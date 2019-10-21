The Global 3D Metrology Market size is expected to reach $17.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period

3D Metrology System is a state-of-the-art technology that provides accurate and reliable 3D measuring information. It is used in a 3D measurement to measure many parameters like length, distance, and height.

3D Metrology system acts as a reverse engineer to analyse any damaged materials in detail. This technology has applications in a broad spectrum of sectors, including aerospace, oil and gas, automotive, casting and forging, generating chemicals and power, and many more. The need for more accurate and precise industrial products has been fuelled by increasing technological advances in measurement techniques. This factor, therefore, adds to the growth of the market for 3D metrology.



With the growing demand in the manufacturing industry for quality control, virtual simulations, and inverse engineering, the demand for state-of - the-art 3D metrology machinery in sectors such as aerospace, defence, automotive, construction, energy, electronics, etc. has increased significantly. Excessive research and development expenditure by important players with a foresight to diversify their portfolio and maintain their place in the market for 3D metrology is anticipated to provide the market with promising growth possibilities. However, heavy costs of installing 3D metrology facilities, combined with absence of competence to run 3D metrology equipment, could lead to hesitation in adopting these devices among end-users, which could hinder the development of the 3D metrology industry.



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Automated Optical Inspection, Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation and Other Applications. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Heavy Machinery Industry, Electronics, Architecture & Construction, Mining and Others. The main sectors in which 3D metrology are used for quality control and inspection is automotive and aerospace & defence. In the automotive industry, 3D metrology is primarily used for automotive component inspection, powertrain parts and full-body inspection, and also for checking the accuracy and accuracy of all areas of a car plant.Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include FARO Technologies, Inc., Creaform, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, 3D Digital Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, Nikon Metrology NV (Nikon Corporation), Keyence Corporation, Automated Precision, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc. and Perceptron, Inc.



Companies are focusing on innovative strategies to compete in the market space. For instance, In October 2018, FARO introduced FARO Laser Trackers, the 6DoF Vantage product family with 6Probe in order to meet the demand of measurement whether large or small. Later in May 2019, FARO launched FARO® CAM2 2019 metrology software platform for enabling the users to realize highest level of measurement performance in a variety of manufacturing industries. Similarly, In December 2018, Carl Zeiss launched SPECTRUM CMM, bridge-type coordinate measuring machine (CMM) for handling the measurement applications easily. In April 2019, GoM, a subsidiary of Zeiss (Germany) collaborated with two new distributors, CAD MicroSolutions and 1Source Metrology in order to expand its footprint to Canada by offering its metrology and other solutions to the Canadian market.



Recent Strategies Deployed in 3D Metrology Market



» Product Launches:



Jul-2019: Keyence introduced New 4K Ultra-High Accuracy Microscope in order to enhance the measuring capabilities.



Jun-2019: Nikon released CMM-Manager 3.9 for improving 3D scene and CAD display and measuring systems.



May-2019: FARO launched FARO CAM2 2019 metrology software platform for enabling the users to realize highest level of measurement performance in a variety of manufacturing industries.



Apr-2019: Creaform introduced HandySCAN BLACK, third-generation version of Creaforms patented metrology-grade scanner in order to capture the accurate dimensional measurements of the physical objects.



Apr-2019: 3D Systems expanded its reach to Italy by opening a new advanced manufacturing center in Pinerolo.



Mar-2019: Creaform launched Cube-R 3D Scanning CMM in Japan for providing services to company’s 3D measurement solutions.



Mar-2019: GoM, a subsidiary of Zeiss has expanded its global reach by opening a new hub in Shanghai in order to deliver its solutions to the Southeast Asian Countries.



Mar-2019: Keyence released new VL Series of 3D Scanner CMM in order to deliver 360 degree measurement and provides fully-traceable measurements of ±10 ?m accuracy with 2 µm repeatability.



Dec-2019: Zeiss launched SPECTRUM CMM, bridge-type coordinate measuring machine (CMM) for handling the measurement applications easily.



Dec-2019: Perceptron launched V7 automated metrology scanner which is used for non-destructive testing.



Nov-2019: Zeiss expanded its reach to US by opening a new service center in Illinois in order to offer measuring services support and project management.



Oct-2019: FARO introduced FARO Laser Trackers, the 6DoF Vantage product family with 6Probe in order to meet the demand of measurement whether large or small.



Aug-2019: FARO released Faro PrizmTM, next generation of Laser Line Probes (LLP) which has the features of scanning in high resolution and 3D color for metrology applications.



Aug-2019: Nikon launched NEXIV VMZ-H3030, CNC Video Measuring System in order to measure precision samples.



Aug-2019: Nikon introduced CMM-Manager 3.8 for CMM, portable measuring and iNEXIV for precision measurements.



Apr-2019: Creaform announced the launch of CUBE-R, a new generation of complete turnkey automated dimensional inspection solution in order to dimensionally measure the parts which range from 1 to 3 m with metrology-grade volumetric accuracy in real-life shop-floor conditions.



Apr-2019: Automated Precision expanded its reach to US by opening a new division in Texas for enhancing its precision measurement business.



» Acquisitions:



Jul-2019: Automated Precision acquired Exact Laser Measurements in order to enhance its capabilities in metrology solutions.



Jul-2019: FARO acquired Opto-Tech SRL and Open Technologies SRL in order to enhance its business capabilities in scanning and metrology.



» Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2019: 3D Systems has signed partnership agreement with GF Machining Solutions in order to launch Geomagic Control X 2020 which has powerful inspection capabilities.



Apr-2019: GoM, a subsidiary of Zeiss collaborated with two new distributors, CAD MicroSolutions and 1Source Metrology in order to expand its footprint to Canada by offering its metrology and other solutions to the Canadian market.



Apr-2019: Creaform came into partnership with Metrologic Group in order to integrate its new CUBE-R 3D automated dimensional inspection solution with Metrologic Groups software suite for quality control in manufacturing companies.



Feb-2019: Nikon came into partnership with Roush Yates Engines in order to deliver metrology solutionsScope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Offering



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Product



• Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)



• Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)



• Automated Optical Inspection



• Video Measuring Machine (VMM)



• Others



By Application



• Quality Control and Inspection



• Reverse Engineering



• Virtual Simulation



• Other Applications



By End User



• Aerospace & Defense



• Automotive



• Heavy Machinery Industry



• Electronics



• Architecture & Construction



• Mining



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• FARO Technologies, Inc.



• Creaform, Inc.



• Carl Zeiss AG



• 3D Digital Corporation



• 3D Systems Corporation



• Nikon Metrology NV (Nikon Corporation)



• Keyence Corporation



• Automated Precision, Inc.



• Applied Materials, Inc.



• Perceptron, Inc.



