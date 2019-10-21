E-Sports Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional E-Sports Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

E-Sports or electronic sports is about multiplayer competitive video gaming at a professional level, featuring paid players, huge following, arenas, sponsorships, and tournament payouts. Video gaming tournaments and events attract millions of people from around the world. E-Sports is becoming a fast-growing international phenomenon with millions of fans and potential for a lot of profit for the E-Sports companies. Over the past few years, E-Sports has become the million-dollar industry spanning across every part of the globe.

Drivers & Constraints

Surveys and proper researches are conducted for the E-Sports market and assist in collaboration of studies over trends, pricing, potential growth, opportunities, and restraints. The report is analyzed deeply to gain every parameter and provides extensive coverage of new revenue pockets. This allows the E-Sports market to estimate and validate future approaches so that new opportunities are introduced to increase the E-Sports market expansion by the year 2019.

Regional Description

Regionally, the E-Sports market report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The present, past, and forecast overview of E-Sports market is signified in this report. The regional analysis and strategies of the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Method of Research

The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the E-Sports market along with relevant insights into the global market

Electronic Sports or E-Sports is an emerging market where athletes compete via computers rather than on a field or a stadium. Mostly, these sports are played one on one or in small teams competing against other small teams globally. Among the various E-Sport games, League of Legends has the leading player count with a player base of 100 million. The global E-Sports market was USD 598.41 million in 2018 and will reach USD 1737.70 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 16.45% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific is the major contributor of the global e-sports market owing to the growing number of e-sports competitors in the region. The second largest contributor is North America followed by Europe

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing popularity of video games, increasing popularity among youngsters, hypnotic gaming, technology, emergence of franchises and the convergence of business models are the major factors driving the growth of global e-sports market. However, the threat from e-sports betting or gambling, weakness in smartphone games, games containing violent contents, net neutrality and others are the hindrances to the market growth.

