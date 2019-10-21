Carsharing Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Carsharing – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Market overview:

A mode of car rental where people can rent cars for a short fixed duration of time is called carsharing. It varies from car rentals because generally, the owners of the cars are private individuals who rent out the vehicles based on a fixed duration of time. Car sharing users can generally be organized as an ad hoc group, cooperative group or can also be organized as a company. Users can gain access to cars on the car-sharing network by either using an app to unlock the vehicle or to receive the keys from the owner.

In densely populated areas like college and university campuses as well as city centres, the development of carsharing has tended to be positive. Low-density areas and rural areas are difficult to service mainly because users have to travel for a potentially larger distance to get cars and also because of the lack of alternative transport options. Some of the main characters that drive the growth of the carsharing market are the increase in costs of owning a personal vehicle as well as the increasing levels of congestion in cities. Many companies are investing in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for the future.

The report on the global carsharing industry market provides deep analysis for the years 2013 to 2018 regarding the advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, the enterprise competition pattern, and the market status. Industry development trends from the year 2018 to the year 2023 are discussed in detail along with the industrial policies and macroeconomic policies. The supply chain starting from raw material suppliers all the way till the downstream buyers has been analyzed comprehensively and is presented in the report.

Major Players in Carsharing market are:

City Hop

Mobility CarSharing

Go Get Car Share

Enterprise CarShare

Modo The Car Co-op

Zipcar

Liftshare

Communauto

Market Segmentation:

The global carsharing market can be split into different market segments based on the type of journey being undertaken as well as the various applications the vehicles can be used for.

Market split on the basis of the type of carsharing product being used:

Round trip: It refers to the journey that starts and ends at the same point.

One-way: The journey that starts and ends at different points.



Market split on the basis of application of the carsharing market:

Business: Cars that are shared for business applications or as part of a large group.

Private: Individuals who rent out cars.



Regional overview:

The major regions that play an important role in the global carsharing industry market are South America, India, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, China, Europe, and North America among others. For the years 2013 to 2018 the revenue (in USD), gross margin, price and production volume on the basis of regions is presented in the report. Furthermore, SWOT analysis and the market status of the carsharing industry are presented according to regions. The import and export along with the production and consumption for various key regions around the world are included for the years 2013 to 2018. The market is analyzed and also forecast for the years 2018 to 2023 on the basis of regions.

Industry News:

The New Jersey based transportation startup Greenspot has launched its public charging stations as well as its electric vehicle carsharing services in two cities Newton and Brookline marking their first municipal partnerships in the state. They aim to help normalize the emission-free options as well as making electric transportation more visible, feasible and accessible.

