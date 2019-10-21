Cold Pressed Juices Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market

Cold pressed juices use a hydraulic press to extract juice from fruits and vegetables. These types of juices can be stored in a refrigerator for five days depending on its acidity. Cold pressed juices have been commercially produced for decades, but have gained popularity for the past few years. Products in the cold Pressed juices market are more expensive than other juices as they are made from 100% natural ingredients without adding any artificial ingredients. These juices can be used raw or the manufacturers processed in order to extend its shelf life and kill harmful microorganisms and helps the juices to be preserved for 30 days.

The cold-pressed juices are quite effective in retaining nutrients in the body. These juices are not pasteurized, contain no chemical preservatives, added sugars or artificial colors hence are in high demand among the consumers. The changing lifestyle and the growing health consciousness has made cold Pressed juices market a rising and profitable business in the beverages industry. A number of cold-pressed juices are available in the market depending on the flavor, taste, and variety of these juices.

The various advantages of fruits and vegetables have widened the options for the key brand manufacturers on an international scale. The global report on the cold Pressed juices market points towards the wide availability of fruits and vegetables, which is one of the reasons for the enhancement of the industry. The benefits of fruits and vegetable mixed juices are less among the developing countries, hence the focus of the major brands is on expanding the market horizon in countries which do not know a lot about the benefits of cold-pressed juices.

Market Segmentation

The Cold Pressed juices market has many key players which are challenging each other based on the pricing, region-based flavors, quality, packaging, advertising, promotion and distribution of these types of juices. On the basis of the type, the cold-pressed juices market can be split into Fruit juices, Vegetable Juices, and Blends. And based on the nature of the juices it can be either organic or non-organic form of cold-pressed juices. The organic market of the juices is boosting up due to the increase in the intake of organic products by the customers. Lastly, based on the distribution channels, the cold Pressed juices market can be categorized into Convenience stores, E-stores, Supermarkets, and other Food& Beverages Retailers.

Regional Overview

The global cold Pressed juices market is fragmented and highly competitive. Regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the rest of the world, are a large hub for the processing and distribution of cold-pressed juices. This forces the global vendors in such markets to come up with advertising and marketing activities to increase consumer awareness about the benefits of pressed juice products. There are rules and laws about the production and processing of pressed juices. In the U.S., nutrition labeling is important where the nutritional content, ingredients and the manufacturers must be labeled. Juice manufacturers also have to organize an approved Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points plan, to test and confirm whether the juice is contaminated or not.

Industry News

In the competitive cold Pressed juices market rush, a new brand Juice Jar is opening in the former Mocha Lounge at Covington Road. The shop will offer cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other beverages. In a similar venture, Main Squeeze Juice Co. will now be offering cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and three to five days juice cleanse programs in Houston, USA.



