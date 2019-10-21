Global Personal Air Sampling Pump Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Personal Air Sampling Pump Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

As stated in a report, the global personal air sampling pump market is expected to increase in a profound manner. Multiple factors are anticipated to influence the market growth. The market growth will be primarily driven by the increasing industrial and environmental need to use these pumps at various different locations.

A personal air sampling pump is basically an equipment which is used to collect a representative air sample. Due to their ease of use and versatility, these sampling pumps are mostly used at landfill sites for collecting samples from environmental monitoring wells and at the facilities or factories where various different industrial hygiene studies such are mold assessment and asbestos assessment are being conducted.

Also personal air sampling pump play an important role in measuring exposure to harmful dust, particulates and gases, which in turn is expected to drive its market size globally. Mostly used in construction, industrial and emergency applications, these pumps assure safety of the workers and are being designed as per the regulatory standards.

Market Segmentation

The market of global personal air sampling pump has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into High Flow and Low Flow. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into industrial manufacturing, health industry, environment industry, scientific research and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis will provide clear picture of the market development over key regions. The market of the global personal air sampling pump has been analysed across North America (United States, Canada, Mexico); Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc) ; India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. In terms of revenue, North America is expected to hold significant share in the coming years followed by Asian regions. Countries like China will witness maximum growth as vendors recognize the importance of this region and are towards operating in this market by boosting their sales and distribution networks. Meanwhile, growth in the industrial sector is also expected to boost the demand of personal air sampling pump in European and North American market during the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape

The tough competition among the leading players is likely to bring favourable outcome in the market of personal air sampling pump across the world. On the other hand, partnerships and agreements, and mergers and acquisitions among eminent companies operating in this market is also expected to leave a positive impact on the market.

Industry News

Casella, a waste management company based in the United States, recently won Occupational Health and Safety’s 2019 ‘New Product of the Year Award’ for its new, VAPex Personal Low Flow Sampling Pump.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SIBATA

SKC

Sensidyne

GL Sciences

AP BUCK

GASTEC CORPORATION

Zefon

AC-Sperhi

Casella

Delin

Perkinelmer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

High Flow

Low Flow

Segment by Application

Industrial Manufacturing

Health Industry

Environment Industry

Scientific Research

Others

