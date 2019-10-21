Global Quantum Sensors Market Report 2019-2023 - Growing Number of Strategic Partnerships in the Market
Rising investments in quantum technology by market participants
Market participants are investing in the development of new products to explore the potential applications of quantum sensing. Many governments across the world are providing grants to help vendors increase their R&D efforts.
For instance, the US Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced to provide financial assistance for research in Quantum Information Science (QIS) related to both particle physics and fusion energy sciences. The increasing investments in the market will lead to the expansion of the global quantum sensors market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
Growing number of strategic partnerships in the market
The growth of the global quantum sensors market is driven by an increasing number of strategic partnerships. Vendors in the market are forming strategic partnerships with other vendors, research institutes, labs, and distributors Strategic partnerships enable market participants to leverage each other's technological expertise for product development.
For instance, in June 2019, the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) partnered with Japan's International Center for Materials Nanoarchitechtonics to develop multiple nano-electronic devices, quantum sensors, and other quantum electronics. It enables vendors to expand their strong geographical presence and gain access to new clients. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as rising investments in quantum technology by market participants, growing number of research activities in the market, and introduction of modern technologies in the market. However, challenges in commercializing products, quantum decoherence, and dependency on few key suppliers may hamper the growth of the quantum sensors industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The quantum sensors market analysis considers sales from atomic clocks, PAR quantum sensors, gravity sensors, magnetic sensors, imaging sensors, and rotational sensor products. The analysis also considers the sales of quantum sensors in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
In 2018, the atomic clocks segment had a significant market share. However market growth in the atomic clocks segment will be slower than the growth of the market in PAR quantum sensors segment. Factors such as increasing number of environmental studies and agronomic and agricultural research projects will play a significant role in the PAR quantum sensors segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global quantum sensors market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading quantum sensors manufacturers, that include:
- ADVA Optical Networking SE
- AOSense Inc.
- Apogee Instruments Inc.
- GWR Instruments Inc.
- Kipp & Zonen B.V.
- LI-COR Inc.
- Microsemi Corp.
- M-Squared Lasers Ltd.
- Muquans
- Skye Instruments Ltd.
Also, the quantum sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Atomic clocks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PAR quantum sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Gravity sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Magnetic sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Imaging sensors
- Rotational sensors
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of new applications of quantum sensors
- Use of NV color centers for manufacturing quantum sensors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
