The Global Body Area Network Market size is expected to reach $17 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period

A wide range of factors are contributing towards the growth of the market. Some of these are, increased utilization smart devices for tracking physical fitness and its availability at low cost, rapid advances in medical devices and communication technologies, supporting government and hospital programs to facilitate digital healthcare.

Body area networks (BANs) are the localized wireless networks, which can serve a wide range of medical purposes; ranging from tracking vital signs to monitoring the working of implants. These devices also perform advanced endoscopic exams. Conventional methods of patient monitoring include the connection of physiological sensors between the patients’ body and a dedicated signal processing unit that is placed nearby through unwieldy wires. These wires, apparently, restrict the mobility and comfort of patients. Several studies suggest that these can also lead to in-hospital infections. Furthermore, motion artifacts from the connected wires can affect the measured results negatively.



The impact of technologies on recent advances in the healthcare industry has laid the foundation for stake holders in the market of body area network. However, threats from cyber-attacks and unethical hacking have also arisen. Major vendors are constantly chasing for the protection of wearable devices connected through body area networks from hackers who have access to the biological information of patients.



Healthcare monitoring for the geriatric population of several regions represents a significant piece of the puzzle. This is prominent in the countries where the existence of clinicians is the basic capacity restraint of the healthcare system. The healthcare demand is being met by these systems that are continuously monitoring the condition of elderly patients and sharing the information with remote care providers. This is in fact true in situation where healthcare and elder care providers struggle to assist senior citizens with chronic conditions to live independently for as long as possible.



Based on Device Type, the market is segmented into Wearable Devices and Implantable Devices. Based on component, the market is segmented into Application Processors, Memory Modules, & Pulse Generators, Communication & Interface Components, Sensors, Displays, Power Management Units, Electromechanicals and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Medical, Fitness, & Sports Application, Security and Military. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Apple, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Body Area Network Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Corporation (LG Electronics), Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Fossil Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd. and Fitbit, Inc.



The market players are adopting progressive strategies to leverage the opportunities of the market. Companies are focusing on innovative strategies to compete in the market space. For instance, in Sept 2019, Apple introduced Research app in its Watch Series 5 with the plans to oversee three medical studies such as hearing health, women’s health in relation to menstrual cycles and reproduction, and heart health and mobility which focuses on women health. The same month, Abbott (US) teamed up with Sanofi for developing tools that combines their respective blood sugar tracking and insulin delivery technologies in order to help people monitoring their health.



Recent strategies deployed in Body Area Network Market



Acquisition and Mergers:



• Jul-2019: Apple acquired Intel’s Smartphone modem unit in order to supply its own smartphone chips.



• Oct-2017: Garmin took over Navionics S.p.A. for developing electronic navigational products and mobile applications.



• Feb-2016: Abbott acquired Kalila Medical Inc. for the development of cardiac electrophysiology procedures for the treatment of heart rhythm disorders.



Product Launches:



• Sep-2019: Apple has introduced Research app in its Watch Series 5 with the plans to oversee three medical studies such as hearing health, women’s health in relation to menstrual cycles and reproduction, and heart health and mobility which focuses on women health.



• Sep-2019: Garmin has introduced all-new GPSMAP 86 handheld series feature-packed addition to its popular marine handheld collection combined with GPS navigation with inReach® satellite communication technology for offering two-way messaging and location tracking technology.



• Sep-2019: Garmin has launched Legacy Hero Series, a collection of two special edition GPS smartwatches inspired by Captain Marvel and Captain America: The First Avenger which has advanced features of 24/7 Health Monitoring, On-screen Workouts, Fitness, etc. for smart lives.



• Sep-2019: Garmin has released next generation of the vívomove series, the latest collection of hybrid smartwatches which has embedded features of health and fitness tracking data, and smart notifications for text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more.



• Sep-2019: Garmin has announced the launch of VenuTM – a new GPS smartwatch which broadest available range of 24/7 health monitoring and a vibrant AMOLED screen.



• Sep-2019: Garmin has launched vívoactive 4 and 4S GPS smartwatches which has the features of advanced sleep with pulse ox1, Body BatteryTM energy monitoring, abnormal heart rate alerts, new respiration tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking and more.



• Sep-2019: Huawei has announced the launch of Kirin A1, GT 2 Watch, which has LTE connectivity along with heart rate sensors and GPS in order to monitor activities.



• Aug-2019: Fitbit introduced Versa 2, a premium, the next generation voice-enabled lifestyle smartwatch which has the embedded features of sleep like Sleep Score and smart wake, and more advanced fitness, health and smart features for lifting every moment.



• Aug-2019: Fitbit released Fitbit Aria Air™, in order to extend the Fitbit Aria™ product family which has low-cost bluetooth scale which tracks syncs and weight with Fitbit app for calculating BMI for providing the view of activity, heart rate, and sleep & nutrition data.



• Aug-2019: Fossil launched proprietary nextgen touchscreen smartwatch technology and the latest evolution in hybrid smartwatches for advancement of wearable technology.



• Aug-2019: Fossil introduced Vapor X, a new Misfit watch, which has the features of on-device GPS, waterproofing and a heart rate sensor.



