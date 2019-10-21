Global Packaged Coconut Water Market: About this market This packaged coconut water market analysis considers sales from both packaged flavored coconut water and packaged plain coconut water types.

Our study also finds the sales of packaged coconut water in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the packaged flavored coconut water segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising awareness about the health benefits and the demand from health-conscious consumers will play a significant role in the packaged flavored coconut water segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global packaged coconut water market report looks at factors such as increasing awareness about the health benefits of coconut water, new product launches, and the expansion of organized retailing. However, availability of substitutes, popularity of DIY at home recipes of flavored coconut water, and challenges associated with product distribution may hamper the growth of the packaged coconut water industry over the forecast period.



Global Packaged Coconut Water Market: Overview

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of coconut water

Coconut water is rich in minerals, such as magnesium, manganese, potassium, calcium, and sodium, and, thus, has several health benefits. The consumption of coconut water can help prevent kidney stone formation, lowers the risk of heart disease,. controls blood pressure, and hydrates the body. To boost the nutritional value of coconut water, several vendors add healthy functional ingredients, such as ginger, turmeric, or varied types of fruits, to their packaged coconut water products. Therefore, the growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of coconut water consumption will lead to the expansion of the global packaged coconut water market at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for packaged sparkling coconut water

Coconut water is infused with carbon dioxide under high pressures, which results in refreshing fizzy bubbles in the drink to prepare sparkling coconut water. Packaged sparkling coconut water products are witnessing high adoption among millennials, especially as a sports drink. Sparkling coconut water is an effective hydrating drink compared to other substitute products available in the market, such as glucose, juices, sugary soda, or any other artificially flavored energy drink. Consumers prefer natural, healthy, and plant-based beverages to chemically processed drinks as these beverages possess no side effects on health. Also, vendors flavor sparkling coconut water drinks with fruit extracts to enhance the taste of plain sparkling coconut water. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global packaged coconut water market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged coconut water manufacturers, that include All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Chi, GraceKennedy Ltd., National Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Purity Organic LLC, Taste Nirvana International Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co.

Also, the packaged coconut water market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

