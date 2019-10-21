Chinese Oil & Gas Market Study, 2019 with 5-Year Industry Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Oil Gas Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global economy recovered moderately in 2018 although different economies grew unevenly amid the volatile international political environment. The supply and demand dynamics in the global oil and gas market fluctuated while the annual average international oil prices rose significantly. In 2018, China's total crude oil production decreased by 1.1% y/y to 189.11mn tonnes while the total natural gas production volume increased by 7.2% y/y to 159.4bcm.



Although China's economic growth slowed down in 2018, the government accelerated the reform in the oil and gas sector. The country became the world's largest oil and gas importer for the first time, which increased rapidly its reliance on foreign trade.



Report Coverage



This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the oil and gas sector for China. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.



The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.



What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the oil and gas sector in China

Access production and investment forecasts

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in China

Gain insight into reserves, drilling activity, infrastructure and other production issues

See oil and gas consumption within the country

Ascertain China's position in the global sector

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in China

Build a clear picture of the downstream, midstream an upstream processes

Key Topics Covered



FOREWORD



01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

Macroeconomic Outlook

Economic Sentiment

Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Production

Consumption

Global Positioning

Imports

Exports

Fixed Asset Investment

Foreign Direct Investment

Employment and Wages

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline China Oil & Gas Sector

Highlights

Main Players

Top M&A Deals

M&A Activity, 2017-2018

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Petro China Company Limited

CNOOC Limited

Kunlun Energy Company Limited

China Gas Holdings Limited

06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Government Policy

07 CRUDE OIL

Focus Point - Crude Oil Production by Region

Highlights

Main Events

Crude Reserves

Main Indicators

Prices

08 NATURAL GAS

Focus Point - Natural Gas Production by Region

Highlights

Gas Reserves

Main Indicators

Unconventional Gas Production

Prices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8abh0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.