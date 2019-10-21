Outlook on the Chinese Construction Market to 2023 | Focus on China State Construction Engineering, China Railway Group, China Railway Construction, China Communications Construction, and PowerChina

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction has always been a favoured tool of the Chinese authorities for stimulating the economy and its development closely reflects that of GDP. The slowdown of China's economy has resulted in more moderate growth of the sector during the last few years.



The government intends to use construction spending as a means to achieve the growth targeted in the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016- 2020) or at least to avoid a contraction of the economy. In 2018 the sector accounted for 6.9% of nominal GDP, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



Report Coverage



This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the construction sector for China. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.



The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.



What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the construction in China

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key production and market value data for the sector in China

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in China

Ascertain China's position in the global sector

Get a complete perspective on completed and planned construction works, as well as investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in China

Build a clear picture of production and completed constructions for sub-sectors (e.g. residential, non-residential and civil engineering)

Key Topics Covered



FOREWORD



01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

Macroeconomic Outlook

Economic Sentiment

Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Focus Point - Construction Gross Output

Value by Region in 2018

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Gross Output Value

Building Material Prices and Consumption

Revenue and Profit

Land for Construction

Inventory

Fixed Asset Investment

Foreign Direct Investment

Outward Investment

Global Positioning

Employment and Wages

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline China Construction

Highlights

Top Construction Companies

Top M&A Deals

M&A Activity

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

China State Construction Engineering Corporation

China Railway Group Ltd

China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd

China Communications Construction Co Ltd

PowerChina Ltd

06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Government Policy

13th Five-Year Plan

The Belt and Road Initiative

07 BUILDING CONSTRUCTION

Highlights

Main Events

Gross Output Value

Building Construction Area and Value

Green Housing

08 CIVIL ENGINEERING

Highlights

Main Events

Gross Output Value

Road Infrastructure

Railway Infrastructure

Waterway Infrastructure

Airport Infrastructure

Pipeline Infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33u29

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

