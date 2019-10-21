The Global 3D Projector Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period

3D technology has become increasingly common in latest years. For 3D viewing, nearly every action-packed film is shot or has at least a few scenes for the same. Viewers can not only watch them in theaters in 3D, but can also watch them at home later on via DVDs or streaming internet.

Even 3D devices are becoming cheaper and easier to access. While 3D was mostly restricted to televisions a few years ago, today most of the 1080p mainstream projectors intended for home theaters have 3D features. There are also quite a few 4K projectors sold with 3D capacity to provide a cinematic film experience that is on par with cinemas.



A 3D projector is an optical device, projects moving images (video) or still images to a screen / surface commonly referred to as a screen projection. Most 3D projectors project the picture by passing the light through the lens, but there are some 3D projectors that directly use lasers to create the picture. The experience of 3D viewing includes persuading the human brain to view the image/video from a different perception. This experience relies on the technology type; projector DLP, projector LCD, or projector LCoS. In cinemas, academic institutes, offices, and others, these 3D projectors are commonly adopted.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into DLP, LCD and LCOS. In order to provide superior image quality, DLP projectors offer a higher contrast and minimal pixelation of DLP technology. DLP projectors offer easy maintenance and are one of the important features with sealed image mirror to keep DLP chip free from dust. DLP projectors are compatible with high-definition TV programs and high-definition DVD content, offering clear, sharp, and vivid images. These factors lead to higher DLP projector acceptance, which in turn drives market growth.



Based on Light Source, the market is segmented into Metal Halide, Laser, LED and Hybrid & Others. Based on Brightness, the market is segmented into Less Than 2,000 Lumens, 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens, 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens and 10,000 & Above Lumens. Based on Resolution, the market is segmented into HD & Full HD, VGA, XGA and 4K & Above Based on End User, the market is segmented into Cinema, Business, Education, Home Theater & Gaming, Events & Large Venues and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Sony Corporation, Canon, Inc., and Panasonic Corporation are some of the forerunners in the 3D Projector Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Acer, Inc., Canon, Inc., Coretronic Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc. and Boxlight Corporation.



Market players are taking step-by-step approaches to leverage market possibilities. Companies concentrate on innovative market-space competitive strategies. For example, Sony Corporation, based in Japan, introduced 4K HDR Home Theater projectors in September 2017 to extend its line of Home Theater projectors offering 4K image. Likewise, with a distinctive robust laser phosphor model, Barco, the industry leader in projection technology, expanded its F-series projection portfolio for the ProAV market. The F70 projector provides long service life and reliability for fixed facilities, ensuring decreased downtime and maintenance, resulting in lower total ownership costs. Moreover, over a longer period of time it offers constant brightness and color. The two models were launched at ISE 2017, offer native resolution of 4 K UHD and WUXGA and light output of up to 8,000 lumens.



Recent Strategies Deployed in 3D Projector Market



Product launches:



• Sep-2019: Epson has introduced EH-TW7000 and EH-TW7100, two new home cinema projectors which offer 4K content.



• May-2019: Epson has released the Pro Cinema 6050UB 4K PRO-UHD®2, most advanced 4K home theater projector in order to deliver high quality 4K content.



• Apr-2019: Acer has introduced Acer C202i projector which projects images for travelling professionals.



• Feb-2019: Canon Europe has introduced LX-4K3500Z, its first large venue 4K projector which offers high brightness and has the capacity of projecting high-definition 4K images.



• Jan-2019: Panasonic has introduced new PT-VMZ50 Series, the world’s smallest and lightest*1 portable LCD laser projectors which has in-built features of 4K signal input*6 via HDMI and Panasonic’s DIGITAL LINK*3 connection for high content and image quality.



• Sep-2018: Epson has launched NEW Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO-UHD Projector with HDR which offers visual home theatre experience.



• Jun-2018: Acer has launched V6810 projector which measures 13.5 x 10.2 x 4.9 inches; it supports voice controls through Amazon Alexa.



• May-2018: ViewSonic has launched M1 Ultra-Portable Projector with built-in dual Harman Kardon speakers which are easier to carry from room to offices.



• 2018-Mar Optoma, a subsidiary of Coretronic has introduced ZU1050 and ZU660, new flagship laser projectors in order to deliver multiple optional lenses ranging from TR0.36~5.5 for ultimate flexibility.



• Feb-2018: Epson has announced the launch of LightScene EV-100 series, a new type of 3LCD laser projector for showrooms, museums, and shop window displays.



• Jan-2018: NEC Display Solutions has launched two new projector models, the 30,000 Center (26,000 ANSI) lumen PH2601QL and the 40,000 Center (35,000 ANSI) lumen PH3501QL which has 4K resolutions and digital cinema quality video.



• Jan-2018: Optoma, a subsidiary of Coretronic has released 615 Projector Series including EH615, EH615T, WU615, and WU615T in order to explore visual experiences.



• Nov-2017: Optoma, a subsidiary of Coretronic has extended its 515 series projectors by adding new short throw 515 series projectors which includes WU515TST, WU515ST, EH515TST, EH515ST, W515ST, and X515STfor retail sector, museums, education sector, and corporate sector.



