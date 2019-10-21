The global HIV therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

Global HIV (Human immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Market: About this market This HIV therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both combination therapy and monotherapy types.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Market by Type, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823466/?utm_source=GNW

Our report also finds the sales of HIV therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the combination therapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high efficiency in the treatment of HIV will play a vital role in the combination therapy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global HIV therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the growing awareness about HIV and the increasing number of initiatives to end the HIV epidemic, increasing funding, and approval of drugs, and strong pipeline. However, social stigma associated with HIV infection, high cost of antiretroviral therapies, and rising drug resistance may hamper the growth of the HIV therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global HIV (Human immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Market: Overview

Growing awareness about HIV and an increasing number of initiatives to end the HIV epidemic

Various government organizations around the world are focusing on creating awareness about the development of novel medicines for the treatment of HIV. As a result, they are producing numerous initiatives such as Let’s Stop HIV, Stop HIV, Start Talking, and Stop HIV Stigma. They are also supporting the public health response to the global HIV epidemic. Such initiatives and support are not only minimizing the annual incidence of HIV infection but also boosting the demand for HIV therapeutics among patients and healthcare units. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global HIV therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Advances in diagnostic testing for HIV

A significant shift is observed from traditional laboratory testing for HIV, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), saliva tests, and viral load test, to rapid point-of-care (POC) testing. POC HIV testing is the most accepted method. This method has been implemented to overcome some of the patient and provider barriers to routine screening. The preference for self-testing for HIV has been rapidly growing across developed countries. The home HIV test kit or HIV self-testing in a home setting marks the presence of HIV-1/2 antibodies or HIV-1 p24 antigen. The outcome of POC testing is improved by the development of sensors, microsystems, and low-cost imaging technologies. The market has also witnessed the development of mobile HIV diagnostic tools that revolutionize the detection of HIV in developing countries. Such advancements in diagnostic testing for HIV will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few significant players, the global HIV therapeutics market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading HIV therapeutics manufacturers, that include AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the HIV therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823466/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.