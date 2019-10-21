The global dental delivery system market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Global Dental Delivery System Market: About this market This dental delivery system market analysis considers sales from both fixed-dental delivery systems, mobile, and portable dental delivery system products.

Our study also finds the sales of dental delivery system in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the fixed dental delivery systems segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors will play a significant role in the fixed dental delivery systems segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dental delivery system market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, increasing number of dental procedures, and favourable reimbursements and tax benefits. However, price reductions due to intense competition among vendors, high cost of dental systems and rising adoption of refurbished systems, and lack of access to quality oral healthcare may hamper the growth of the dental delivery system industry over the forecast period.



Global Dental Delivery System Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors

Many countries are witnessing a rise in the number of oral cancer cases. Over the next two decades, the number of lip and oral cavity cancer cases in individuals is expected to increase significantly. For instance, in 2017, one out of every ten people across the world were diagnosed with periodontal disease. The prevalence of such dental diseases is higher in the aged population. Moreover, the rise in risk factors such as diabetes, poor oral hygiene, stress, and tobacco and alcohol use have further increased the prevalence of dental diseases. This increase in the incidence of dental diseases and related risk factors will lead to the expansion of the global dental delivery system market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Increasing number of dentists and dental practices

The number of practicing dentists in several developed and developing countries has been steadily growing. This is attributed to the growth in the number of dental schools increasing enrollments in dental schools’ financial aid programs for dental students and rising demand for dental services. The increasing demand for dental practitioners is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of dental diseases coupled with the growing awareness about the importance of oral health. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global dental delivery system market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental delivery system manufacturers, that include A-dec Inc., Beaverstate Dental Systems, Boyd Industries Inc., Danaher Corp., DentalEZ Inc., Engle Dental Systems, Flight Dental Systems, Midmark Corp., Nakanishi Co. Ltd., Summit Dental

Also, the dental delivery system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

