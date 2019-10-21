Global Interactive Flat Panels Market: About this market This interactive flat panels market analysis considers sales from both the education sector and corporate sector applications.

Our report also finds the sales of interactive flat panels in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the education sector segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of e-learning and the demand from new-generation learners will play a significant role in the education sector segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global interactive flat panels market report looks at factors such as growth of e-learning and increasing use of advanced technologies in education sector. However, high cost of interactive flat panels, threat from alternative products, and challenges in implementation may hamper the growth of the interactive flat panels industry over the forecast period.



Global Interactive Flat Panels Market: Overview

Increasing the use of advanced technologies in the education sector

The global education sector has witnessed substantial technological advances over the past decade in terms of how education is imparted. Schools across the globe are becoming increasingly reliant on advanced technologies to make the education system more efficient and effective. Teachers are increasingly using advanced technologies such as interactive whiteboards, flat-panel technology, touchscreen tablets and computers, and other educational audio/visual technology such as 3D projectors. Also, images and graphs appear clearer and more accurate in interactive flat panels when compared with traditional teaching methods. Hence, the growing use of advanced technologies in the global education sector will lead to the expansion of the global interactive flat panels market at a CAGR of over 34% during the forecast period.

Implementation of multi-touch technology in education

A multi-touch interface is a technology that recognizes various simultaneous touches so that more users can interact with computer applications at the same time. This technology incorporates gestures such as swipes, pinches, and rotations to allow for immediate interaction with digital content. It is associated with capacitive touch screen displays. The implementation of multi-touch technology in education provides opportunities for interaction with graphical user interfaces (GUIs), more gestural control, and multi-user collaboration. The technology allows for more dynamic interactions around content. As it is simple to implement the technology, which offers a broad range of possibilities, instructors are increasingly incorporating it in their delivery methods. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global interactive flat panels market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interactive flat panels manufacturers, that include BenQ Corp., Boxlight Corp., ELO Touch Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

Also, the interactive flat panels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

