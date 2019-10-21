Chinese Oil & Gas Market Study, 2019 with 5-Year Industry Forecasts
The global economy recovered moderately in 2018 although different economies grew unevenly amid the volatile international political environment. The supply and demand dynamics in the global oil and gas market fluctuated while the annual average international oil prices rose significantly. In 2018, China's total crude oil production decreased by 1.1% y/y to 189.11mn tonnes while the total natural gas production volume increased by 7.2% y/y to 159.4bcm.
Although China's economic growth slowed down in 2018, the government accelerated the reform in the oil and gas sector. The country became the world's largest oil and gas importer for the first time, which increased rapidly its reliance on foreign trade.
Report Coverage
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the oil and gas sector for China. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.
What this report allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the oil and gas sector in China
- Access production and investment forecasts
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in China
- Gain insight into reserves, drilling activity, infrastructure and other production issues
- See oil and gas consumption within the country
- Ascertain China's position in the global sector
- Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in China
- Build a clear picture of the downstream, midstream an upstream processes
Key Topics Covered
FOREWORD
01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Sector in Numbers
- Sector Overview
- Sector Snapshot
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
02 SECTOR OUTLOOK
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- Economic Sentiment
- Sector Outlook
03 SECTOR IN FOCUS
- Main Economic Indicators
- Main Sector Indicators
- Production
- Consumption
- Global Positioning
- Imports
- Exports
- Fixed Asset Investment
- Foreign Direct Investment
- Employment and Wages
04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Timeline China Oil & Gas Sector
- Highlights
- Main Players
- Top M&A Deals
- M&A Activity, 2017-2018
05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
- Petro China Company Limited
- CNOOC Limited
- Kunlun Energy Company Limited
- China Gas Holdings Limited
06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
- Government Policy
07 CRUDE OIL
- Focus Point - Crude Oil Production by Region
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Crude Reserves
- Main Indicators
- Prices
08 NATURAL GAS
- Focus Point - Natural Gas Production by Region
- Highlights
- Gas Reserves
- Main Indicators
- Unconventional Gas Production
- Prices
