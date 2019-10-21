Insect Repellent Market to grow at 2.5% CAGR to hit $10.95 Bn by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Product, Applications, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Recent Developments: Adroit Market Research

Innovations in the repellent products such as candles and ointments has created an adequate amount of opportunities in the industry. Asia Pacific accounted for the major share in the insect repellents market with a share of around 51.2% in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Insect Repellents Market by Type (Body Worn [Oils and Creams, Stickers and Patches, Apparels, Aerosols] and Non-body Worn [Coils, Mats and Sheets, Aerosol, Liquid Vaporizer]), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Insect repellents are used for prevention from infectious vector borne diseases along with safety from uncomfortable and painful bites of insects. The growing emergence of insect borne diseases has imposed a huge demand towards the repellent products in the global industry. Rising number of travelers has also created a possibility towards the vector borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. However, a number of innovations in novel product forms such as coils, ointments, candles and liquids have driven the demand in the global insect repellent market.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/541

The global market size for insect repellents market was valued at USD 9.20 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise up to USD 10.95 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The rise in the demand for the natural products due to harmful chemicals in the conventional products has created new growth avenues for novel products. Moreover, growing concerns towards infectious diseases among the general population along with a number of technological innovations are proving to be a major driver for insect repellent products. Other key factors driving the market include the growing tourism industry and the introduction of natural and herb based ingredient products.

The global insect repellent market report assesses market trends, dynamics and demand over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the market estimations over the period of 2019 to 2025. The report studies both at global and country-level the current status and future market prospects. The global insect repellent market is primarily segmented by body worn, non-body worn products, key regions and countries.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global insect repellent industry by assessing the market using value chain, porter’s five forces and PESTEL analysis. The report covers an in-depth analysis of the insect repellent industry by determining the prevailing and anticipated opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a prolific study of the market players as the market competition structure with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Browse the full research report with Table of Contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/insect-repellent-market

The players operating in the market differentiate their products on the consumer demand in terms of price, functionality, odor, packaging and ingredient. Moreover, the companies also have innovative strategies on a number of natural and synthetic insect repellents for the consumers in the market. Similarly a number of product launches from small manufacturers catering to the consumer demand along with a cost effective feature has created a high competitive edge in the industry.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for insect repellents with a share of about 51.2% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR from the period 2019 to 2025. High prevalence of tropical insect borne diseases due to the growing waste in commercial areas and the changing environmental conditions has anticipated the demand for insect repellent products in the region. The key vendors in the insect repellents market are Dabur International, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Coghlan’s Ltd., Repel, SC Johnson, Spectrum Brands, Enesis Group, Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Avon, and others.

Direct purchase a sinlge user copy of the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/541

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Insect Repellents Market Overview, by Product

Chapter 5. Global Insect Repellents Market, by Region

Chapter 6. Global Insect Repellents Market Competition, by Manufacturers

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.