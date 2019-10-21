The global optical modulators materials market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Global Optical Modulators Materials Market: About this market This optical modulators materials market analysis considers sales from telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and other applications.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Modulators Materials Market by Application, Material, Type, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823452/?utm_source=GNW

Our report also considers the sales of optical modulators materials in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the telecommunications segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as demand for communication devices will play a vital role in the telecommunications segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global optical modulators materials market report looks at factors such as expansion of telecommunication networks, increasing number of data centers, and increase in the number of FTTH homes and subscribers. However, limitations of optical fibers and optical modulators, adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources, and slowdown in the manufacturing sector in China may hamper the growth of the optical modulators materials industry over the forecast period.



Global Optical Modulators Materials Market: Overview

Expansion of telecommunication networks

The emergence of new telecommunication technologies such as 5G is gaining traction as it has a low latency rate, high-bandwidth communication, high capacity, and faster speed. The adoption of this technology has addressed most of the network connectivity issues encountered by customers while using technology-based devices. Also, the increase in data traffic and adoption of big data analytics and IoT devices have encouraged investments in 5G testing and developments and network expansion. This will boost the demand for optical modulators materials as they are widely used in telecommunication applications to convert electrical signals to optical signals. Thus, the expansion of telecommunication networks will lead to the development of the global optical modulators materials market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Development of high-speed optical fibers

Increasing demand for the high-speed Internet has led to the adoption of high-capacity optical fibers. Data transmission has evolved in terms of speed and capacity. These optical fibers are bundled together to achieve higher transmission capacity. Thus, with an increasing need for optical fiber components, such as optical modulators, several market participants are working in collaboration to release products and solutions to develop the ecosystem of high-speed optical network technology. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global optical modulators materials market is fairly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical modulators materials manufacturers, that include Beijing Jiepu Chuangwei Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd., Bluebean Optical Tech Ltd., CASTECH Inc., CLaser Photonics, Inc., Cristal Laser SA, Fabrinet, Gooch & Housego Plc, HC Photonics Corp., Inrad Optics Inc., Optolita UAB, Photon LaserOptik GmbH

Also, the optical modulators materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823452/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.