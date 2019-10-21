Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market to reach $4.37 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Key Vendors, Strategic Framework, Size, Share, Value Chain, Recent Developments and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Detergent segment has dominated the global zeolite molecular sieve market with 65% of the market share in the global market. Geographically, Asia Pacific region anticipated to show fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period

The "Global Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market 2018 by Application (Detergents, Catalysts, and Others, By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global zeolite molecular sieve market is projected to reach at USD 4.37 billion by 2025. The zeolite molecular sieve market is propelled by the growing demand from detergent and oil & gas industry. Furthermore, increasing demand from pharmaceutical and other industry verticals is projected to further augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Adroit Market Research lately published a new study on global zeolite molecular sieve market. The research study gives in-depth insights pertaining to zeolite molecular sieve market. Market estimations and projections are provided for the range of 2015 to 2025 wherein 2015 to 2017 represents historical trend; 2018 taken as the base year and 2019 to 2025 is the forecast period for the demand and consumption statistics for global zeolite molecular sieve market.

Zeolite molecular sieves are compounds based on alumino silicate solids. These structures have uniform size and precise structure. Popular molecular sieve structures include porous glass, activated carbon, zeolites and clay. Zeolite molecular sieves are highly crystalline alumino silicate structures that include elements such as sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium. These structures allow selective absorption based on particle size where particles with larger size cannot enter the porous structure. These unique properties have made zeolite molecular sieves a commercial success in detergent industry, absorption, catalysis in chemical separation and in decontamination of waste water.

Constant development of the zeolite structure led to discovery of new structures and compositions, and further chemical modifications has resulted in emergence of application in niche segments such as pharmaceutical and medical devices. The zeolite molecular sieve structure can be modified depending upon the type of application. Development of hydro phobic zeolite molecular sieve absorbents has led to increased adoption in wastewater treatment application.

The global zeolite molecular sieve market demand is dominated by the detergent segment. The segment alone accounts for more than two third of the global market share. Growing demand for environment friendly detergents that are zeolite based are gaining high traction from consumer’s end owing to which zeolite has largely replaced sodium tripolyphosphate (STTP) in detergents. Tighening government regulations by governments are also projected to boost the global zeolite molecular sieve market growth. Although detergents segment estimated to continue its dominance, catalyst segment is anticipated to render as most attractive segment in zeolite molecular sieve market owing to growing usage of zeolites in oil & gas industry.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global zeolite molecular sieve market. The region is also projected to witness highest growth with CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Growing demand from detergent manufacturing industry coupled with growth in new application segment such as in waste water treatment is set to open new avenues of demand in several countries of Asia Pacific. Surge in government investments has also resulted in escalated demand for zeolite molecular sieves market. North America and Europe are set to showcase steady growth owing to stringent government regulations for detergent applications.

In terms of market competition, the global zeolite molecular sieve market is fragmented with presence of large number of players. Interra Global Corporation, Grace Catalysts Technologies, Honeywell International Inc, Merck Co. Inc, BASF SE, Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, UOP LLC, Zeochem AG and Solvay Chemicals are some of the key players operating in the global zeolite molecular sieve market.

