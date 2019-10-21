The Global Mass Notification Systems Market size is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 17.6% CAGR during the forecast period

North America and Europe are currently the main areas where mass notification systems have been adopted. The main factors that drive market growth in these areas are wide propagation of mobile technology, pioneering technology development and adoption, and the existence of significant enterprises in this region.

Mass notification systems (MNS) help users to transmit notifications to groups or individuals like employees, customers, citizens, and government officials. These systems help in keeping everyone notified before/during/ after a disaster or certain event. MNSs are really helpful in coordinating with the masses during rescue and relief operations. The systems enable robust analytics, flexible group management, distributed contact data, language localization, several options for contact data management, also a standardized method for optimizing voice and SMS routing.



Mass notification systems include a database of phone numbers, names, email addresses, and delivery methods. Emergency notification software has a functional communication infrastructure with sufficient bandwidth to send multiple messages. Individuals and enterprises are contacted through text messages, prerecorded phone calls, emails, and social media. Human response helps in activating the MNS; this is similar to devices like smoke or gas detectors and task-specific systems for security. The proliferation of this market is influenced by the increasing concern for public safety and security and the accelerating adoption of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software & Services. Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into In-Building Solutions, Wide-Area Solutions and Distributed Recipient Solutions. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On Premise and Cloud. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Education, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Commercial & Industrial, Government & Defense and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The MNS market has had a phenomenal increase in North America consisting of the United States and Canada. The United States is the most developed country and represents the largest share of the MNS industry. Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there was increasing awareness of MNS in the area.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Johnson Controls International PLC are some of the forerunners in the Mass Notification Systems Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Motorola Solutions, Inc., BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry AtHoc), Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International PLC, Everbridge, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., OnSolve LLC and Singlewire Software LLC.



The market players are adopting progressive strategies to leverage the opportunities of the market. Companies are focusing on innovative strategies to compete in the market space. For instance, In March 2018, Motorola acquired Airbus DS Communications in order to enhance its software for emergency call-handling. The company, in March 2019, extended its Push-to-Talk (PTT) solutions by adding new features to it for public safety ASTRO 25 radio users and commercial customers. Siemens (Germany), in June 2016, introduced next generation of its Desigo Mass Notification System as part of the Building Technologies Division’s overall Intelligent Infrastructure Solution; these solutions can be used in a building for communicating regarding a series of emergency and non-emergency messages through audio, visuals and digital notifications. In May 2019, the company released Cerberus Portal, a cloud-based online fire protection software in order to monitor fire systems; the maintenance personnel will receive real-time information, if any incidence takes place for reacting promptly.



Recent strategies deployed in Mass Notification System Market



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



• May-2019: Eaton came into partnership with FilzFelt in order to launch new Shaper Sense series which helps in eliminating unwanted sounds and distractions.



• Mar-2019: Everbridge teamed up with IBM in order to integrate its IT alerting systems with IBM security intelligence technology for enabling the joint customers to automate collaboration, communications, and orchestration tasks for streamline the information security incident response process.



• Feb-2019: Singlewire came into partnership with Patriot One Technologies in order to integrate PATSCAN suite of three threat detection products with Singlewire Software’s InformaCast emergency notification software for sending mass communications all over the organization once after the threats are identified.



• Nov-2018: Blackboard collaborated with Groupdolists in order to launch SafetyList, a new solution which has the capabilities of managing crisis-based events.



• Jul-2018: Singlewire collaborated with Fire Door Armor in which Fire Doors has launched a door barricade for keeping the intruders out and sends an InformaCast mass notification when activated.



• Jun-2018: Everbridge announced its collaboration with Ayehu Software in order to provide the Everbridge’s users to drive continuous improvements in critical events response time reduction.



• Jun-2016: Singlewire signed partnership agreement Telecor eSeries in order to provide the mass notification to users in the form of audio and messages.



Acquisition and Mergers:



• Aug-2019: Everbridge has taken over NC4 which helps the organizations in assessing and disseminate risk data and information.



• Jan-2019: Motorola Solutions acquired VaaS International Holdings which provides data and image analysis for vehicle location in order to monitor and act accordingly if any incident takes place.



• Apr-2018: Everbridge acquired Unified Messaging System in order to accelerate its business capabilities.



• Mar-2018: Motorola acquired Airbus DS Communications in order to enhance its software for emergency call-handling.



• Aug-2017: Motorola tookover Kodiak in order to increase its push to talk communication solutions.



• Aug-2016: OnSolve acquired MIR3 in order to enhance its software communication solutions.



• Apr-2016: Honeywell acquired Xtralis in order to strengthen its portfolio of detection technologies.



• Jul-2015: BlackBerry tookover AtHoc in order to provide emergency alerts systems for governments, organizations and military.



