Global Cell Sorting Market: About this market This cell sorting market analysis considers sales from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical testing laboratories, and other end users.

Our study also finds the sales of cell sorting in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising support from the government organizations will play a vital role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cell sorting market report looks at factors such as growing applications of cell sorting in cancer research, growing adoption of cell sorting techniques in various research and clinical applications, and increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS. However, the risk of sample contamination, exposure risks for operators, and quality of reagents and other ancillary products may hamper the growth of the cell sorting industry over the forecast period.



Global Cell Sorting Market: Overview

Growing applications of cell sorting in cancer research

Cell sorting has emerged as the principal method for the identification and characterization of cancer stem cells. This is aiding medical practitioners in the early discovery of tumors, monitoring of circulating tumor cells, and evaluation of intratumor heterogeneity. With the rising number of cancer cases across the world, the applications of cell sorting are expected to increase. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global cell sorting market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Technological advances

There is an increased demand for advanced and automated cell sorting systems in the market, driven by the need for increased accuracy and lower cost. There is heavy pressure for quality and error-free results. This requires the use of more automated and advanced systems with effective workflow solutions. Cell sorting technologies have enhanced the efficiency of research centers by providing a model for cancer research and screening anti-cancerous drugs. Several laboratories are approaching regulatory institutes to obtain a valid certification of automation. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cell sorting market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cells sorting manufacturers, that include Becton, Dickinson, and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cytonome/St. LLC, Danaher Corp., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG, Sony Corp., Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the cell sorting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

