The growth of the market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market: About this market This proteinuria therapeutics market analysis considers sales from ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and other therapeutic products.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Proteinuria Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823462/?utm_source=GNW

Our analysis also considers the sales of proteinuria therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the ACE inhibitors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the prevention of an enzyme in the body from producing angiotensin II, which narrows the blood vessels will play a significant role in the ACE inhibitors segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global proteinuria therapeutics market report looks at factors such as recent approvals and launch of advanced urinalysis diagnostic kits, increasing prevalence of associated risk factors, and growing geriatric population. However, lack of curative therapies, adverse effects of available therapeutics, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the proteinuria therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Proteinuria Therapeutics Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of associated risk factors

Proteinuria is a condition in which urine contains an abnormal amount of protein. This condition can be a sign of damage within the kidneys and CKD: the latter can result from diabetes as well as high blood pressure hypertension. Proteinuria can be caused by diseases that do not involve the kidneys, such as multiple myeloma and others, such as, AIDS, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, which also cause inflammation in the kidneys. Globally, the prevalence of all these diseases and infections is very high and is increasing continuously. This multifactorial etiology of the condition increases the demand for treatment options and, thus, drives the growth of the market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Introduction of smartphone-based diagnosis and treatment

Advances in technology help in increasing the adherence of patients to treatment and, thus, obtain effective and quick results. They help in improving the condition of patients in less time. With the recent advances in technology and the proliferation of smartphone-based applications: urinalysis is also providing effective and quick results at a lower cost. Smartphone-based applications are unique as they are autonomous and do not need a specialist to make clinical decisions. Also, changing lifestyles and technological developments are encouraging more people to opt for application-based treatment due to its easy access. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global proteinuria therapeutics market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading proteinuria therapeutics manufacturers, that include AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the proteinuria therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823462/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.