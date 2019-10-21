Pipettes and Accessories Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Pipettes and Accessories Market

A pipette is a common laboratory tool that is found in both simple school laboratories and in complex, professional research laboratories. The task of a pipette is simple. It helps transfer a specific amount of liquid from one container to another. This is why this tool is also called a media dispenser. Most of these tools use a partial vacuum to hold the liquid and slow release to pour them out. The first models of products from the pipettes and accessories market were made of glass. These days, plastic tools are also available.

The development in the research laboratories and their worldwide growth is one main reason why the global pipettes and accessories market is looking at positive growth in the future. In the year 2017, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry mentioned that about 70% of medical decisions depend on the results from laboratories and this makes these laboratories very crucial and important. A calibrated pipette will help reduce errors caused by minute changes in analyzing fluid quantity.

The pipettes and accessories market report analyzes the market on global, regional and individual key player levels. It projects the growth of the market until the year 2026 and considers discussing all factors that make and break this industry. An increase in the number of drugs developed and technological advancements in the research sector are all opportunities that this market will make use of. The report also considers key players present and their role in the market’s growth in the future years.

Market Segmentation

The two common types of pipettes that the global pipettes and accessories market study analyzes are measuring and volumetric pipettes. The measuring pipettes were in high demand in the year 2018 and their demand is projected to remain high in the forecasted period. The volumetric pipettes, however, are smaller than the measuring ones and hence are perfect for transferring smaller quantities of liquid. This will make them also considerably fast growing types. Most of these pipettes are used in laboratories. In fact, England’s Royal College of Pathologists determine that hospital labs run more than 1 billion tests in a year and pipettes are needed for these tests.

Regional Analysis

Due to the presence of large numbers of labs, North America will be a market leader in the global pipettes and accessories market. According to Scientific American, about 13 billion tests are performed each year in the United States alone. Due to the drastic increase in diagnosis procedures, England will stay very close to the race, in the second position. Again, the Royal College of Pathology determines that about 130 million hematology tests and 500 million biochemistry tests are performed in this region in a year.

Industry News

In October 2019, Amyris, a sustainable product manufacturer based out of California, United States announced that its pipettes will be available from that month on Amazon.com, the e-commerce giant. This product is already available in a few other ecommerce platforms has gathered positive feedback from customers.



