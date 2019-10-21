The Global Nephrostomy Devices Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8% CAGR during the forecast period

The growing popularity of percutaneous nephrostomy processes is a key factor in creating potential growth opportunities for the nephrostomy device industry. Several complications are required for traditional open-label operations, which lead to increased demands for minimally invasive operations like the PCN.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nephrostomy Devices Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823329/?utm_source=GNW

For the blockage in the upper urinary tract, PCN is a minimally invasive procedure. This procedure is used as a first-line treatment for patients with kidney stones larger than 2 cm. The incision is about 1 cm lower and results in faster recovery and shorter hospitalization stays.



Nephrostomy is an opening that exists between the skin and the kidney. A nephrostomy tube that is passed from the back, is a thin plastic tube inserted through the skin, into the kidney, to the spot where urine is collected. The task of the tube is to drain the blocked urine. This enables the proper functioning of the kidney and protects it from further damage. Nephrostomy tubes help to clear out any infection. The entire procedure is guided by ultrasound and/or X-ray images (or pictures). Contrast has also injected the part of the kidney which collects urine. With this, the tube can easily drain the kidney to be inserted into the collecting system.



Nephrostomy catheter placement is mostly conducted by interventional radiologists through image guidance within radiology or operating room. The most prevalent cause behind nephrostomy is the cancer of the reproductive organs. Dilation catheters are major preferences for treating percutaneous dilation challenges. Though contraindicated for pregnant women, percutaneous nephrostomy is suggested for certain patients who show symptoms of urolithiasis during pregnancy. Nephrostomy devices are essential in cases where patients suffer from urinary tract infections, benign prostate hyperplasia, bladder prolapse, urinary incontinence, etc.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Guidewires, Sheath Dilators, Nephrostomy Catheters, Drainage Tubes and Other Nephrostomy Devices. Guidewire manufacturers focus on working with healthcare professionals to increase their base of customers and to spike their industry presence. Thus the demand for guidewire is expected to grow with the manufacturers’ initiatives and the presence of well-established and skilled workers in developed economies. Technological advances in nephrostomy devices are projected to offer the market profitable opportunities like introducing the Balloon Dilation Catheter with original multi-layer technology. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Emergency Clinics. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Coloplast Group and Boston Scientific Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Nephrostomy Devices Market. Companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Argon Medical Devices, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Nephrostomy Devices Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group), Coloplast Group, Olympus Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., UreSil LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company.



These companies focus more on new product development, technological advancements, and M&A to strengthen their foothold in the global market. For Instance, In May 2019, Cordis, a Cardiac Health company launched RADIAL 360 portfolio which has RAIN Sheath™ Transradial Thin-Walled Introducer, RBL-TG™ and RBL-JK™ Universal Shapes for the INFINITI® and SUPER TORQUE® PLUS Diagnostic Catheters, RAILWAY™ Sheathless Access System, etc. for the improvement in patient comfort. Coloplast took over IncoCare (Denmark) for the expansion of its product portfolio in February 2018.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Nephrostomy Devices Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



• Aug, 2019: B. Braun signed an agreement with Nano4imaging in order to distribute its EmeryGlide™ guidewire.



• Jun, 2019: Cordis, a Cardinal Health company signed an agreement with Premier in which the company will purchase eight product categories such as DIC Guidewires, DIC Balloon Catheters, DIC Accessories, etc., for broadening its product portfolio.



• Jun, 2018: Cook Medical came into partnership with Taewoong Medical in order to distribute Niti-S Self-Expandable line of metal GI stents in U.S.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



• May, 2019: Argon Medical acquired its UK distributor Mana-Tech, Ltd. in order to expand its commercial reach.



• Feb, 2019: B. Braun tookover NxStage Medical in order to streamline bloodlines for Dialog+® hemodialysis system and Fresenius Medical Care hemodialysis.



• Nov, 2018: Teleflex acquired Essential Medical in order to develop MANTA™ Vascular Closure Device specifically designed for closure of large bore arteriotomies following the features of sheaths and utilized devices for different ranges.



• Jul, 2018: Becton tookover TVA Medical for developing minimally invasive vascular access solutions for the patients suffering from chronic kidney disease requiring hemodialysis.



• Apr, 2018: Olympus acquired Lithotripsy Systems from Cybersonics, Inc. which will become the part of Olympus’ urology competence for the expansion of its product portfolio.



Product Launches:



• Aug, 2019: Cook Medical has launched new 2.6 Fr CXI® Support Catheter which will be used in small-vessel anatomy or superselective anatomy for interventional and diagnostic procedures.



• May, 2019: Cordis, a Cardiac Health company has launched RADIAL 360 portfolio which has RAIN Sheath™ Transradial Thin-Walled Introducer, RBL-TG™ and RBL-JK™ Universal Shapes for the INFINITI® and SUPER TORQUE® PLUS Diagnostic Catheters, RAILWAY™ Sheathless Access System, etc. for the improvement in patient comfort.



• Nov, 2018: Boston launched LithoVue Empower™ Retrieval Deployment Device which will be used with LithoVue™ Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope and compatible nitinol retrieval basket which helps the urologists in operating ureteroscope and basket simultaneously while retrieving kidney stones via flexible ureteroscopy (URS).



• May, 2018: Teleflex introduced the New TrapLiner® Catheter and Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) in Europe for expansion of its product portfolio as well as global reach.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Guidewires



• Sheath Dilators



• Nephrostomy Catheters



• Drainage Tubes



• Other Nephrostomy Devices



By End Use



• Hospital



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



• Emergency Clinics



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Teleflex, Inc.



• Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group)



• Coloplast Group



• Olympus Corporation



• Argon Medical Devices, Inc.



• UreSil LLC



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



Unique Offerings from KBV Research



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823329/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.