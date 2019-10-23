Bethanie Hansen of Dr. B. Coach to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people don't have clarity on their own values because they have never taken the time to even consider them. When they do reflect, they see a disconnect between their life and what it could be.

With coaching, someone gets a chance to actually ask you these questions. What do you value? What does that reveal about you? How can you live in alignment with those values?

Bethanie Hansen is Dr. B. Coach, a professional coach and educator dedicated to helping her clients live a healthy, balanced, successful and happy life.

“It’s all about discovering where our confidence comes from and how to tap into that,” says Hansen. “We figure out their core values, their strengths, their talents, their mindset and interests, and really get in touch with who they are to apply it to their lives.”

For 25 years, Hansen has helped people achieve their goals through teaching, coaching and by working to change their mindset.

“We all have something special to offer the world that nobody else can, so mindset is paramount,” says Hansen. “We can't be in a negative space emotionally and draw on what we need to perform at our best. We can't make music that is authentic when we’re held back by whatever's going on inside us.”

Coaching is something Hansen did even before she was a life coach as a public school band teacher and university instructor.

“I always approached teaching like coaching. I asked a lot of questions and helped kids connect the dots for themselves, all the things we do in coaching,” says Hansen. “I wanted my kids to develop their character, to rely on themselves to practice and plan ahead, and to apply those skills to their lives. I believe I was meant for this field and am lucky to stumble into it finally.”

The Mindset Makeover nine-week structured individual coaching program is all about changing your thinking, building confidence, helping you find clear direction and purpose, and empowering you to act in your new direction.

“What all my clients tend to share is the need for confidence about decisions,” says Hansen. “When they're looking for coaching, they often want to solve a problem, but the true gist of it what their values are. By coaching your mindset, you find your purpose, your direction, and you can be the author of your own story. You can say NO to some things and set boundaries. I'm trying to show you that something is possible, and you can do it, too!”

