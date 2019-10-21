Silage Corn Seed Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Silage Corn Seed Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Silage Corn Seed Market

Silage is high-moisture stored, fermented fodder used to feed cattle, sheep, and other similar cud-chewing animals. It can also be used for anaerobic digesters as a biofuel feedstock. The process of fermenting and storing is called ensiling, ensilage, or silaging, and it commonly involves the use of grass crops like maize, sorghum, or similar cereals, using not just the grain but the entire plant.

The Global Silage Corn seed industry is extremely popular with its major manufacturers located in the regions of USA, China, and Europe. DuPont Pioneer is the world’s leading manufacturer of Silage Corn Seed with 26.36% market share in 2016.

The Global Silage Corn Seed market is evaluated at 6190 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to reach 8400 million US$ by 2025, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% during the forecast period.

The Global Consumption for Silage Corn Seed increased from 875.45 K MT in 2012 to 1070.06 K MT in 2016 growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.15%. The global market is expected to continue to grow with the consumption of Silage Corn Seed estimated to reach 1247.23 K MT by 2023.

This report provides an analysis of the future trends of the Silage Corn Seed market and latest industry news, proving as a useful tool to identify the key products and end users driving the market growth and generating revenue and profitability. It enables futures investors to make an informed decision by providing details of market share, regions with potential growth, key manufacturers, sales prices and shares along with company profiles.

Segmentation

The Global Silage Corn Seed Market is segmented by Product, Application, and Region.

In terms of Product Segment, the market is divided into GMO and Non-GMO where GMO captured roughly 67.74% of the Silage Corn Seed Market in 2016.

With respect to Application, the market is divided into Farm Planting and Personal Planting with majority share being captured by Farm Planting.

Geographically, the Silage Corn Seed market is spread across key regions of USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia, with America expected to be the largest manufacturer of the silage corn seed.

Key manufacturers dominating the market include DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, KWS, Limagrain, Dow AgroSciences, Bayer, Denghai, China National Seed Group, Advanta, and Syngenta, amongst others.

Regional overview

The report provides a country-wise analysis of the regions the Global Silage Corn Seed market is spread across. These include:

Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc.).

USA, in 2016, accounted for 54.65% share of the market for silage corn seed, making it the largest region of the global market.

Industry news

In the 5th edition of the India Maize Summit, 2018, The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare proposed PPP opportunities for establishing maize-based silage making units, aiming to increase investment for the sector.

