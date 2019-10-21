The Global Acute Hospital Care Market size is expected to reach $3.57 trillion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.04% CAGR during the forecast period

Acute care is a unit of secondary health care wherein patients receive active but short-term treatment for severe injury or illness episode, an urgent medical condition, or while a patient recovers from surgery.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Hospital Care Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823318/?utm_source=GNW

Acute health care services are generally provided by medical teams from a variety of medical and surgical fields. Acute care may involve hospital, ambulatory and emergency care facilities or other short-stay facilities, together with diagnostic facilities, surgery, or outpatient follow-up in the community.



The growth in the geriatric population has increased the demand for acute curative services that are responsive to life-threatening emergencies, chronic illness acute exacerbation, and several routine health problems that require sudden action. Emergency interventions and services are integrated with public health measures and primary care to complete health systems. Several hospitals often witness elderly patients who have severe and frequent disease issues, a higher risk of iatrogenic injury at the time of hospital admission, and greater baseline vulnerability. Such issues often lead to longer and more frequent hospitalizations. Complication and frailty rates of this population segment highlight the essentiality of hospital-based programs that include education and screening for cognitive and functional impairments. Such programs help in determining the risk and required additional care and services during hospitalization and discharge.



Based on Medical Condition, the market is segmented into Emergency Care, Short-Term Stabilization, Trauma Care, Acute care surgery and Other Conditions. Based on the Facility Type, the market is segmented into General Acute Care Hospitals, Psychiatric Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, Rehabilitation Hospitals and Long Term Acute Care (LTAC). Based on Services, the market is segmented into Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Coronary Care Unit (CCU) and Other Services. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Strategies Deployed in Global Acute Hospital Care Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Jan 2019 - Tenet has signed an agreement with Cigna for delivering its uninterrupted in-network access to Cigna’s members.



Jan 2019 - Tenet and Anthem Blue Cross have signed an agreement under which the members of Blue Cross will have the access to the network of Tenet facilities.



Jul 2018 - Ascension has signed a contract with Centene in order to form a joint venture company for offering Medicare advantage to multiple markets.



May 2018 - Ascension has agreed to form a joint venture company with Ramsay Health Care in order to enhance its supply chain.



Product Launches and Expansions



Jun 2019 - Mediclinic has expanded its reach to Brandwacht, Stellenbosch by opening a new acute hospital which has greater capacity and delivers high quality patient care.



Mergers & Acquisitions



Aug 2019 - Ascension has signed an agreement with Allegan General Hospital under which Allegan will operate as Ascension Company and both will provide high quality healthcare services.



Jul 2019 - Fresenius has acquired BioIntelliSense for expansion in the services like health monitoring, algorithm clinical insights, and predictive analytics.



Feb 2019 - Fresenius has acquired NxStage Medical in order to enhance the business capabilities in Dialysis and critical care.



Feb 2019 - HCA Healthcare has taken over Mission Health for delivering high quality patient care.



Dec 2018 - Fresenius has acquired Guangzhou KangNiDaiSi Medical Investment Co., Ltd. in order to expand its business in China.



Jul 2018 - Universal Health has acquired The Danshell Group for expanding into new geographical areas and entering into new services.



May 2018 - Mediclinic has acquired Deira and Me’aisem due to which the company will expand its business in Dubai.



Apr 2018 - Tenet has acquired United Surgical Partners International (USPI) from Welsh, Carson, and Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) in order to enhance its medical facilities.



Feb 2018 - HCA Healthcare has purchased Memorial Health for the expansion of its secondary services.



Feb 2018 - Ascension has taken over Presence Health for adding its medical centers, outpatients’ facilities and other sites of care.



Nov 2017 - Ramsay has acquired Malouf Pharmacies for the development of the base related to integrated healthcare services.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Medical Condition



• Emergency Care



• Short-Term Stabilization



• Trauma Care



• Acute care surgery



• Other Conditions



By Facility Type



• General Acute Care Hospitals



• Psychiatric Hospitals



• Specialized Hospitals



• Rehabilitation Hospitals



• Long Term Acute Care (LTAC)



By Services



• Intensive Care Unit (ICU)



• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)



• Coronary Care Unit (CCU)



• Other Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Tenet Healthcare Corporation



• Ramsay Health Care Pty Ltd.



• Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA



• HCA Healthcare, Inc.



• Community Health Systems, Inc



• Ascension Health, Inc.



• Mediclinic International PLC



• LifePoint Health, Inc. (RCCH Healthcare)



• Universal Health Services, Inc. (Ardent Health Services)



• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA



Unique Offerings from KBV Research



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823318/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.