Automotive Aftermarket Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Aftermarket Market - 2019-2025



Market Overview



The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, equipment, and accessories, after the sale of the automobile by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to the consumer. The parts, accessories, etc. for sale may or may not be manufactured by the OEM.

North America led the automotive aftermarket in terms of revenue in 2016. Advanced technology usage in fabrication of auto parts, surge in automobile production and sales, and digitalization of auto component delivery services are anticipated to spur the market in the region.

This report focuses on Automotive Aftermarket volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Aftermarket market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC.

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Aftermarket manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Automotive Aftermarket industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automotive Aftermarket Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Continued …

