Outlook on the Chinese Construction Market to 2023 | Focus on China State Construction Engineering, China Railway Group, China Railway Construction, China Communications Construction, and PowerChina

Construction has always been a favoured tool of the Chinese authorities for stimulating the economy and its development closely reflects that of GDP. The slowdown of China's economy has resulted in more moderate growth of the sector during the last few years.
The government intends to use construction spending as a means to achieve the growth targeted in the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016- 2020) or at least to avoid a contraction of the economy. In 2018 the sector accounted for 6.9% of nominal GDP, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Report Coverage
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the construction sector for China. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.
What this report allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the construction in China
- Access forecasts for growth in the sector
- View key production and market value data for the sector in China
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in China
- Ascertain China's position in the global sector
- Get a complete perspective on completed and planned construction works, as well as investment and employment
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in China
- Build a clear picture of production and completed constructions for sub-sectors (e.g. residential, non-residential and civil engineering)
Key Topics Covered
FOREWORD
01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Sector in Numbers
- Sector Overview
- Sector Snapshot
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
02 SECTOR OUTLOOK
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- Economic Sentiment
- Sector Outlook
03 SECTOR IN FOCUS
- Focus Point - Construction Gross Output
- Value by Region in 2018
- Main Economic Indicators
- Main Sector Indicators
- Gross Output Value
- Building Material Prices and Consumption
- Revenue and Profit
- Land for Construction
- Inventory
- Fixed Asset Investment
- Foreign Direct Investment
- Outward Investment
- Global Positioning
- Employment and Wages
04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Timeline China Construction
- Highlights
- Top Construction Companies
- Top M&A Deals
- M&A Activity
05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS
- China State Construction Engineering Corporation
- China Railway Group Ltd
- China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd
- China Communications Construction Co Ltd
- PowerChina Ltd
06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
- Government Policy
- 13th Five-Year Plan
- The Belt and Road Initiative
07 BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Gross Output Value
- Building Construction Area and Value
- Green Housing
08 CIVIL ENGINEERING
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Gross Output Value
- Road Infrastructure
- Railway Infrastructure
- Waterway Infrastructure
- Airport Infrastructure
- Pipeline Infrastructure
