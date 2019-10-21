Global Ski Equipment Market: About this market This ski equipment market analysis considers sales from skis and poles, ski boots, ski bindings, and ski protective gear, and other products.

Our analysis also considers the sales of ski equipment in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the skis and poles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of technologically advanced skis will play a significant role in the skis and poles segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ski equipment market report looks at factors such as launch of new ski equipment, increasing popularity of winter tourism, an increasing number of skiers globally. However, popularity of rental ski equipment, the declining popularity of skiing among millennials in major skiing markets, and skiing accidents may hamper the growth of the ski equipment industry over the forecast period.



Global Ski Equipment Market: Overview

The increasing number of skiers globally

The number of people visiting skiing resorts has increased significantly in recent years, due to the rising interest in skiing. Some of the countries that have the highest number of ski resorts include the US and France. The total number of visitors to skiing regions in the US increased by about 11%, between 2018 and 2019. Thus, the rising number of skiers and ski resorts will lead to the expansion of the global ski equipment market at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Increasing initiatives to increase the popularity of skiing

The popularity of skiing has increased tremendously in developing economies such as China and India, over the last few years. This growth in popularity is attributed to the increasing initiatives taken by various governments to promote skiing. The Chinese government has introduced several initiatives to increase the popularity of skiing in the country. Similarly, the Indian government has also announced plans to construct new skiing areas in the country. Such initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ski equipment market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ski equipment manufacturers, that include Amer Sports Corp., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., DAHU, DECATHLON Group, Fischer Sports GmbH, Kohlberg & Co. LLC, Ober Alp Spa, Rottefella AS, Skis Rossignol SAS, and Tecnica Group Spa.

Also, the ski equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

