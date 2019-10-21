Global Endometriosis Drugs Market Outlook to 2023 by Product, RoA & Geography
The endometriosis drugs market analysis considers sales from both hormone therapy and analgesics products. The report also finds the sales of endometriosis drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the hormone therapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the introduction of novel drug delivery systems will play a vital role in the hormone therapy segment to maintain its market position.
The market report looks at factors such as recent approvals of advanced diagnostics, rising focus on women's health, and popularity of novel drug delivery systems. However, the suppressive nature of available therapies, side effects of OCPs, and clinical trial failures may hamper the growth of the endometriosis drugs industry over the forecast period.
Rising focus on women's health
The increasing focus emphasis on women's health is expected to boost the growth of the endometriosis drugs market size during the forecast period. Lack of awareness about several gynecological cancer indications such as endometriosis and endometrial cancer was a challenge for the growth of the market. However, various governmental authorities and organizations are working to raise awareness to overcome such challenges.
For instance, the Office on Women's Health (OWH), which is a part of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), coordinates women's health efforts and addresses critical women's health issues by informing and advancing policies and educating healthcare professionals and consumers. This focus on women's health will lead to the expansion of the global endometriosis drugs market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Availability of patient assistance programs
The endometriosis drug market is dominated by high-cost hormone-based therapeutics, which is a significant concern for patients. Thus, companies such as AbbVie and Bayer are providing patient-assistance programs to reduce the cost burden on patients. The availability of patient assistance programs for high-cost branded drugs will increase patient adherence to such drugs medications, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global endometriosis drug market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endometriosis drugs manufacturers, that include:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Allergan PLC
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Also, the endometriosis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Hormone therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Analgesics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROA
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Strategic alliances
- Robust pipeline
- Availability of patient-assistance programs
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie Inc.
- Allergan PLC
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
