The global online on-demand food delivery services market at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period

Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market: About this market This online on-demand food delivery services market analysis considers sales from both order-focused food delivery services and logistics-focused food delivery services.

Our report also finds the sales of online on-demand food delivery services in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the order-focused food delivery services segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising preference for online ordering and the demand from restaurants will play a significant role in the order-focused food delivery services segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global online on-demand food delivery services market report looks at factors such as increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators, multiple cost and operational benefits to restaurants, and growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering. However, high operational costs for online on-demand food delivery services vendors, stringent regulations on the safety and hygiene of food delivered, and growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants may hamper the growth of the online on-demand food delivery services industry over the forecast period.



Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market: Overview

Growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering

Consumers increasingly prefer to order food through online food delivery applications owing to the rapid global penetration of e-commerce and Internet-enabled devices. The shift from conventional on-premises dining to ordering online is also attributed to factors such as convenience, low costs, and the availability of a large variety of dishes online. This growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering will lead to the expansion of the global online on-demand food delivery services market at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

Rising popularity of social media in online on-demand food delivery

Social media is increasingly being leveraged by vendors as a critical channel for marketing and promotional activities. Established vendors in the market have an active social media presence through which they promote their online delivery services, food, and restaurants. Moreover, social media provides a key avenue for vendors to connect and engage directly with their customers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global online on-demand food delivery services market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand food delivery services manufacturers, that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Plc, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., Takeaway.com NV, Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the online on-demand food delivery services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

