Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Pesticides also known as crop protection chemicals are chemical substances used to control and kill pests. Pesticides largely serve as plant or crop protection products, protecting plants from weeds, insects, or fungi. The Crop Protection Chemicals market finds its applications in the fields of agriculture which is the largest utilizer of pesticides, personal homes and gardens, as well as Industrial and commercial locations. With increasing focus on aesthetics in homes and workspaces, this section of the Crops Protection Chemicals market is expected to show rapid growth in the years to come.

The Global Crop Protection Chemicals market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 80 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of crop protection chemicals in developing countries along with the growing popularity of bio-based crop protection chemicals is expected to be a strong factor driving market growth. Due to the diverse demand from crop producers, the manufacturers have immense opportunities to research, develop, and launch new crop protection chemicals. This report provides a detailed analysis of the Global Crop Protection Chemicals market with potential regions, key manufacturers, growth estimates, and the latest industrial updates.

Segmentation

The Global Crop Protection Chemicals market is segmented by type, origin, application, crop type, and region.

In terms of type, the market is split into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others, with herbicides occupying a 44% of the Global Crop Protection market.

With respect to origin, the market is categorized into synthetic chemicals and bio-based chemicals.

On the basis of the mode of application, the market is divided into foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Non-Crop-based (Turf & Ornamental Grass, Others) and Grains & Cereals (Oil seeds and Fruits & Vegetables).

Geographically, the Global Pesticides market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional overview

The report provides country-wise analysis of the regions the Crop Protection Chemicals market is spread across. These include:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia Pacific).

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and the rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, and the rest of MEA)

North America has the largest agricultural industry and has several technological advancements being made in farming methods. Asia Pacific is the largest market for the production as well as the use of crop protection chemicals owing to the increasing awareness of their benefits. Increasing areas of cultivation coupled with high value and export-oriented crops is expected to contribute to market growth.

Industry news

BASF, one of the leading manufacturers of crop protection chemicals launched an innovative fungicide called Seltima in May 2019, for application on rice crops in Thailand to enable the reaping of high-quality rice.

Corteva Agriscience received a complete registration for herbicide products Agixa and Baxiga in Turkey for weed control on the rice crop fields.



