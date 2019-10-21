Global Mobile Advertising Market Future Outlook:Trends, Growth and Competition Landscape by Regions and Forecast 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region 2014-2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As people spend more time on mobile apps, in-app ads have witnessed a significant demand, one of the key factors in mobile market growth. Increasing cellular subscriber base, availability of cheaper smartphones and tablets, access to affordable data plans, rapid growth in 3G/4 G services have powered the use of mobile devices for entertainment purposes and knowledge.

Using mobile devices, mobile ads can be represented as a promotional or advertisement platform. The mobile advertising business has a number of platforms, including apps, trade shows and billboards. The mobile advertising industry's key innovations involve reaching mass audiences in less time, inventing state-of - the-art user-friendly apps, developing innovative ideas that will help consumers, and skillfully leveraging devices to generate money. Smartphone as an interface helps bridge the gap with the real world, increase the number of mobile users by using multiple channels and telephones and boost the demand for mobile advertising.

Up-to-date technology development supports customers in difficult times, when demonetization slowed the business, online money transfer companies sustained their operations, and better technologies were created. Technologies such as secure payment gateways, quick response keys, and near-field messaging stickers have made it easy for customers to move money and create trust in them. These are the key factors that drive the mobile advertising business. The enormous development was certified by several variables. Rapid developments in mobile technology have equipped consumers with many apps, including games, messaging, social networking, banking, and other value-added products, allowing advertisers to gain better insights into consumer behavior and buying habits.



Key Players:

AdColony, Inc.

AOL

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Flytxt

Google, Inc.

GoWide

GumGum Inc

Inmobi

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Millenial Media

MoPub Inc.

Nokia

PassionTeck

SAP SE

Smaato Inc.

Tune, Inc.

Yahoo! Inc.

Yeahmobi

Market Segment:

The global mobile advertising market is segmented on the basis of format, category, and geography. The market by format is further classified into search, native social, display, video, and SMS segments. Basis category, the market is divided into arts & entertainment, hobbies & interests, and others (society, science, style & fashion, and technology). Regionally, the mobile advertising market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The mobile advertising market consists of short message service (SMS), multimedia messaging (mms), peer-to-peer messaging (P2P), video advertising, display advertising, in-game advertising, digital mobile coupons, in-app advertising, and others.

Regional Analysis:

It is expected that the Asia-Pacific region should expand at a fast rate. Due to huge expenditure in mobile advertising, North America is the leading player on the mobile market. Market growth in the area of North America was mainly due to the participation of developed countries to building network connectivity, increasing the number of mobile users, raising the use of 3 G and 4 G networks, and increasing the prevalence of digital advertising between businesses.

Industry News:

North America accounted for 46.8 percent of the largest market share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive market share development over the forecast period at a CAGR of 55.8 percent from 33 percent market share in 2017. Latin America, Middle East and Africa have a poor market share, but it is estimated that increasing economic development activities would substantially increase their market share, balanced by North America and Europe.

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Solution Format

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Advertising Type

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Mobile Device

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

