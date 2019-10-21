Global Pet Food Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Pet Food Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

According to a report, the global pet food market is likely to grow in an impressive way. There are various factors that are expected to drive the market growth. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the growing preference of Pet food which has high meat content and taste good as well. These food items have required animal nutrition which facilitates the development of more enhanced products.

Moreover, the availability of pet food in various different forms including wet, dry, snacks, nutritious and others make it easier to shop for them. Some other factors which are expected to drive the market size of the global pet food market include rising disposable income, growing number of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets and increasing awareness about pet health across the globe.

With a surge in e-commerce sales, more number of pet owners’ prefers to shop food items online which are also boosting the pet food market. However, rising number of allergy cases in human due to pets might hamper the growth of pet food market in the future.

Market Segmentation

The global market for pet food has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into Dry Food, Wet/Canned Food, Nutritious Food, Snacks/Treats and others. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Dog, Cat and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis will showcase clear picture of the market progression over key regions. The global market of the pet food has been analysed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. Presently, North America dominates the entire market and is expected to grow at the same pace in the future as well. The market is mainly driven by the expansion of production plants of leading companies in order to meet the rising demand from the nutritious pet food industry. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific region is also emerging as the fastest growing market and the demand for premium products have also registered significant growth. The increase in pet food market is mainly due to rising trend of keeping pets at home and increasing number of nuclear families as well in the region. Meanwhile, increasing adoption of cats and dogs in European region will surge the demand for pet food and medicines during the forthcoming years. Additionally, there is an increase in the adoption of drying technologies to preserve temperature sensitive ingredients.

Competitive Landscape

With the growing popularity of keeping pet sat home, the market size of global pet food market is also growing which inspires the leading market players to come up with better products for the pets. This sector is likely to witness partnerships and agreements or mergers and acquisitions among the key players with an intention to expand their presence on an international level.

Industry News 2018

Pet Supplies Plus launched Redford Naturals Dry Cat Food Line in order to give an opportunity to the pet parents to feed their cats and kittens a healthy meal anytime and anywhere.

Demand Scenario

The global pet food market was USD 73.52 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 104.56 billion by 2025 at a of CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Currently, North America dominates the market, accounting for almost 40% of the global food market. The market here, is driven by the expansion of production plants of leading companies and acquisitions to meet the rising demand from the nutritious pet food industry. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and the demand for premium products has also increased, driven by the rising trend of keeping pets at home

Drivers vs. Constraints

The global pet food market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, rising trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increased awareness about pet health. In addition, increase pet ownership in developing nations and an increase in e-commerce sales offer opportunities for the pet food market players. However, factors such as a rising number of allergy cases in human due to pets may hamper the growth. Also, growing concerns about pet obesity and pet food recall by companies hamper the growth of the global pet food market.

Industry Trends and Updates

• Pet Supplies Plus launched Redford Naturals Dry Cat Food Line in February 2018, to offers pet parents everywhere the opportunity to feed their cats and kittens a healthy meal at a great value with food

• “I and love and you”, a U.S. based premium dog and cat food brand received in significant growth investment, from L Catterton, which is one of the largest consumer-focused private equity firms in the world.

