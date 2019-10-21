The Global Aroma Ingredients Market size is expected to reach $15,396.6 million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025)

The complex compounds added to cosmetics and personal care & home care products for bringing the desired fragrance in the product are known as Aroma Ingredients. Aroma ingredients are majorly used in wine, food, spices, perfumes, floral scent, essential oils and fragrance oils.

Especially these aroma ingredients are widely used in the production of flavorants used in food industry to enhance the flavour and the appeal of products.



Wide application in cosmetic and personal care industry is the main factor leading to the high demand of aroma ingredients worldwide. Almost all of the products from cosmetic industry such as body lotions, creams, shampoos, soaps, perfumes and deodorants are having aroma ingredients. Further, factors growing awareness regarding the cosmetic and personal care products, enhanced attention towards personal hygiene are further fuelling the demand for aroma ingredients. In addition, the rise in disposable income and improved lifestyle across most of the geographies are few other reasons for high market growth.



A wide product portfolio along with brilliant product innovation is the common strategies adopted by almost all of the key market participants in this market. For instance, BASF has expanded its reach to Nigeria by opening a new application technology laboratory for developing personal care solutions for African people. In Nov 2018, BASF has launched Euperlan® OP White and Cegesoft® Peel, two new ingredients for fulfilling the demands of personal care market. In March 2019, Symrise has launched SymLite® G8, plant based ingredient for cosmetic markets.



In April 2018, BASF has introduced new ingredients Polymer Rheocare® XGN and Tinosorb® S Lite Aqua, two new personal care ingredients which helps in protecting hair and skin.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Natural Ingredients and Synthetic Ingredients. Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Homecare, Personal care, Fine Fragrances & Perfumes and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Strategies deployed in Aroma Ingredients Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Apr 2019 - IFF has collaborated with Yellowstone Forever in order to launch a new ‘Living Floral’ collection of Fragrance Tonics and Moisturizing Oils extracted from plant species at Yellowstone National Park.



Feb 2019 - Symrise has teamed up with Probi for developing for development of probiotic based cosmetic ingredients.



Jun 2018 - Firmenich came into partnership with Nelixia for producing natural ingredients in Central America.



Mar 2018 - Mane has collaborated with Crafting Beauty for recreation of “l’Eau Noire”, the fragrance.



Product Launches and Expansions



Sep 2019 - Kao introduced high-end Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette luxury collection from Molton Brown in order to enhance luxury fragrance collection.



Aug 2019 - Firmenich has opened a new first Fine Fragrance Atelier in Latin America for expanding its footprint in fragrances business.



Aug 2019 - Symrise has opened a new application laboratory in Germany for developing cosmetic ingredients.



June 2019 - Givaudan has opened a new innovation center in Switzerland focusing on creating flavors and fragrances solutions.



May 2019 - IFF has opened a new L’Atelier du Parfumeur in order to expand its global reach to Grasse, France.



May 2019 - Kao expanded its reach to Indonesia by opening a new joint venture company named after PT Apical Kao Chemicals in order to enhance its chemical business.



Mar 2019 - Symrise has launched SymLite® G8, plant based ingredient for cosmetic markets.



Mar 2019 - Givaudan has launched Sensityl, a sustainable concentrate of marine biotechnology for cosmetics whose fragrance can influence the mood of the customers positively.



Feb 2019 - BASF has expanded its reach to Nigeria by opening a new application technology laboratory for developing personal care solutions for African people.



Nov 2018 - BASF has launched Euperlan® OP White and Cegesoft® Peel, two new ingredients for fulfilling the demands of personal care market.



Sep 2018 - Mane has launched a new fragrance development center in New Jersey for expansion of its business.



Apr 2018 - BASF has introduced new ingredients Polymer Rheocare® XGN and Tinosorb® S Lite Aqua, two new personal care ingredients which helps in protecting hair and skin.



Apr 2018 - Mane has established a new manufacturing facility in Colombia focusing on fragrances.



Mar 2016 - Sensient has expanded its reach to Singapore by establishing a new innovation center for fragrances, flavors, and specialty ingredients.



Nov 2015 - Takasago has established a new office in Dubai for expanding its footprint.



Jun 2015 - Sensient has established a new manufacturing facility in Illinois in order to enhance its production capacity in fragrances and flavors.



Mergers & Acquisitions



Aug 2019 - Givaudan has acquired Fragrance Oils for enhancing the fragrances solutions for personal care, fine fragrances and home care applications.



May 2019 - Symrise has taken over Cutech for cosmetic ingredients and finished formulations.



May 2019 - Givaudan has taken over Albert Vieille in order to expand the natural ingredients for fragrances.



Dec 2018 - IFF has acquired three personal care ingredients from Kemin Industries in order to strengthen and expand the product portfolio of fragrances products; these three ingredients are: Lysofix™, an easy-to-use and cold-process lysophospholipid emulsifier, XFoliPEARL, and MicroCurb.



Nov 2018 - Firmenich has acquired Senomyx for the development of fragrance solutions.



Jan 2016 - Takasago has acquired Centre Ingredient Technology for enhancing its business capabilities in flavors and fragrances.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Mane S.A., Givaudan S.A., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich S.A., Kao Corporation, Robertet S.A., Sensient Technologies Corporation and BASF SE.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Natural Ingredients



• Synthetic Ingredients



By Application



• Homecare



• Personal care



• Fine Fragrances & Perfumes



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Mane S.A.



• Givaudan S.A.



• Symrise AG



• Takasago International Corporation



• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.



• Firmenich S.A.



• Kao Corporation



• Robertet S.A.



• Sensient Technologies Corporation and



• BASF SE



