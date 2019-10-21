China Metal Processing Market Report 2019-2023 - Country has Shift from an Investment-Driven to a Consumption-Driven Economy

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Metal Processing Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the metal processing sector for China. The research presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.



The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.



What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the metal processing sector in China

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key production and consumption data for the sector in China

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in China

Ascertain China's position in the global sector

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in China

Build a clear picture of production, consumption and prices for specific sub-sectors (e.g. iron and steel, non-ferrous metals)

With its huge industry, China is the world's largest consumer of all kinds of base metals, as well as the largest producer of metal products. The country also ranks as the biggest producer of iron, aluminium, lead and zinc in the world.

China's economic development has a great impact on the global prices of base metals, which are strongly correlated with those of downstream metal products, such as metal sheets, bars, tubes, wires and other.



In recent years, China's metal processing sector has been facing a number of challenges, in the context of the country's shift from an investment-driven to a consumption-driven economy.

Key Topics Covered



01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

Macroeconomic Outlook

Economic Sentiment

Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Focus Point - Pig Iron Output by Region

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Production

Sales and Inventory

Revenue and Profit

Prices

Global Positioning

External Trade

Exports

Imports

Foreign Direct Investment

Fixed Asset Investment

Employment and Wages

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline China Metal Processing

Highlights

Top Listed Metal Companies

Top Listed Companies by Product

M&A Deals

M&A Activity

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd

Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd

Hbis Co Ltd

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd

06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Government Policy

07 NON-FERROUS METALS

PROCESSING

Highlights

Main Events

Main Indicators

Performance

Aluminium

Copper

Lead and Zinc

Nickel and Tin

Precious Metals

08 FERROUS METALS

PROCESSING

Focus Point - Steel Products Output by Region

Highlights

Main Events

Main Indicators

Performance

Steel Products Output

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1ljom

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.