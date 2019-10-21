Global Lymphopenia Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2023 with Sales Data for Acquired Lymphopenia & Inherited Lymphopenia Products

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lymphopenia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lymphopenia therapeutics market analysis considers sales from acquired lymphopenia and inherited lymphopenia product segments. The analysis also considers the sales of lymphopenia therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the acquired lymphopenia segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of diseases from various therapy areas such as blood cancer and autoimmune disorders will play a significant role in the acquired lymphopenia segment to maintain its market position.



The market report looks at factors such as increasing risk factors for lymphopenia. However, adverse effects associated with therapeutics, high cost of therapeutics, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the lymphopenia therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Increasing risk factors for lymphopenia



High prevalence of risk factors such as inherited diseases, autoimmune disorders, blood cancer or blood diseases, and infectious diseases such as AIDS has led to the reduction in lymphocyte counts in blood of a patient. This increases the incidence of lymphopenia.



Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development activities to come up with effective and cost-efficient therapeutic drugs for lymphopenia. The availability of these drugs will lead to the expansion of the global lymphopenia therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Strategic alliances



Vendors are focusing on addressing the issues associated with high cost of research and development activities of therapeutic drugs by collaborating with pharmaceutical companies. They are also expanding their distribution networks by entering strategic alliances with other vendors. As a result, the development and commercialization of advanced therapies and drugs for lymphopenia is increasing. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global lymphopenia therapeutics market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lymphopenia therapeutics manufacturers, that include:



AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

CSL Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Grifols S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Also, the lymphopenia therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.