• Feb-2015: Motorola announced the acquisition of Emergency CallWorks in order to address emergency calls and accurately routing to the people for their safety.



Expansions:



• Jun-2019: Everbridge expanded its reach to Australia by providing its Public Warning solution which will be used to power Emergency Alert Australia.



• Mar-2019: Motorola extended its Push-to-Talk (PTT) solutions by adding new features to it for public safety ASTRO 25 radio users and commercial customers.



• Dec-2017: OnSolve extended its CodeRED Launcher mobile application by adding social media updates features to it which allows the clients to send the mass notification through the medium of social media platform.



• May-2017: Singlewire expanded its reach to Madison by opening its new headquarter in order to provide wide range of software to customers.



• Jan-2017: BlackBerry expanded its global reach by making its communication platform available in eight different languages which offer notifications in eight different languages.



Product Launches:



• Sep-2019: OnSolve introduced EventStream, new event monitoring and task management module which helps the organizations in managing all aspects of an internal crisis events and automate notifications.



• Jul-2019: Honeywell launched Honeywell Forge Inspection Rounds in order to help the field workers to digitalize equipment inspection programs which minimize unplanned asset downtime.



• Jun-2019: OnSolve released CodeRED Text to Enroll, a new feature through which the residents can receive critical alerts for extreme and severe weather, hazardous material warnings, shelter-in-place, road closures etc., by registering their mobile numbers quickly and easily.



• Jun-2019: Johnson Controls released new Detect360 Active Shooter Response (ASR) system which detects gunshot through its notification technology and provides warning immediately.



• Jun-2019: BlackBerry launched endpoint management solution for governments in order to fulfill the emerging needs of security in which it provides emergency notifications and cyberthreat detection.



• May-2019: Siemens released Cerberus Portal, cloud-based online fire protection software in order to monitor fire systems; the maintenance personnel will receive real-time information, if any incidence takes place for reacting promptly.



• May-2019: Eaton introduced Trellix connected lighting platform which provides actionable insights through collecting data.



• Apr-2019: Honeywell released OmniAssure Touch Access Control Readers which provides the comprehensive picture of incidents for enabling the users to make decisions accordingly.



• Apr-2019: Eaton announced the launch of two new ranges of emergency lighting in order to illuminate escape routes or emergency equipment such as fire extinguishers and alarms.



• Mar-2019: Everbridge introduced its Crisis Management solution, a new software application in order to increase the event response and recovery system.



• Mar-2019: BlackBerry introduced XXE Vulnerability, Networked Crisis Communication Platform, in order to unify the crisis communications in the organizations.



• Sep-2018: Singlewire’s Company, InformaCast launched campuses mass-alert technology in order to alert the people in many types of disasters.



• Sep-2018: BlackBerry launched BlackBerry Spark, new Enterprise of Things (EoT) platform in order to maintain high security.



• May-2018: Honeywell launched Silent Knight 6000 Series, which comprises of four new panels in order to provide notifications with the help of a common communicator.



• Apr-2018: OnSolve introduced Send Word Now, an emergency alerting and mass notification platform, Alert approvals which allows the organizations to reduce the risk level by sending mass notification to partners, customers, and employees.



• Oct-2017: Motorola introduced new integrated software-based communication solutions for fulfilling the needs of first responders and police.



• Sep-2017: Airbus DS, a Motorola company launched VESTA communicator emergency notification solution which offers the ability to alert the people.



• Apr-2017: Singlewire introduced InformaCast Desktop Notifier 4.0 which delivers four different options to show emergency notifications on desktop computers to InformaCast Advanced users.



• Dec-2016: Send Word Now, an OnSolve Company launched a new secure chat feature for SWN Direct under which the app users can communicate either one-on-one or in a group via secure text based messages.



• Jun-2016: Siemens introduced next generation of its Desigo Mass Notification System as part of the Building Technologies Division’s overall Intelligent Infrastructure Solution; these solutions can be used in a building for communicating regarding a series of emergency and non-emergency messages through audio, visuals and digital notifications.



• Apr-2016: Blackboard launched “K-12 New Learning Experience” platform in order to offer diversified services such as social media management, mass notifications, and course content.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Hardware



• Software & Services



By Solution Type



• In-Building Solutions



• Wide-Area Solutions



• Distributed Recipient Solutions



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



By Deployment Type



• On Premise



• Cloud



By End User



• Education



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Energy & Utilities



• Transportation and Logistics



• Commercial and Industrial



• Government and Defense



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Motorola Solutions, Inc.



• BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry AtHoc)



• Eaton Corporation PLC



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Siemens AG



• Johnson Controls International PLC



• Everbridge, Inc.



• Blackboard, Inc.



• OnSolve LLC



• Singlewire Software LLC



