China Metal Processing Market Report 2019-2023 - Country has Shift from an Investment-Driven to a Consumption-Driven Economy

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the metal processing sector for China. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.
With its huge industry, China is the world's largest consumer of all kinds of base metals, as well as the largest producer of metal products. The country also ranks as the biggest producer of iron, aluminium, lead and zinc in the world.
China's economic development has a great impact on the global prices of base metals, which are strongly correlated with those of downstream metal products, such as metal sheets, bars, tubes, wires and other.
In recent years, China's metal processing sector has been facing a number of challenges, in the context of the country's shift from an investment-driven to a consumption-driven economy.
Key Topics Covered
01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Sector in Numbers
- Sector Overview
- Sector Snapshot
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
02 SECTOR OUTLOOK
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- Economic Sentiment
- Sector Outlook
03 SECTOR IN FOCUS
- Focus Point - Pig Iron Output by Region
- Main Economic Indicators
- Main Sector Indicators
- Production
- Sales and Inventory
- Revenue and Profit
- Prices
- Global Positioning
- External Trade
- Exports
- Imports
- Foreign Direct Investment
- Fixed Asset Investment
- Employment and Wages
04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Timeline China Metal Processing
- Highlights
- Top Listed Metal Companies
- Top Listed Companies by Product
- M&A Deals
- M&A Activity
05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS
- Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd
- Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
- Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd
- Hbis Co Ltd
- Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
- Government Policy
07 NON-FERROUS METALS
- PROCESSING
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Main Indicators
- Performance
- Aluminium
- Copper
- Lead and Zinc
- Nickel and Tin
- Precious Metals
08 FERROUS METALS
- PROCESSING
- Focus Point - Steel Products Output by Region
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Main Indicators
- Performance
- Steel Products Output
