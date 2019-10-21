The global helicopter ice protection system market at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period

Global Helicopter Ice Protection System Market: About this market This helicopter ice protection system market analysis considers sales from both commercial and civil, and defense end-users.

Our study also finds the sales of helicopter ice protection system in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the commercial and civil segments had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing need for commercial air transport operations will play a vital role in the commercial and civil segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global helicopter ice protection system market report looks at factors such as advancements in electrical architecture in new generation helicopters, increasing procurement of new-generation military helicopters, growing applications of helicopters in emergency medical services (EMS), and search and rescue (SAR) operations. However, cancellation of orders and postponed delivery, ice protection systems not being standard fitments in helicopters, and helicopter crashing-a reliability concern of operators may hamper the growth of the helicopter ice protection system industry over the forecast period.



Global Helicopter Ice Protection System Market: Overview

Advancements in electrical architecture in new-generation helicopters

Technological advancements, coupled with increasing investments in R&D has led to the development of new-generation ice protection systems. Several vendors in the market are focusing on upgrading conventional ice protection mechanisms in helicopters with new ones. With the integration of ice protection systems, new-generation helicopters can be operated under known icing conditions, during winter in regions like Northern Europe and North America. Owing to such operational effectiveness, new-generation helicopters are gaining popularity among oil and gas producers. These advancements in electrical architecture in new-generation helicopters will lead to the expansion of the global helicopter ice protection system market at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

Increased adoption of digital helicopter health and usage monitoring (HUMS)

Integrated HUMS utilizes multiple sensors to monitor the health and performance of critical components and systems of helicopters, such as engines, tail-rotors, transmission, and main-gearboxes. The main rotor tracking and balance monitoring have been the primary focus of HUMS, and its implementation has reduced the correction time drastically from weeks to a couple of test flights. HUMS permit enhanced rate of data collection and, thus, facilitate predictive maintenance. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global helicopter ice protection system market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading helicopter ice protection system manufacturers, that include Leonardo Spa, Liebherr-International AG, Meggitt Plc, Safran SA, and United Technologies Corp.

Also, the helicopter ice protection system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

