The global photo printing and merchandise market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: About this market This photo printing and merchandise market analysis considers sales online, retail, and kiosk distribution channels.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Device, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823469/?utm_source=GNW

Our analysis also considers the sales of photo printing and merchandise in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the online segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as product customization and customer convenience will play a significant role in the online segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global photo printing and merchandise market report looks at factors such as rise in gifting culture, growth of digital photography, and rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise. However, negative effects of digitalization, issues related to photo prints and merchandise, and strict regulations may hamper the growth of the photo printing and merchandise industry over the forecast period.



Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Overview

Rise in gifting culture

The gifting landscape has evolved over the years. The concept of personalized gifting has gradually evolved, with an increase in the number of millennials being inclined toward personalized gifting. The ongoing digitalization trend across the world and the growing number of online users that are actively consuming the Internet are crucial factors shaping the gifting landscape globally. Thus, the evolution of the gifting culture has led to a rise in the sale of photo printing and merchandise. This rise in gifting culture will lead to the expansion of the global photo printing and merchandise market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Growing prominence of print-on-demand services

There have been problems related to merchandise, such as the presence of unsold stock, logistical issues, and other inventory issues. However, the introduction of print-on-demand services has reduced the issues of various vendors. In the case of print-on-demand services, products are printed as and when ordered , and they are dispatched and delivered by a third party. Also, there are no up-front costs as well as inventory or stocks to manage in the case of print-on-demand services. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global photo printing and merchandise market is is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading photo printing and merchandise manufacturers, that include American Greetings Corp., Card Factory, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Cimpress NV, District photo, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, Things Remembered Inc., and Walmart Inc.

Also, the photo printing and merchandise market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823469/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.