India Automotive Market Report 2019 - Focus on Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto Corp, Ashok Leyland, and Bajaj Auto
In terms of vehicle numbers, automotive production in India in Q1 FY2020 - i.e. in April, May and June 2019 - saw a continuation of the slowdown registered in the second half of FY2019, when sector performance was hit hard by declining consumer sentiment in India, as well as by domestic macroeconomic and global challenges.
On a quarterly basis, production was stagnant, with a mere 2.19% q/q increase in Q1 FY2020. On an annual basis, though, production dropped by 10.53% compared to Q1 FY2019. Passenger and commercial vehicle production dropped by 11.97% and 14.47% y/y, respectively, in Q1 FY2020.
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the automotive sector for India. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
What this report allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the automotive sector in India
- Access forecasts for growth in the sector
- View key data on vehicle fleet, production, registrations and trade for the sector in India
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in India
- Ascertain India's position in the global sector
- Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
- Assess market share by type of vehicle and brand
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in India
- Build a clear picture of trends and issues for sub-sectors (passenger cars, heavy and commercial vehicles)
Key Topics Covered
FOREWORD
01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Sector in Numbers
- Sector Overview
- Sector Snapshot
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
02 SECTOR OUTLOOK
- Microeconomic Outlook
- Economic Sentiment
- Total and Passenger Vehicle Sales
- Commercial Vehicle Sales
- Two- and Three-Wheeler Sales
03 SECTOR IN FOCUS
- Quarterly Update
- Focus Point - India Automotive Q1 2020
- Quarterly Summary
- Sector Highlights
- Main Sector Indicators
- Passenger Vehicle Performance
- Commercial Vehicle Performance
- Two-Wheeler Performance
- Three-Wheeler Performance
- Top M&A Deals
- M&A Activity, Jun 2018 - Jun 2019
04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Timeline India Automotive
- Highlights
- Top Companies
05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS
- Tata Motors Ltd
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd
- Ashok Leyland Ltd
- Bajaj Auto Ltd
06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
- Government Policy
07 PASSENGER VEHICLES
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Production
- Sales
- Domestic Sales
- Exports
08 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Production
- Sales
- Domestic Sales
- Exports
09 TWO- AND THREEWHEELERS
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Production
- Sales
- Exports
10 AUTO COMPONENTS AND PARTS
- Highlights
- Statistics
