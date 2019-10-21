Stylus Pen Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Stylus Pen Market

A stylus is a pen-shaped device that is used to execute actions on touch screen devices, instead of using a finger. These devices could be touch screen TVs, monitors, tablets, mobile phones, etc. It has a usability benefit over using a finger because the tip is as narrow as a pen’s nib, which drastically improves accuracy, and it also makes using the device more comfortable. Using a stylus also protects the screen from oil and smudges that can be caused due to the use of a finger. Most phones and devices nowadays come with a stylus or can be used using a separately purchased stylus.

For some devices, the stylus is the primary input instrument, and these devices come with an option to stop palm or finger touch movement. Stylus’ have evolved in the last few years, and are capable of performing many more tasks than just scroll and click. The latest devices allow you to use the stylus just like a pen to make notes and draw images in freehand. Samsung Galaxy S4 introduced the stylus that could be used by hovering over the screen, without the need to actually touch it.

Stylus pens are becoming increasingly popular in the e-learning sector, and in the educational sector in general. Institutes use the stylus as a pointing object, and blackboards are now replaced with whiteboards, which is a monitor on which freehand writing and drawing are possible via a stylus.

A 2015 initiative called the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) is pushing device manufacturers to make their products compatible with one model of stylus pens, so consumers can use one universal stylus to seamless operate multiple devices. With this initiative, the stylus market is gaining momentum and quickly becoming a must-have accessory with touch screen electronic devices.

Segmentation

This market report covers the volume and value of the Stylus Pen market segmented at a global level, regional level, and company level. The report is prepared by analyzing the overall Stylus Pen market size on a global level by analyzing historical data and also by projecting future growth.

This report concentrates on the manufacturing data, capacity data, production data, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share data of the following Stylus Pen companies:

1. Hanvon Technologies

2. Seiko Epson

3. Wacom

4. Genius KYE

5. Microsoft

6. Paper Mate

7. Smart Technologies

The report is further segmented by the type of stylus pens, and the market application of stylus pens.

Segmentation by Type:

1. Extendable Styluses

2. Oddity Styluses

3. Pick-Molded Styluses

Segmentation by Application:

1. IWB

2. Tablets

Regional Analysis

This market report also segments data on a geographical level considering the production, export and import, and utilization of the stylus pen in the following regional areas:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. China

4. Japan

5. Southeast Asia

6. India

APAC regions are seeing a rapid rise in the e-learning market, because of which the growth of the stylus pen market in these regions is expected to be the highest, at a predicted CAGR of more than 10% by the year 2020.

Industry News

Samsung’s latest foldable mobile phone, the Galaxy Fold, will soon include the S-Pen stylus. The S-Pen is an inductive stylus and an innovative advancement on the regular stylus pen. It works on the principles of induction rather than capacitance like regular stylus pens and so it can be used just by hovering over the screen and can be used to perform multiple actions like switch camera modes, and access the in-app functions of third-party apps.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4475438-global-stylus-pen-market-professional-survey-report-2019







