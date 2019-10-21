The Global Automotive Tinting Film Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period

Influencing factors such as increasing consumer preference for safety from dangerous UV rays and shield the costly interiors of premium cars are anticipated to fuel the market growth. With the expansion in the urban population, rise in disposable income and growth in working population especially in emerging economies, the passenger vehicles segment is experiencing a rise in its demand.

Government of various countries has levied ban or restriction on the usage of tinting films for the automotive. This regulation has restricted the growth of the market. However, few countries for instance in U.S, have exceptions for the patients who are specific medical ailments such as allergy to sunlight, any kind of photosensitivity, lupus and melanoma.



Quality of the tinting films plays a major role in the gaining the consumer acceptance in the market. Also, the quality of these films is controlled by the type of raw materials utilized. Key players are regularly developing innovative procedures for thin coatings, multiple glazing for reduction in high glare, and UV ray restriction. Other important winning imperative for the companies in this market is a strong distribution network and economical pricing to the end users.



Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Passenger Cars. Passenger cars segment registered a significant share in the global market in 2018. Tinting films are used in passenger cars to safe guard the car interiors from harmful sunlight and to protect passengers from UV rays, reduce the glare and heat. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Windows and Windshield. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain Group (Saint-Gobain Solar Gard, LLC), Tintfit Windows Films Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation (Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd.), Johnson Window Films, Inc. (Johnson Laminating & Coatings, Inc.), Global Window Films, Lintec Corporation (Madico, Inc.), Technical Window Films, and Armolan Window Films.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Vehicle Type



• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)



• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)



• Passenger Cars



By Application



• Windows



• Windshield



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• Eastman Chemical Company



• Saint-Gobain Group (Saint-Gobain Solar Gard, LLC)



• Tintfit Windows Films Ltd.



• Avery Dennison Corporation (Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd.)



• Johnson Window Films, Inc. (Johnson Laminating & Coatings, Inc.)



• Global Window Films



• Lintec Corporation (Madico, Inc.)



• Technical Window Films



• Armolan Window Films



