HYCM to Host an Exclusive Advanced Forex Trading Seminar in Dubai

HYCM (www.HYCM.com), an established global forex broker, is presenting its first advanced forex training course, Becoming a Pro Trader: Master the Forex Market. This exclusive event is being held at Dukes The Palm Hotel, Dubai on November 1st from 2:30 pm until 8:30 pm, and is by invitation only. The course will be in English.

HYCM has always had a focus on the GCC region, recently being recognized as the Best Forex Trading Platform in the Middle East by the Global Forex Awards, and aims to continue supporting traders in this region by hosting this exclusive event. Participants must bring a laptop as they will be completing practical exercises and given complimentary access to services that advanced traders use.

The event will be hosted by Giles Coghlan, HYCM’s Chief Currency Analyst and hedge fund trader with over 10 years’ experience in technical and fundamental analysis. The seminar will be in three parts: Part 1: Embrace fundamental and technical analysis, Part 2: Monitor sentiment, use Squawk and make it all work together, and Part 3: Conduct intermarket analysis, manage risk effectively and analyse trades. Discussing the event, Giles said:

“I am excited about this November’s event as I have carefully reflected on what are some of the most helpful tools and tips needed in FX trading. I will be using an analysis session conducted in live market conditions to show how traders can use economic news in order to gauge sentiment and make trading decisions day after day.

In addition, we will look at using intermarket analysis and how we can take advantage of those moves as FX traders. We shall also cover 6 more key topics in FX trading. I am looking forward to meeting traders passionate about trading and committed to taking their skills to the next level.”

Participants can take advantage of an exclusive Q&A with Giles Coghlan, network with like-minded traders, and take home exclusive handouts and trading guides for daily reference. At the end of the day, an International Buffet dinner will be available.

Those wishing to attend should fill out the registration form at http://bit.ly/HYCM-dubai-seminar. If their request is accepted, they will receive an email invitation.

Media Contact: press@hycm.com

About HYCM: HYCM (www.HYCM.com) is the global brand name of Henyep Capital Markets (UK) Limited, HYCM (Europe) Ltd, and HYCM Ltd, all individual entities under Henyep Group, a global corporation founded in 1977, operating in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit www.HYCM.com.

High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.