The Global Access Control Reader Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period

Access control (AC) is a selective restriction on access to a location or other resources in the areas of physical safety and data safety. Access may indicate consumption, entry, or use. Authorization is referred to as permission to access.

Login credentials and locks are two analog access control methods.



The concept of access control relates to the practice of limiting the entry of licensed individuals to a property, a building or a room. A human (guard, bouncer or receptionist), mechanical means such as locks & key or technical means, such as access control systems, such as a mantra can be used to control physical access. Physical key management can also be used in those environments in order to manage and monitor the access to or access to certain small assets by mechanical means.



The major adopter of access control readers is the commercial industry. In these industries, commercial spaces like data centers and enterprises, banks and financial institutions, retail stores and malls, hotels, and entertainment studios are being considered. These locations need access control readers to protect individuals and assets through prevention of unauthorized access. There is a growing demand for access control devices, as they considerably decrease the need for manned security, thereby lowering security expenses. These variables encourage exchange and service organizations, in order to safeguard individuals and assets, to embrace access control readers.



Based on Reader Type, the market is segmented into Biometric Readers, Card-Based Readers and Multi-Technology Readers. Biometric Readers are further segmented into Fingerprint, Face Recognition, Palm Recognition, Voice Recognition, IRIS Recognition and Others. Card-Based Readers are sub-segmented into Proximity Card Readers, Smart Card Readers and Magnetic Stripe Readers. The technologies used in Smart Card Readers are iCLASS, MIFARE and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial, Government and Residential. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the largest market share over the forecast period. Growing economies are striving to improve their infrastructure, which is projected to boost the growth of access control reader market. The implementation of access control readers in small-and medium-sized enterprises, airports, hospitality businesses, ATMs, residential buildings, banks, and religious spots is anticipated to boost the access control reader market growth in Asian countries.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Canon, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., and Johnson Controls International PLC are some of the forerunners in the Access Control Reader Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Assa Abloy Group, Johnson Controls International PLC, Dormakaba Holding AG, Allegion PLC, Honeywell International, Inc. (Honeywell Security Group), Identiv, Inc., Nedap N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Security Systems, Inc.), Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group S.A.), NEC Corporation and Canon, Inc. (Axis Communication AB).



Recent strategies deployed in Access Control Reader Market



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



• Aug-2019: Johnson Controls came into partnership with Patriot One for security network and access control integration project.



• Aug-2019: Identiv expanded its reach to U.S. by extending its relationship with Anixter for developing new products related to Enterphone and Liberty Access Control product lines.



• Jul-2019: Identiv signed an agreement with Schreiner Group GmbH in order to deliver Identiv’s RFID Inlays for the device-level identification.



• Jul-2019: Nedap collaborated with Mitie Fire & Security Systems in order to deliver access control in UK.



• May-2019: Allegion US collaborated with Open Options in order to integrate ENGAGE IP Gateway with Open Options’ DNA Fusion access control platform for Braden their access control solutions.



• May-2019: Gemalto collaborated with Canadian Department of National Defence’s (DND) in order to launch first Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) for increasing the security in fingerprint verification records.



• May-2019: Nedap came into partnership with Superdry for ID Cloud in order to increase inventory accuracy with the help of RFID platform.



• Mar-2019: Gemalto teamed up with Identify3D in which Identify3D will deploy Gemalto’s SafeNet Data Protection on Demand in order to ensure the safety of its customers.



• Mar-2019: NEC collaborated with Macromill, Inc. for delivering insight services with the help of biometrics and AI.



• Jan-2019: Identiv teamed up with NXP® Semiconductors N.V. in order to launch new ultra-low-cost radio frequency identification (RFID) inlay for the expansion of its access control systems.



• Jan-2019: Gemalto came into partnership with Quebec in order to develop health insurance cards for Quebec in order to avoid duplication.



• Oct-2018: Allegion collaborated with 3xLOGIC in order to integrate 3xLOGIC’s infinias access control software with Allegion’s engage platform of wireless locks for interior door applications which requires complex access controls.



• Sep-2018: Honeywell Security collaborated with Iris in order to integrate Iris ID with Honeywell Pro-Watch, an access control platform for supporting Iris ID’s IrisAccess biometric access control.



• Sep-2018: Gemalto released Trust ID Network in collaboration with R3 pilot for delivering secure services.



