45 ) $ 0.60 $ (1.05 ) -174.5 % Average shares outstanding 5,163,512 4,955,683 207,829 4.2 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,262,165 5,033,425 228,740 4.5 %





Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 35,658 $ 181 2.01 % $ 23,651 $ 126 2.14 % $ 36,585 $ 174 1.89 % Investment securities 79,842 544 2.73 % 89,102 601 2.70 % 103,618 698 2.67 % Loans 816,281 12,497 6.07 % 748,846 11,442 6.13 % 541,049 7,772 5.70 % Total interest-earning assets 931,781 13,222 5.63 % 861,599 12,169 5.67 % 681,252 8,644 5.03 % Noninterest-earning assets 39,083 35,521 24,817 Total Assets $ 970,864 $ 897,120 $ 706,069 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 37,644 $ 69 0.73 % $ 33,191 $ 66 0.80 % $ 15,649 $ 8 0.20 % Money market 372,008 959 1.02 % 320,310 720 0.90 % 277,216 394 0.56 % Savings deposits 7,099 5 0.28 % 6,779 5 0.30 % 5,580 4 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 100,705 572 2.25 % 98,004 549 2.25 % 56,743 186 1.30 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 517,456 1,605 1.23 % 458,284 1,340 1.17 % 355,188 592 0.66 % FHLB advances 63,301 376 2.36 % 65,797 423 2.58 % 83,978 478 2.26 % Other borrowings 17,929 272 6.07 % 14,711 313 8.29 % 7,904 104 5.22 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 81,230 648 3.16 % 80,508 736 3.67 % 91,882 582 2.51 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 261,365 260,295 173,335 Total Funding Sources 860,051 2,253 1.04 % 799,087 2,076 1.04 % 620,405 1,174 0.75 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,422 11,069 4,300 Shareholders' equity 98,391 86,964 81,364 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 970,864 $ 897,120 $ 706,069 Net interest spread 4.59 % 4.62 % 4.28 % Net interest income $ 10,969 $ 10,093 $ 7,470 Net interest margin 4.67 % 4.70 % 4.35 %





Condensed Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 90,108 $ 45,337 $ 37,998 $ 45,855 $ 60,083 Investment securities 73,209 84,752 85,852 98,170 99,217 Loans 820,989 795,345 713,408 694,531 582,292 Allowance for loan losses (7,893 ) (7,637 ) (6,641 ) (6,252 ) (5,389 ) Net loans 813,096 787,708 706,767 688,279 576,903 Right of use asset 6,877 7,271 6,951 - - Premises and equipment, net 2,947 2,669 2,416 2,223 2,067 Other assets and interest receivable 13,748 - 12,810 - 12,554 - 12,637 - 11,692 Total assets $ 999,985 $ 940,547 $ 852,538 $ 847,164 $ 749,962 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 266,205 $ 247,153 $ 263,255 $ 226,119 $ 180,657 Interest Bearing 557,800 485,011 443,572 470,344 368,462 Total Deposits 824,005 732,164 706,827 696,463 549,119 Borrowings 72,930 99,929 47,832 62,909 114,906 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,779 10,599 11,777 4,241 4,046 Total liabilities 906,714 842,692 766,436 763,613 668,071 Shareholders' equity Common stock 68,804 68,740 58,576 58,373 58,242 Additional paid-in capital 2,997 2,823 3,062 3,083 2,791 Retained earnings 20,917 25,997 24,952 23,364 22,318 Accumulated other comprehensive income 553 295 (488 ) (1,269 ) (1,460 ) Total shareholders' equity 93,271 97,855 86,102 83,551 81,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 999,985 $ 940,547 $ 852,538 $ 847,164 $ 749,962 Book value per common share $ 16.84 $ 17.60 $ 16.90 $ 16.41 $ 16.23 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.66 $ 17.44 $ 16.72 $ 16.23 $ 16.07 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.54 % 10.69 % 9.97 % 10.39 % 11.51 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.24 % 11.10 % 11.10 % 11.36 % 13.01 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 10.24 % 11.10 % 11.10 % 11.36 % 13.01 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.09 % 14.10 % 12.01 % 12.25 % 13.90 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.24 % 10.32 % 10.00 % 9.74 % 10.83 % 1 Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2019







Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Interest income $ 13,222 $ 12,169 $ 11,317 $ 10,333 $ 8,644 Interest expense 2,253 2,076 1,686 1,570 1,174 Net interest income 10,969 10,093 9,631 8,763 7,470 Provision for credit losses 9,737 996 389 863 496 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,232 9,097 9,242 7,900 6,974 Noninterest income 584 606 552 561 916 Salary and employee benefits 6,341 5,892 5,229 4,741 4,269 Occupancy and equipment 793 641 674 620 610 Data processing 588 490 524 541 487 Professional services 639 364 392 350 288 Other expenses 570 854 730 688 703 Total noninterest expense 8,931 8,241 7,549 6,940 6,357 Income before provision for income taxes (7,115 ) 1,462 2,245 1,521 1,533 Income taxes (2,081 ) 411 656 474 435 Net income $ (5,034 ) $ 1,051 $ 1,589 $ 1,047 $ 1,098 Net income available to common shareholders $ (4,950 ) $ 1,031 $ 1,559 $ 1,025 $ 1,081 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ (0.91 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.31 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.89 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 Average shares outstanding 5,465,278 5,027,437 4,996,811 5,042,921 4,967,905 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,563,931 5,133,305 5,114,096 5,160,206 5,087,829 Performance Ratios Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 ROAA -2.06 % 0.47 % 0.76 % 0.52 % 0.62 % ROAE -20.30 % 4.85 % 7.60 % 5.03 % 5.35 % ROTE -20.50 % 4.90 % 7.72 % 5.09 % 5.38 % Net interest margin 4.67 % 4.70 % 4.77 % 4.52 % 4.35 % Net interest spread 4.59 % 4.62 % 4.71 % 4.45 % 4.28 % Efficiency ratio 77.30 % 77.03 % 74.13 % 74.43 % 75.80 % Noninterest expense / average assets 3.65 % 3.68 % 3.61 % 3.47 % 3.57 %





Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Total assets $ 970,864 $ 897,120 $ 847,900 $ 793,271 $ 706,069 Earning assets $ 931,781 $ 861,599 $ 818,630 $ 768,519 $ 681,252 Total loans $ 816,281 $ 748,846 $ 701,715 $ 640,963 $ 541,049 Total deposits $ 778,821 $ 718,579 $ 690,384 $ 600,640 $ 528,523 Total equity $ 98,391 $ 86,964 $ 84,827 $ 82,606 $ 81,364 Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Real estate - investor owned $ 247,953 $ 245,068 $ 235,185 $ 234,540 $ 213,139 Real estate - owner occupied 192,739 175,112 136,484 122,258 86,216 Real estate - multifamily 68,536 67,839 69,083 62,388 62,811 Real estate - single family 59,782 56,783 58,334 59,685 63,906 Commercial business 204,166 201,892 173,027 180,602 124,770 Land and construction 37,918 37,966 32,987 24,679 22,640 Consumer 5,585 7,035 5,107 5,255 5,967 Total loans held for investment 816,679 791,695 710,207 689,407 579,449 Loans held for sale 4,310 3,650 3,201 5,124 2,843 Total loans, including loans held for sale 820,989 795,345 713,408 694,531 582,292 Allowance for loan losses (7,893 ) (7,637 ) (6,641 ) (6,252 ) (5,389 ) Net loans $ 813,096 $ 787,708 $ 706,767 $ 688,279 $ 576,903 Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Non interest bearing DDA $ 266,205 $ 247,153 $ 263,255 $ 226,119 $ 180,657 Interest bearing DDA 47,805 29,583 23,195 21,079 16,481 Savings & MMA 394,128 363,803 325,880 344,776 294,600 Retail CD 7,132 7,025 4,135 7,651 6,461 Jumbo CD 108,735 84,600 90,362 96,838 50,920 Total deposits $ 824,005 $ 732,164 $ 706,827 $ 696,463 $ 549,119 Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Total Loans $ 820,989 $ 795,345 $ 713,408 $ 694,531 $ 582,292 30-89 day past due loans $ - $ 155 $ - $ - $ - 90+ day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - NPAs / Assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % NPLs / loans & OREO 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net chargeoffs $ 9,481 $ - $ - $ - $ - Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized) 4.65 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.93 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans NM NM NM NM NM



