Gin Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Gin was invented when an experiment was conducted to create remedy for kidney problems. A doctor has combined juniper berries with alcohol. It refers to a distilled alcoholic drink that can be redistilled with fruits, seeds, and grains within other sources of sugar to add flavor. Gin is a drink that has alcoholic properties and categorized under the spirit industry. Different types of gin have different methods of preparation. These manufacturing processes include post-distilled gin, column distilled gin, compound gin.

Gin is currently popularly served in cocktails and predominantly flavor of Juniper. It is a popular spirit across the world with flavors from the botanicals such as orange, and lemon peel. Its alcohol by volume (ABV) ranges from 36 to 50%. When gin is used in moderation, it has various medicinal properties that aid in fighting several illnesses and aches such as arthritis, lung congestion, cough, and water retention. The global gin market is estimated to grow at an impressive pace over the forecast period, as per the report. This can be owed to ascension in the number of bars and restaurants across the globe.

Other factors supplementing to the growth of the gin market include a steep rise in the demand for premium beverages across the globe and easier availability of alcoholic beverages owing to the proliferation of organized retailing and pubs, clubs, and resto-bars. These organized retailers have witnessed faster growth over the world, owing to the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Large organized retailers primarily sell ready-to-eat foods and alcoholic beverages, and vendors in the market are dependent on such organized retailers. The increasing popularity of organized retailers worldwide will drive the global gin market. Further, rising popularity in the middle and high income groups is also fostering market growth for gin.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the global gin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the global gin market is segmented into spicy gin, old tom gin, and fruity gin. Based on application, the global gin market is segmented into cocktail, medicines, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global gin market is segmented into the regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Europe. Europe is anticipated to witness fast paced ascension in the gin market during the forecast period, as per the latest report. The report also states various factors leading to such ascension. Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, France, and the UK are some of the potential growth pockets in the regional gin market. These are the highest revenue generating regions within Europe.

North America is expected to follow Europe, boasting its status as the second-largest shareholder of the global gin market during the forecast period. This can be attributable to the presence of Canada and the US. The US and Canada are expected to be the highest revenue generating markets in North America owing to higher gin consumption.

