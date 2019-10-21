Construction Spending Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Construction Spending Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Construction Spending Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Construction Spending Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Construction Spending Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

An economic indicator of the amount of capital that is spent towards the construction of a new building is called construction spending. It can also include the work that is done to modify or improve an existing structure. They can be used to predict the Gross Domestic Product or GDP numbers which will help in the preparation of a financial bill. This can include the cost of renovating or constructing new buildings in both the private sector and the public sector.

The data that is used to estimate the amount of money spent can include labour charges, cost of materials, the cost of the engineering and architectural work, the overhead costs that include the money spent on new materials, taxes paid during the construction process, the interest paid, and the profit acquired by the contractor at the end of the construction. These estimates can be on a monthly, on an annual basis and can also include the inflation costs and the changing currency values of the market.

The report published on the global construction spending market is a comprehensive analysis of the various factors that can affect the global market either positively or negatively. The key competitors in each of the different markets are strategically profiled and the sales data for the company is given in detail. This includes their market share, their recent expansions and developments, and the emerging trends of the market. The products and services offered by the key manufacturers are discussed in detail and are included in the report.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

AlJaber Engineering

Arabian Bemco Contracting

Arabtec Construction

HBK Group

Mushrif Trading and Contracting Company

Saudi Bin Ladin Group

Ashghal

Bechtel

Consolidated Contractors

El Seif Engineering Contracting

Ramaco Trading and Contracting

Oman Shapoorji Construction Co

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Construction Spending market. This report focused on Construction Spending market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Construction Spending Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Market Segmentation

The global construction spending market is divided into different market segments according to the different types of applications and the various types of products available in the market.

Market split according to application: Based on the different applications that the products can be used for in the construction spending market they are:

• Residential Sector

• Industrial Sector

• Commercial Sector

Market split according to type: Based on the different factors that account for the budget of the construction spending market to rise they are:

• Cost of Labor and Materials

• Cost of Architectural and Engineering Work

• Overhead Costs

• Interest and Taxes Paid During Construction

• Others

Regional Analysis

The report published on the global construction spending market is an in-depth study of the market. The report divides the market into several key regions based on their locations around the world. The key countries in each of these different regions are mentioned and are included as well. The segmentation is done to further simplify the data collection process and segment it based on the different regions. The data collected in these regions is highly accurate and efficient. The global market size is forecast from the year 2013 to the year 2018 while a forecast of the market is prepared from the year 2019 to the year 2025.

Industry News

Berger Paints India, the paint manufacturer is gearing up to acquire a Kolkata based company STP Ltd. The company manufactures construction and other related material. The deal is valued at Rs.167.5 crore. According to the company, 95.53% stake will be acquired by Berger Paints while the remaining 4.47% stake remains with the shareholders of the company.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 ConclusionFig Global Construction Spending Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