• Aug-2019: Casio launched PRO TREK WSD-F21HR smartwatch which has a range of sensors for providing the tracking devices to athletes.



• Jun-2019: Abbott launched next-generation Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), smarter heart monitor for better arrhythmia detection.



• Mar-2019: Fitbit introduced Fitbit Versa Lite Edition™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Ace 2, four new products which is designed to help make fitness and health accessible to all the consumers over the globe.



• Mar-2019: Casio announced the release of new EDIFICE collection of timepieces – the ECB900DB with the features of Tough Solar and Bluetooth Connected technology for personal and professional lifestyles.



• Feb-2019: Samsung launched Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit/Galaxy Fit e and Galaxy Buds, new line-up of Galaxy wearable in order to make wellness goal more convenient.



• Sep-2018: Apple launched Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 which has embedded with advanced communication features.



• Sep-2018: LG introduced Watch W7 smartwatch with the features of Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB Type-C 2.0 port.



• Aug-2018: LG announced the launch of CLOi SuitBot, a wearable robot which has the capability to walk and navigate; also it has automatic adjustment features.



• Apr-2018: Casio introduced WSD-F20A smartwatch which has features of GPS, Bluetooth, offline Color Maps, air pressure sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope for making lives easier.



• Nov-2017: Huawei launched Band 2, Band 2 Pro and the Huawei Fit, three new wearable devices which has embedded with heart rate sensor, PMOLED display and fitness tracker for assessing movements and speeds.



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



• Sep-2019: Abbott has teamed up with Sanofi for developing tools that combines their respective blood sugar tracking and insulin delivery technologies in order to help people monitoring their health.



• Aug-2019: Fitbit collaborated with Singapore’s Health Promotion Board (HPB) in which Singapore’s government agency will implement the policies and programs for improving the nation’s health.



• Jun-2019: Fitbit came into partnership with Cardiogram in order to bring the health monitoring features of Cardiogram to Fitbit users around the world for improving the care management, potentially save lives and empower users.



• Apr-2019: Fitbit signed partnership agreement with Snap in order to launch first-ever Bitmoji clock face which dynamically updates accordingly throughout the day based on the personal health and fitness data, time of the day, activity, and weather.



• Feb-2019: Casio collaborated with ViewRanger in order to develop and bring more smartwatches in the market.



• Feb-2019: Abbott signed partnership agreement with Novo Nordisk for making diabetes management easier by linking technologies of the two companies.



• Oct-2018: Fossil came into partnership with CITIZEN Watch Company in order to enhance the production of hybrid smartwatches.



• Jul-2018: Fossil and BMW signed partnership agreement for the development of BMW-branded watches and smartwatches.



• Apr-2018: Fossil collaborated with PUMA designing, developing and distributing PUMA smartwatches.



• Dec-2017: Huawei teamed up with Researchers at Griffith University in Australia in order to develop wearable devices that will help the patients in managing chronic conditions.



• Aug-2017: Samsung came into partnership with Brightstar in order to develop a suite of mobile device management (MDM) solutions through Samsung Knox platform.



• Apr-2017: Medtronic collaborated with Garmin in order to integrate Garmin’s personal activity trackers with Medtronic’s remote patient monitoring platform for providing mHealth wearable new value as a home telehealth platform.



• Jan-2017: LG came into partnership with Google for developing Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches.



• Dec-2016: Medtronic and Fitbit signed partnership agreement in order to integrate physical activity data with blood glucose levels into one streamlined application so that the users can see connection between glucose levels and exercise.



• Oct-2016: Huawei signed collaboration agreement with Oviphone in order to launch the world’s first NB-IoT watch which offers smart parking, smart metering or smart waste management features.



• Jan-2016: Medtronic teamed up with Medibio for wearable device-based solutions in order to diagnose depression and other mental conditions with the help of electrocardiogram (ECG) and circadian heart rate variability analysis.



Expansions:



• Sep-2019: Apple has introduced Research app in its Watch Series 5 with the plans to oversee three medical studies such as hearing health, women’s health in relation to menstrual cycles and reproduction, and heart health and mobility which focuses on women health.



• Mar-2019: Huawei expanded its reach to Asia-Pacific by opening a smartwatch business in India focusing on developing new products at lower prices.



• Aug-2018: Casio expanded its business by starting the production of smartwatches in its Yamagata Casio unit.



• Apr-2018: Casio opened a new subsidiary in Yamagata, Japan focusing on developing countries.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Device Type



• Wearable Devices



• Implantable Devices



By Component



• Application Processors & Memory Modules, and Pulse Generators



• Communication and Interface Components



• Sensors



• Displays



• Power Management Units



• Electromechanicals



• Others



By Application



• Medical, Fitness, and Sports Application



• Security



• Military



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Apple, Inc.



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



• LG Corporation (LG Electronics)



• Medtronic PLC



• Abbott Laboratories



• Casio Computer Co., Ltd.



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



• Xiaomi Corporation



• Fossil Group, Inc.



• Garmin Ltd.



• Fitbit, Inc.



