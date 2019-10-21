Hand Tool Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Hand Tool Market

Any tools that are powered by manual means (hands) rather than motors or even portable tools are called hand tools. The hand tool market is steadily growing with manufacturers releasing more advanced and sophisticated market campaigns that target a wide range of the population. Quality of the tool purchased by consumers is a very important consideration when it comes to the purchase of hand tools. Hand tools can be used in a variety of industries that range from agriculture to construction and manufacturing.

Hand tools are one of the earliest kinds of tools developed by humans. Hand tools are used in different applications all over the world. They are normally used in situations where power tools cannot be used due to insufficient space or a variety of other reasons. Hand tools can be more accurate while performing certain applications that require finesse and accuracy. They are difficult to use for long periods of time continuously due to them being manually powered which can tire out the user.

The report published on the global hand tool market identifies the newest industry trends and also the future trends of the hand tool market. An analysis of the important trends is also provided. The industry definition and various types of tools are included in the report. An analysis of the industry supply chain is carried out and the price analysis of raw materials from the year 2014 to 2019 is carried out. The equipment suppliers and production process are comprehensively analyzed.

Market Segmentation

The global hand tool market is split into different market segments based on the type of products sold.

Market split according to the type:

• Pliers: They are designed to either hold, turn or cut various objects/materials.

• Knife: It is a tool that has a cutting edge that is attached to a handle.

• Ruler: Made of different materials, it is commonly used to measure length.

• Axe: They are mainly of two types, single-bit axes have only one cutting edge while double-bit axes are sharpened on both sides and are used to prune or trim trees.

• Saw: They can be used to cut various materials. With an increase in the number of cutting points, the finer the cutting becomes.

• Others

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions the global hand tool market is divided into different regions which are Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Europe, and the United States of America. Key competitors are listed and a strategic analysis of factors that can influence the market is carried out. The revenue of the global hand tool market along with the growth rate and price analysis for the year 2014 to the year 2019 is analyzed. The major production share on the basis of the different key regions around the world from 2019 through the year 2024 is forecast along with the market share for key companies in the same time period.

Industry News

The tools company Crescent Tools is all set to introduce a new line of tool bags. The tool bags are designed to be hardy and durable capable of withstanding rough and heavy usage in harsh environments. This leads to relieving the need to replace a less durable bag when it is damaged.

