Insulin Pen Needles Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Introduction

Global Insulin Pen Needles Market

The insulin pen needles are used to inject insulin, a vital hormone in people who have diabetes. The insulin pen needles and syringes come in a variety of lengths and widths to suit different body types. These needles are preferred as a way to take in insulin less intrusively and inconveniently. There are different sizes of needles available depending upon the choice of the customers. The insulin pen needles are suitable to use particularly for older adults and children. The memory feature in the pen makes it easier to remember the amount and time of the previous dose.

Insulin pen needles are the most common devices used by diabetics for injecting insulin. The insulin pen needles market is widely spread due to the increased number of diabetes cases in the world. The health issues faced by the people of all age groups make the global market for insulin pen needles more flourishing. The use of fresh needles for the insertion of insulin every time reduces the risk of infection which in turn increases the production of the insulin pen needles.

The report on the world insulin pen needles market analyses the global rise in the use of insulin pen needles. The insulin pens are easier to carry, can be used for most types of insulin but have a limited cartridge size. All these changes related to the manufacturing of the insulin pen needles have to be made by the manufacturing companies. The report shows how these companies are competing in the worldwide market and discusses strategies they are implementing to distinguish themselves from other companies.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation based on the product can be categorized into two types i.e., standard insulin pen needles and safety insulin pen needles. The standard insulin pen needles are the needles with short length and are used for standard insulin dosage. The other type of safety insulin pen needles are pen needles shorter in size for a safe insertion of insulin in the body. Whereas, the important applications of insulin pen needles can be segmented into home use and in medical institutions. These market segments based on the application lead to an increase in revenue for the production and manufacturing companies.

Regional Overview

The easy availability of the insulin pen needles makes it popular worldwide. Improving the patient’s perception and acceptance of insulin should be a primary goal of the key holders. The importance of proper needle size, correct injection process, complication avoidance and all aspects of injection techniques should be specified by the manufacturers to provide a good quality insulin pen needle. The insulin pen needles market in regions like Europe, China, Japan, USA, India, and Southeast Asia is expanding well. The rate of rise in the health issues in these regions and the performance and growth of the insulin pen needles market has made the companies do more in the last few years.

Industry News

In a new scientific development, the researchers at the MIT University have designed a new oral drug capsule that can replace insulin pen needles. And to provide affordable and cheap insulin doses, Biocon, India’s biggest biopharma country will be delivering insulin at less than $0.10 per day in developing countries.

