Global Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market: About this market This commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market analysis considers sales from narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional jet types.

Our analysis study also considers considers the sales of commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the narrow-body aircraft segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need for fuel-efficient aircraft will play a vital role in the narrow-body aircraft segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market report looks at factors such as an increase in aircraft deliveries, rise in the market potential of air data systems, and the advent of multi-functional air data sensing probes. However, postponement in aircraft delivery, risk of accidents, and overdependence on automated avionic systems reducing pilots’ skills may hamper the growth of the commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors industry over the forecast period.



Global Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Market: Overview

The advent of multi-functional air data sensing probes

The multiple-functional air data sensing probe used in commercial aircraft has a strut mounted on a plate. This strut has multiple pressure sensing ports to support the static pressure sending port, pilot pressure sensing tube, and air temperature sensor. The implementation of such multiple-functional air data sensing probes equipped with a strut is beneficial as they can be easily removed and replaced in case of malfunction. It also minimizes the cost associated with the maintenance of the system and eliminates excessive maintenance work. Such advantages will lead to the expansion of the global commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Advancement in manufacturing technology

Since the advent of 3D printing, the aircraft manufacturing industry has observed an improvement in manufacturing technology that allows for part consolidation and design iteration, which helps in weight reduction. Complex components can be made through injection molding. This technique is being used to produce air data probes, sensors, and embedded elements. To cater to the growing demand, vendors are introducing different composite materials that help in the easy development of components. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors manufacturers, that include Aeroprobe Corp., AMETEK Inc, DepotStar Inc., Dynon Avionics, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, TransDigm Group Inc., and United Technologies Corp.

Also, the commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