Acquisition and Mergers:



• Sep-2019: Assa Abloy has acquired LifeSafety Power in order to enhance its business to US for broadening its access control power solutions.



• Jun-2019: Assa Abloy taken over international identity solutions business of De La Rue, for increase of its products and solutions which enhances its identification solutions.



• Jan-2019: Assa Abloy acquired KEYper Systems for complementing its intelligent key and asset management solutions in automotive segment.



• Jan-2019: Identiv acquired Viscount Systems, Inc. in order to extend the product line of Freedom, Liberty, Enterphone MESH, and Services.



• Sep-2018: Assa Abloy took over Crossmatch in order to complement its biometric identity management solutions.



• Jul-2018: Assa Abloy acquired Planet GDZ for strengthen its identification solutions.



• Jul-2018: Allegion acquired GWA Group Limited’s Door and Access Systems Business in order to strengthen its access control business.



• Jun-2018: Allegion took over ISONAS in order to develop innovative access control systems for non-residential markets.



• Ap-2018: Dormakaba acquired Commercial Building Physical Access Solutions (PAS) business from Cambaum Group in order to expand its physical access business in China.



• Oct-2017: Assa Abloy taken over August Home in oder to enhance its product portfolio.



• Dec-2016: Dormakaba took over Mesker Openings Group in order to enhance its security solutions.



Product Launches:



• Aug-2019: Allegion launched Schlage® commercial electronic locks for supporting contactless IDs in Apple wallet in order to enable the children to open doors easily.



• Aug-2019: Identiv launched new uTrust 2920 F Bluetooth Smart Card Reader for portable and powerful authentication in mobile cybersecurity.



• Aug-2019: Bosch Security released biometric fingerprint reader BioEntry W2 for the purpose of enhanced security.



• Jul-2019: Thales, parent company of Gemalto launched new Gemalto Digital ID Wallet in order to provide effortless proof of identity.



• Jun-2019: NEC introduced NEC’s multi-modal biometric immigration gate and iris recognition capabilities which comprises of the facial recognition capabilities for avoiding duplicity.



• Apr-2019: Honeywell Security launched OmniAssure™ Touch, range of access control readers which complements WINMAG, WIN-PAK, and Pro-Watch.



• Mar-2019: Identiv introduced NTAG® 424 DNA Tags in order to expand its radio-frequency identification (RFID) offerings for authentication.



• Mar-2019: Axis Communications, a Canon company launched AXIS A8207-VE Network video door station which integrates door communication, video surveillance and RFID reader for access control in easy way in order to manage devices.



• Nov-2018: Gemalto introduced SafeNet Trusted Access, a cloud access management signature for smart card users in order to avoid duplication.



• Jul-2018: Bosch Security introduced Access Professional Edition (APE) Access Control Software 3.7 in order to easy management of access rights.



• Jun-2018: NEC launched facial recognition technology in smartphones for advanced access control.



• Jun-2018: Axis Communications, a Canon company introduced AXIS A1601 network door controller in order to manage large number of doors which provides complete access control.



• Apr-2018: Johnson Controls launched Iris ID IrisAccess iCAM 7S Series multifactor biometric readers for integration it with C•CURE 9000 security and event management platform in order to enhance its security and access control systems.



• Apr-2018: Johnson Controls introduced new standalone mode for the Kantech KT-400 four door controllers in order to control and manage up to four doors by allowing smaller access control systems with the help of web based software.



• Feb-2018: Axis Communications, a Canon company released AXIS Device Manager a device management tool in order to protect devices and networks from cybersecurity risks.



• Jan-2018: Johnson Controls released EntraPass v7.30, Kantech EntraPass security software integrated with Kantech’s ioSmart card reader in order to enhance the end-to-end encrypted access control solution.



• Nov-2017: Bosch Security launched Access Control Software 3.7 for the improvement of access control, audits configuration, integrates new subsystems, and boosts encryption.



• Oct-2017: Johnson Controls introduced CEM Systems AC2000 v8.0 Feature Pack 1, in order to increase the simplicity, performance and scope of AC2000 access control system suite from CEM Systems.



• Mar-2017: Tyco Security Products, a part of Johnson Controls launched S700e Intelligent IP Reader and the companion S700 Exit Reader from CEM Systems in order to extend the reach of CEM Systems’ AC2000 access control and security management system.



