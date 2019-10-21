Luxury Massage Chair Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Designed and developed specifically for people with a hectic lifestyle, the luxury massage chairs are the cost-effective and perfect alternatives to the professionals. The chairs are available in different price ranges and offer various types of massage options to relax the major muscles of the human body. The chairs let the users relax and prevent symptoms of back pain. Besides, such chairs offer a lot of other health benefits. This is why the demand for a luxury massage chair is increasing rapidly.

These chairs are widely used across different personal care service sectors. However, they are not limited to that sector only. It has been seen that the chairs witnessed substantial growth in sales among people. The increasing use of massage chairs across the world for different purposes has developed a massive market demand for luxury massage chairs in various regions. On the other side, over the last few years, thee chairs have witnessed remarkable product innovation, which is propelling the global Luxury Massage Chair Market.

Some experts have suggested that increasing work-related stress and growing demand for stress- relieving solutions are some of the significant factors which will drive the Luxury Massage Chair Market growth till 2024. Massage chairs enhance the blood circulation which promotes effective healing of muscles. Most of the people are now suffering from mental as well as physical stress, which is severely affecting the body. Such a chair is the ideal way to relieve those stresses. It is anticipated that from 2019 to 2024, the global market will grow at a 7% CAGR.

Market Segmentation of The Chairs

The World Luxury Massage Chair Market is segmented by product type, application, and regions. By product type, the market is segmented into robotic and traditional massage chairs. Traditional massage chairs mainly focus on neck, head, arms, shoulder, hands, and back. As such chairs are portable, they can be easily taken to different places. So, this product segment will witness massive growth among others. Now coming to the application, it is split into hotels, offices, and homes. The market research report suggests that the home segment will be a significant end-user to the luxury massage chair. The reason behind this is increasing popularity of such chairs among homeowners or residential users.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Product

The geographical segmentation of the global Luxury Massage Chair Market includes North America, Middle East, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and others. The experts have suggested that there is a massive penetration of luxury massage chair in most of the developed countries. The primary reason is increasing affordability of the chairs. Besides, there has been a considerable demand for such chairs from China, South Korea, Japan, India, and other Asian countries. Moreover, this region also houses some major massage chair manufacturers who are now launching new products across the world. So, it is expected that Asia Pacific region will dominate the global market for a massage chair in the coming years.

Market Updates

In August 2019, Panasonic launched its new massage chair, which will massage the whole body, starting from the neck to the foot. The new chair comes with a touch-type control panel. The robotic engineering is helped the internal massage heads to offer various types of massaging motion. The users will enjoy a relaxing and natural massage experience.