• Oct-2017: Optoma, a subsidiary of Coretronic has launched HD39Darbee in order to deliver vibrant and bright images.



• Sep-2017: Sony has launched 4K HDR Home Theater projectors for extending its Home theatre projectors line which offers 4K image.



• Sep-2017: Optoma, a subsidiary of Coretronic announced the launch of stellar lineup of new and innovative projector series which has advanced 4K, ultra-throw, and laser technology.



• Aug-2017: Sony has introduced 4K laser digital cinema projector which has high contrast ratio of 10,000:1 and delivers HDR content for delivering immersive entertainment experience.



• Aug-2017: NEC Display Solutions has introduced P474W, P554W, P474U and P554U, four new projectors which has advanced technologies and ranges 4700 to 5500 lumens.



• Jun-2017: Dell has launched Advanced 4K Laser Projector (S718QL), with true 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR compatibility which offers 100” UHD image at a 4-inch distance away from a wall and delivers extremely high HDR contrast levels.



• Mar-2017: NEC Display Solutions has released NP-PA653UL and NP-PA803UL installation projectors, the world’s first filter-free LCD laser models for managing 4K/60p input and Rec2020 color conversion for clear & readable images.



• Feb-2017: NEC Display Solutions has announced its eight new XGA- and WXGA-resolution projectors in order to fulfill the spaces with the next-generation of multi-purpose LCD models.



• Oct-2016: NEC Display Solutions has launched NP-PX1004UL, a 10,000-lumen single-chip DLP projector which offers 4Kx2K resolution.



• Oct-2016: Acer has released H6502BD Home Entertainment Projector which brings Full HD images up to 300 inches, it also has light sensor for detecting ambient light conditions for optimizing projected images.



• Sep-2016: Sony launched VPL-VW675ES, a new, compact native 4K resolution Home Cinema projector which supports latest 4K standards and compatible with HDR with high image quality.



• Jun-2016: Sony has released VPL-HW45ES, new Full HD 3D home theater projector which offers vibrant images and superior picture quality for good experience.



• Mar-2016: Panasonic has launched 3D Projection mapping technology which has the features of high-power UHM quad-lamp system through which images can be projected with up to a 20,000 lumens of brightness.



• Dec-2015: Canon has released XEED 4K500ST, the world’s smallest and lightest 4K installation projector for medical imaging & engineering applications and simulation applications, this model is equipped with high definition 4,096 x 2,400 LCOS panel.



• Dec-2015: ViewSonic has introduced PJD6352LS short-throw projector in order to extend its LightStream series; this projector offers 3200 lumens and native XGA 1024x768 resolution.



• Nov-2015: Panasonic has announced the launch of 4K UHD surgical monitor which provides ‘‘4K (3840 x 2160 pixels)’’ resolution, double the total pixels of a 2K monitor for healthcare sector.



• Oct-2015: Canon has announced the launch of LV-WX320 and LV-X320, two new additions to the successful LV range of compact portable projectors, these DLP projectors offers clear and bright 3D images.



• Oct-2015: ViewSonic has released Pro8520HD & PJD7822 HDL Full HD 1080p, two projectors in order to deliver superior and stunning HD image quality for home entertainment.



• Aug-2015: NEC has released V332X and V332W, affordable projectors for businesses and education markets.



• Feb-2015: ViewSonic has announced the launch of LightStream™ Line of Projectors in Philippines in order to expand its business to Asian countries.



Acquisition and mergers:



• Sep-2018: Boxlight has acquired EOS Education in order to develop comprehensive solutions which compliment hardware and software solutions.



• May-2018: Boxlight has taken over Cohuborate Ltd. for offering MimioStudio™ classroom software, for meeting the specific needs of the industry.



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



• Jan-2019: Sony came into partnership with GDC Technology Limited in order to integrate Sony’s SRX-R608-DS dual 4K laser projection system GDC’s next-generation SR-1100 integrated media block (IMB) for offering HDR technologies and making advancements in laser technologies.



• Jan-2019: Boxlight came into partnership with Critical Links and Modern Robotics, Inc. for developing educational robotics programs.



• Sep-2018: Boxlight has signed partnership agreement with Troxell in order to enhance classroom learning with Audio-Visual technologies.



• May-2018: Boxlight has partnered with Multi Touch Interactives (MTI) for developing next generation software for educational activities.



• Mar-2017: Epson has partnered with Lang AG in order to deliver two units of the EB-L25000U, the brightest*1 3LCD projector for use in a spectacular projection mapping performance.



• Sep-2015: ViewSonic has signed partnership agreement with Creative Peripherals in order to expand its projector business in India.



Expansions:



• Mar-2019: Optoma, a subsidiary of Coretronic has extended its DuraCore laser ProScene projectors range with the launch of 5 new high-specification, compact 516SA series projectors, including ZU516SA-T, ZU516SA, ZH516SA-T, and ZH516SA in order to deliver stunning and sharp images.



• Nov-2017: Canon India has extended its projector portfolio by adding LX-MU800Z, XEED WUX6010 and XEED WUX 450ST projectors; its XEED models equipped with LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) technology under which the projections are created without lattice effect.



