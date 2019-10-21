Global Smart Pigging Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

The global smart pigging market is expected to witness a moderate growth in the coming years. The market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.7%, reaching approximately 5.04 billion dollars in the years 2019 and 2025. Smart pigging is the practice of inspecting, monitoring, surveying, and cleaning pipelines. This practice is used for gas, water, and chemical pipelines. The advantage of intelligent pigging or smart pigging is that the flow of the products in the pipeline is not stopped or affected in any manner.

Smart PIGs are pipeline inspection gauges that have been developed using new technologies. The inspection gauge is launched into the pipeline from the launcher and pressure drives the gauge till the station received or traps the device. Smart pigging is used in several industries for cleaning and inspecting pipelines. Intelligent or smart pigging makes use of electronic devices that can collect a wide range of data from several different sections of the pipeline.

The increasing use of smart PIGs in various industries across the globe is driving the growth of the global smart pigging market. The market forecast is optimistic and smart PIGs are being developed for various types of applications. In the oil pipelines, smart PIGs are used to detect leakages and prevent disasters. In the water pipelines, these are used to clean the pipelines and prevent blockages so that water supply is not affected in any manner. Smart pigging is also used in industries manufacturing cosmetics, toiletries, and food.

Key Players:

3P Services GmbH & Co KG

A.Hak Industrial Services B.V.

Applus

Aubin Group

Baker Hughes

Cokebusters

Corrosion Control Engineering

Dacon Inspection Services

Enduro Pipeline Services

Halfwave As

Intertek Group

Jamison Products LP

Lin Scan

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

Onstream Pipeline Inspection

Penspen

Pigs Unlimited International Inc.

Pigtek Ltd

Quest Integrity Group

Romstar

Rosen Group

Rouge Pipeline & Process Services

T.D. Williamson

Market Segmentation

The global smart pigging market is segmented on the basis of the type of technology used for inspecting purposes. The technologies used include magnetic flux, ultrasonic test, and caliper technologies. The caliper technology is expected to register the maximum growth. The caliper PIGs are provided with electromechanical arms that inspect and detect problems with the pipeline.

The main industries that employ smart PIGs are oil, gas, and chemical industries. Of these, the oil industry holds a major share in the global market. The industries make use of smart pigging for corrosion detection, crack and leakage measurement, and also for geometric measurements and dent detection.

The many key players of the global smart pigging market include Applus, Dacon Inspection Services, Lin Scan, Jamison Products, Corrosion Control Engineering, Cokebusters, Penspen, Pigtek Ltd, etc. All these players add a significant share to the global market and are also creating a competitive market wherein they are developing newer, smarter, and easy to operate PIGs.

Regional Analysis

Smart pigging is used in regions like APAC, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and also Europe. Of these, the fast-growing market is expected to include regions of Israel, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates because of the large number of oil fields and expanding oil industry in these regions. Latin America and North America will also add significantly to the market share.

Industry News

Smart PIGs are being widely adopted for use in several industries across the world. These PIGs embedded with newer and advanced technologies reduce costs of inspecting the pipelines and also make the practice more effective.

Table Of Content:

Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Forces

5. Market Outlook by Type (Current size & future market estimates)

6. Market Outlook by Function (Current size & future market estimates)

7. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)

8. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)

